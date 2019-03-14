Thanksgiving Centerpieces That Will Make You Swoon
When preparing for Thanksgiving, overlooking centerpieces is easy to do, but not this year. This year, your centerpiece is going to get the attention it deserves.
It will be impossible to overlook these gorgeous arrangements with inspired designs created by our SL stylist and floral guru, Buffy Hargett Miller. Re-create any of these fall centerpiece ideas for your table, and you're sure to dazzle your guests. (A splendid meal deserves a gorgeous centerpiece, right?)
You can source all of the flowers and botanical elements from your local florist, wholesale floral shops, and grocery stores. A good rule of thumb: Keep your centerpiece under 12 inches tall so your guests can talk freely without impediments to their sightlines. You should also turn your vessel as you're arranging and pay attention to each side. Because your guests will each have a different view of the arrangement, you'll want to ensure that each perspective is balanced and beautiful, no matter which way you turn it.
Asymmetrical Elegance
Re-create this gorgeous centerpiece for your Thanksgiving table (clockwise from top left): scarlet dahlias, blush-hued stocks, whimsical scabiosa, silver dollar eucalyptus, Lysimachia, hypericum berries, plumosa ferns, and roses in pretty peach tones.
Add florist foam to a vase, like this golden vessel, and arrange your flowers. Create an asymmetrical design by setting florals along the diagonal and allowing the silver dollar eucalyptus and plumosa ferns to drape from one side.
Compact Centerpiece
Create a centerpiece from several compact arrangements, and line the center of your table with them. These miniature arrangements dazzle thanks to their lush textures and autumnal color palettes. Add dried hydrangeas, mini calla lilies, kale, poppy buds, and deep red peonies to re-create this look. Because your Thanksgiving centerpiece consists of several small centerpieces, invite your guests to take an arrangement home with them at the end of the meal.
Glorious Greens
Although spring may be the season most associated with this lively hue, it hardly has a monopoly. Celebrate fall's wide range of greens with an assortment of pears, artichokes, variegated gourds, leafy kales, feathery moss, and a coneflower. Anchor the produce with sturdy wooden picks to avoid runaways. A vintage silver container elevates the centerpiece, and there's no need to polish it first, says floral designer and stylist Kathleen Varner. A little tarnish keeps it from feeling too fussy or precious. Place this smaller arrangement on a bookshelf, or set it on the coffee table for a burst of color.
Woodland Monochrome
Bring a touch of rustic woodland style to your centerpiece with a tree trunk-inspired vase and a simple but vibrant design. This arrangement uses a selection of botanical elements in complementary colors. Add a splash of bright yellow to the design with alstroemeria, also called Peruvian lily, and Billy balls, also known as Craspedia or Billy buttons. Scabiosa pods add rustic style, as does the addition of kale with white foliage. Soft greenery rounds out the design and adds subtle movement.
Good as Gold
This year, skip the mums in seasonal displays and instead rely on timely produce, such as pumpkins and squash. Floral designer and stylist Kathleen Varner recommends this styling to show off classic yellows and oranges. She filled an antique iron urn with various gourds in different shapes and sizes and then tucked in sunflowers and bittersweet vines, so the arrangement didn't seem too heavy. Add a monarch butterfly from your local crafts store for a whimsical final touch.
New Cornucopia
Reimagine the classic Thanksgiving cornucopia centerpiece with this lush arrangement. The deconstructed design celebrates the abundance of the holiday with silver dollar eucalyptus, a cabbage sourced from the grocery store, plumosa ferns, turnips, pears, miniature pumpkins, bright green Brussels sprouts, pomegranates, thistles, and green hydrangea blossoms.
In the Red
For party-ready decor rooted in deep shades of purple and red, floral designer and stylist Kathleen Varner filled a brass urn with pomegranates, grapes, purple cabbages, and apples. She then added dahlias, zinnias, coneflowers, and foraged leaves for lightness and height. The unexpected star is the purple onion, secured on top using a wooden pick.
Varner says there's no need to feel compelled to follow this list of elements to a "T." The finished product will have this impressive effect if the items are in the same color family.
Succulent Pumpkin
Make this succulent centerpiece for Halloween and repurpose the design for your Thanksgiving table. A classic orange pumpkin becomes a vase for succulents in this arrangement, which requires only three ingredients (assorted succulents, florist foam, and a pumpkin). Add a bit of damp florist foam to the top of the pumpkin and arrange your succulents. Keep it moist by spritzing the arrangement with water, but not too often, because succulents are hardy and drought-tolerant.
Neutral Ground
Floral designer and stylist Kathleen Varner acknowledges brown is a familiar color in autumn. She relied on a mix of textures to make her arrangement's ubiquitous hue feel unique and exciting.
Smooth pears, pumpkins, fluffy moss-covered sticks, and bunny tail grass liven up the dried elements, like pinecones, corn husks, cinnamon sticks, and hydrangeas. A footed terra-cotta container underscores the casual nature of the centerpiece, designed to last for weeks. Plus, nothing in this styling needs water to last a long time.