Vintage Thanksgiving Recipes Every Southerner Needs to Make This Year
If anything can be called classic, it's Thanksgiving dinner. From the roasted turkey to the cornbread dressing, the pumpkin pie to the green bean casserole, there are a number of traditional dishes that make an appearance year after year, decade after decade. Since we don't mess with these staples, the recipes are what we'd call fine-tuned perfection. Well, pull out the antique china and gelatin mold. We're revisiting some retro Thanksgiving recipes that have graced Southerners' tables for over 50 years. Think old-school favorites like sliced sweet potato pie and molded cranberry salad, as well as forever classics like spoonbread and corn pudding. These vintage Thanksgiving recipes are here to make your Thanksgiving meal just a touch more nostalgic.
Buttermilk Spoon Bread
Recipe: Buttermilk Spoon Bread
This delicious Thanksgiving recipe is the perfect cross between hot cornbread, cornmeal soufflé, and cornbread dressing.
Sweet Potato Rolls
Recipe: Sweet Potato Rolls
Get crafty with your sweet potatoes this year and make warm and fluffy bread rolls.
Baked Mac and Cheese with Bacon
Recipe: Baked Mac and Cheese with Bacon
Hoping to elevate your favorite Thanksgiving recipe? Just add bacon.
Scalloped Oysters
Recipe: Scalloped Oysters
You can't go wrong with serving the Southern classics; Scalloped Oysters are a surefire crowdpleaser.
Oven-Roasted Root Vegetables with Spicy Pecan Topping
Recipe: Oven-Roasted Root Vegetables with Spicy Pecan Topping
The sweet and spicy pecan topping on this recipe adds a scrumptious texture to the root vegetables.
Make-Ahead Yeast Rolls
Recipe: Make-Ahead Yeast Rolls
Wonderfully easy, these make-ahead rolls can be set to go before the in-laws come into town. Like our icebox dinner rolls, these yeast rolls will always be a Thanksgiving staple in the South. The recipe first made its mark in our November 1995 issue.
Savory Corn Pudding
Recipe: Savory Corn Pudding
Don't ever let Thanksgiving commence without corn pudding, we say. This favorite comes in many (albeit similar) versions, including this more savory recipe with chopped onions and fresh thyme. Try our Tee's Corn Pudding for a slightly sweeter take.
Aunt Grace's Famous Cornbread Dressing
Recipe: Aunt Grace's Famous Cornbread Dressing
Ultra-smooth, incredibly moist, and passed down through the family, Aunt Grace's cornbread dressing is so good that it just had to be shared with us (and readers) by our travel editor. The trick? Using four types of bread. Trust us, it makes a difference.
Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots
Recipe: Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots
A classic combination dressed up for the holidays, this Brussels-and-bacon casserole might just give green bean casserole a run for its money.
Old-School Squash Casserole
Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole
If you're wondering why this is on the list, you're surely not from these parts. Crunchy, creamy, and cheesy, this casserole is a Turkey Day non-negotiable.
Grits Dressing
Recipe: Grits Dressing
When this cornbread-free dressing recipe graced Southern Living pages over 25 years ago, it stirred the proverbial pot, to be sure. But if we're swapping out a cornmeal-laden version for anything, it's going to be for grits. (Who says there isn't room for both?)
Classic Candied Yams
Recipe: Classic Candied Yams
Candied yams aren't as favored on the Thanksgiving spread as they once were. Back before sweet potato casserole reigned supreme, these lightly spiced and oh-so-sweet yams were a Southern staple.
Sliced Sweet Potato Pie
Recipe: Sliced Sweet Potato Pie with Molasses Whipped Cream
On a special occasion like Thanksgiving, an antique version of sweet potato pie feels just right. This double-crust, old-fashioned pie might look ordinary on the outside, but when it's sliced, the inside reveals vibrant orange layers of sweet potatoes flecked with spices and sweetened with sugar and sorgham syrup.
Smoked Turkey Breast
Recipe: Smoked Turkey Breast
Let the brine (and smoker) do the work. This classic smoked turkey is full of autumnal flavors like apple cider, fresh thyme, rosemary, and sage.
Classic Sweet Potato Casserole
Recipe: Classic Sweet Potato Casserole
Thanksgiving calls for at least one enticingly sweet side dish. This retro favorite combines every classic topping—marshmallows, pecans, and cornflakes—for a creamy, crunchy, gooey finish.
Old-School Green Bean Casserole
Recipe: Old-School Green Bean Casserole
Creamy and savory, and with a bit of crunch at the end from crispy fried onions, this old-fashioned green bean casserole hits all of the tried-and-true notes.
Apple-Bourbon Pie
Recipe: Apple-Bourbon Pie
Sure, apple pie is classic. But this rendition from our 1995 November issue is anything but ordinary. Bourbon-infused raisins, cinnamon, nutmeg, apricot preserves, and chopped, toasted pecans or walnuts give it a festive zing.
Cornbread Dressing with Sausage and Fennel
Recipe: Cornbread Dressing with Sausage and Fennel Recipe
Somewhere, a Southerner is always making a case for including sausage in a dish. This cornbread dressing recipe proves that he or she is usually right!
Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks
Collards are like good Thanksgiving guests. They don't get in the way, but definitely add something to the occasion. (In this case, the sideboard.) Southern to the bone, collard greens with ham hocks are too easy and delicious to pass up.
Turkey Pot Pie With Cranberry-Pecan Crusts
Recipe: Turkey Pot Pie With Cranberry-Pecan Crusts
Find a more festive Thanksgiving casserole, we pose. Using Thanksgiving turkey and adorably-cut cranberry-pecan crust, this pot pie takes an old-school classic and renders it fall-tastic.
Our Easiest Pumpkin Pie Ever
Recipe: Our Easiest Pumpkin Pie Ever
Once upon a time, we sent the Southern Living Test Kitchen on a mission to discover the easiest, most fantastic pumpkin pie recipe in all the land. And they succeeded. If you thought homemade pumpkin pie was difficult to pull off, think again.
Best Pecan Pie
Recipe: Best Pecan Pie
This Texas-based recipe feels straight from the archives. "A lady from Houston just grabbed me and hugged me with tears in her eyes," says the purveyor of this pecan pie, Becky Wolfe. "She said she hadn't had pie like this since her mother passed."
Herbed Wild Rice Dressing
Recipe: Herbed Wild Rice Dressing
It's wild, that's for sure. In Louisiana, rice-based dressings are a common occurence—lend it to Cajun cooking's love for the grain—and this rice dressing recipe makes a case for broadening beyond cornbread.
Hot Cranberry Bake
Recipe: Hot Cranberry Bake
This simple, crisp-like dessert is like having holiday heaven on speed dial. Quick and easy, it's a classic we brought back from an issue dated almost three decades ago.
Pumpkin-and-Winter Squash Gratin
Recipe: Pumpkin-and-Winter Squash Gratin
Southerners love nothing more than piling seasonal vegetables into a casserole dish, covering them with cheese, and topping it all with something crunchy. This gratin uses pumpkin, butternut squash, and russet potatoes.
Roasted Herb Turkey and Gravy
Recipe: Roasted Herb Turkey and Gravy
Cover all of your Thanksgiving needs with this old-fashioned, wonderfully basted turkey. Spices like sage, thyme, and fennel seeds do most of the work.
Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots
Recipe: Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots
Talk about a festive demeanor. These carrots make a bright and cheery addition to the spread. During the holiday season, Southerners will cover just about any vegetable with butter, sugar, and a bevy of festive spices like cinnamon and nutmeg.
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Recipe: Pumpkin Cheesecake
Upping the ante on pumpkin pie, pumpkin cheesecake appears on many a Southern feasting table. Decadent and creamy, this recipe might disappear as quickly as your go-to pie. (Might.)
Classic Deviled Eggs
Recipe: Classic Deviled Eggs
Somewhere along the line, this favorite Southern snack became a beloved Thanksgiving tradition. Southern cooks pop these in between covering the casseroles and basting the turkey.
Turkey-Noodle-Poppyseed Casserole
Recipe: Turkey-Noodle-Poppyseed Casserole
Published in Southern Living in November, 1990, this recipe has all the makings of a keeper. A version of poppyseed casserole shows up on every Southern table, from time to time, and what better way to use up leftover Thanksgiving turkey?
Egg Custard Pie
Recipe: Egg Custard Pie
This old-school pie is delicious and easy to pull off, making it one of our go-tos. The silky smooth custard in this pie is made with eggs and half and half.
Chocolate Pudding Pie
Recipe: Chocolate Pudding Pie
There are few things more classic than homemade pudding. Chocolate lovers will adore this rich and creamy pie that showcases smooth pudding.
Stuffed Acorn Squash with Farro
Recipe: Stuffed Acorn Squash with Farro
Fall squash is a favorite on our tables. Each bite of this squash side dish reminds us why we love fall so much.
Oyster Casserole
Recipe: Oyster Casserole
It may go by many names, but no matter what it's called we love it. Oyster casserole relies on oysters, a rich and creamy sauce, and a crispy topping.
Cornbread 'n' Squash Dressing
Recipe: Cornbread 'n' Squash Dressing
Cornbread and squash are synonymous with Southern food. They meet in this dressing for the ultimate holiday side dish.
Fresh Apple Cake
Recipe: Fresh Apple Cake
Short prep time and fresh fall flavors make this dessert a hit at every function.
Molded Cranberry Salad
Recipe: Molded Cranberry Salad
Even if it just sits there, pushed to the farthest corner, a congealed salad just wants to be included on Thanksgiving Day. We published our fair share of congealed salads in the 1960s, and we wouldn't mind bringing this cranberry rendition back.
Classic Fresh Field Peas
Recipe: Classic Fresh Field Peas
Using both ham hocks and bacon drippings, these fresh field peas don't go subtle on flavor for the day of feasting.
Fennel-and-Potato Gratin
Recipe: Fennel-and-Potato Gratin
Potatoes au gratin grace our Thanksgiving tables as much as mashed potatoes and macaroni and cheese. This particular gratin feels like fall, thanks to nutmeg and fennel. Check out our full collection of warm, cheesy potato casseroles here.