Delicious Recipes To Add to Your Thanksgiving Menu Before It's Too Late

Let's talk turkey—preferably a deep-fried one.

Try these Thanksgiving recipes this November, along with a sideboard packed with new takes on classic sides like garlicky collard greens, bacon-studded macaroni and cheese, fluffy corn pudding, and oyster casserole. Finish the menu with a Thanksgiving dressing recipe, one a traditional herby style and the other a spicy chorizo number. That deep-fried turkey won't be lonely on the table, guaranteed.

Of course, no Thanksgiving meal is complete without pie, and we're serving up five options, from spiced coconut pumpkin to cheesecake-pecan to Granny Smith apple. We'd say to pick according to your autumnal mood, but why not make them all? Here are 29 comforting Thanksgiving recipes to serve your family and friends this year.