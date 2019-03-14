Thanksgiving Centerpieces That Will Make You Swoon

When preparing for Thanksgiving, overlooking centerpieces is easy to do, but not this year. This year, your centerpiece is going to get the attention it deserves.

It will be impossible to overlook these gorgeous arrangements with inspired designs created by our SL stylist and floral guru, Buffy Hargett Miller. Re-create any of these fall centerpiece ideas for your table, and you're sure to dazzle your guests. (A splendid meal deserves a gorgeous centerpiece, right?)

You can source all of the flowers and botanical elements from your local florist, wholesale floral shops, and grocery stores. A good rule of thumb: Keep your centerpiece under 12 inches tall so your guests can talk freely without impediments to their sightlines. You should also turn your vessel as you're arranging and pay attention to each side. Because your guests will each have a different view of the arrangement, you'll want to ensure that each perspective is balanced and beautiful, no matter which way you turn it.