Vintage Thanksgiving Recipes Every Southerner Needs to Make This Year

By Kaitlyn Yarborough Updated April 08, 2022
Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Lindsey Lower; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

If anything can be called classic, it's Thanksgiving dinner. From the roasted turkey to the cornbread dressing, the pumpkin pie to the green bean casserole, there are a number of traditional dishes that make an appearance year after year, decade after decade. Since we don't mess with these staples, the recipes are what we'd call fine-tuned perfection. Well, pull out the antique china and gelatin mold. We're revisiting some retro Thanksgiving recipes that have graced Southerners' tables for over 50 years. Think old-school favorites like sliced sweet potato pie and molded cranberry salad, as well as forever classics like spoonbread and corn pudding. These vintage Thanksgiving recipes are here to make your Thanksgiving meal just a touch more nostalgic.

Buttermilk Spoon Bread

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Buttermilk Spoon Bread

This delicious Thanksgiving recipe is the perfect cross between hot cornbread, cornmeal soufflé, and cornbread dressing. 

Sweet Potato Rolls

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sweet Potato Rolls

Get crafty with your sweet potatoes this year and make warm and fluffy bread rolls. 

Baked Mac and Cheese with Bacon

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Mac and Cheese with Bacon

Hoping to elevate your favorite Thanksgiving recipe? Just add bacon. 

Scalloped Oysters

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Scalloped Oysters

You can't go wrong with serving the Southern classics; Scalloped Oysters are a surefire crowdpleaser. 

Oven-Roasted Root Vegetables with Spicy Pecan Topping

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Oven-Roasted Root Vegetables with Spicy Pecan Topping

The sweet and spicy pecan topping on this recipe adds a scrumptious texture to the root vegetables. 

Make-Ahead Yeast Rolls

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Make-Ahead Yeast Rolls

Wonderfully easy, these make-ahead rolls can be set to go before the in-laws come into town. Like our icebox dinner rolls, these yeast rolls will always be a Thanksgiving staple in the South. The recipe first made its mark in our November 1995 issue.

Savory Corn Pudding

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Savory Corn Pudding

Don't ever let Thanksgiving commence without corn pudding, we say. This favorite comes in many (albeit similar) versions, including this more savory recipe with chopped onions and fresh thyme. Try our Tee's Corn Pudding for a slightly sweeter take.

Aunt Grace's Famous Cornbread Dressing

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Lindsey Lower; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Aunt Grace's Famous Cornbread Dressing

Ultra-smooth, incredibly moist, and passed down through the family, Aunt Grace's cornbread dressing is so good that it just had to be shared with us (and readers) by our travel editor. The trick? Using four types of bread. Trust us, it makes a difference.

Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots

A classic combination dressed up for the holidays, this Brussels-and-bacon casserole might just give green bean casserole a run for its money.

Old-School Squash Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole

If you're wondering why this is on the list, you're surely not from these parts. Crunchy, creamy, and cheesy, this casserole is a Turkey Day non-negotiable.

Grits Dressing

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Grits Dressing

When this cornbread-free dressing recipe graced Southern Living pages over 25 years ago, it stirred the proverbial pot, to be sure. But if we're swapping out a cornmeal-laden version for anything, it's going to be for grits. (Who says there isn't room for both?)

Classic Candied Yams

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Classic Candied Yams

Candied yams aren't as favored on the Thanksgiving spread as they once were. Back before sweet potato casserole reigned supreme, these lightly spiced and oh-so-sweet yams were a Southern staple.

Sliced Sweet Potato Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Sliced Sweet Potato Pie with Molasses Whipped Cream

On a special occasion like Thanksgiving, an antique version of sweet potato pie feels just right. This double-crust, old-fashioned pie might look ordinary on the outside, but when it's sliced, the inside reveals vibrant orange layers of sweet potatoes flecked with spices and sweetened with sugar and sorgham syrup.

Smoked Turkey Breast

Credit: Jody Horton

Recipe: Smoked Turkey Breast

Let the brine (and smoker) do the work. This classic smoked turkey is full of autumnal flavors like apple cider, fresh thyme, rosemary, and sage.

Classic Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Classic Sweet Potato Casserole

Thanksgiving calls for at least one enticingly sweet side dish. This retro favorite combines every classic topping—marshmallows, pecans, and cornflakes—for a creamy, crunchy, gooey finish.

Old-School Green Bean Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Old-School Green Bean Casserole

Creamy and savory, and with a bit of crunch at the end from crispy fried onions, this old-fashioned green bean casserole hits all of the tried-and-true notes.

Apple-Bourbon Pie

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Apple-Bourbon Pie

Sure, apple pie is classic. But this rendition from our 1995 November issue is anything but ordinary. Bourbon-infused raisins, cinnamon, nutmeg, apricot preserves, and chopped, toasted pecans or walnuts give it a festive zing.

Cornbread Dressing with Sausage and Fennel

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Cornbread Dressing with Sausage and Fennel Recipe

Somewhere, a Southerner is always making a case for including sausage in a dish. This cornbread dressing recipe proves that he or she is usually right!

Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks

Collards are like good Thanksgiving guests. They don't get in the way, but definitely add something to the occasion. (In this case, the sideboard.) Southern to the bone, collard greens with ham hocks are too easy and delicious to pass up.

Turkey Pot Pie With Cranberry-Pecan Crusts

Credit: Tina Cornett

Recipe: Turkey Pot Pie With Cranberry-Pecan Crusts

Find a more festive Thanksgiving casserole, we pose. Using Thanksgiving turkey and adorably-cut cranberry-pecan crust, this pot pie takes an old-school classic and renders it fall-tastic.

Our Easiest Pumpkin Pie Ever

Credit: Photo: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Our Easiest Pumpkin Pie Ever

Once upon a time, we sent the Southern Living Test Kitchen on a mission to discover the easiest, most fantastic pumpkin pie recipe in all the land. And they succeeded. If you thought homemade pumpkin pie was difficult to pull off, think again.

Best Pecan Pie

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Best Pecan Pie

This Texas-based recipe feels straight from the archives. "A lady from Houston just grabbed me and hugged me with tears in her eyes," says the purveyor of this pecan pie, Becky Wolfe. "She said she hadn't had pie like this since her mother passed."

Herbed Wild Rice Dressing

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Herbed Wild Rice Dressing

It's wild, that's for sure. In Louisiana, rice-based dressings are a common occurence—lend it to Cajun cooking's love for the grain—and this rice dressing recipe makes a case for broadening beyond cornbread.

Hot Cranberry Bake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Hot Cranberry Bake

This simple, crisp-like dessert is like having holiday heaven on speed dial. Quick and easy, it's a classic we brought back from an issue dated almost three decades ago.

Pumpkin-and-Winter Squash Gratin

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Pumpkin-and-Winter Squash Gratin

Southerners love nothing more than piling seasonal vegetables into a casserole dish, covering them with cheese, and topping it all with something crunchy. This gratin uses pumpkin, butternut squash, and russet potatoes.

Roasted Herb Turkey and Gravy

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Roasted Herb Turkey and Gravy

Cover all of your Thanksgiving needs with this old-fashioned, wonderfully basted turkey. Spices like sage, thyme, and fennel seeds do most of the work.

Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots

Talk about a festive demeanor. These carrots make a bright and cheery addition to the spread. During the holiday season, Southerners will cover just about any vegetable with butter, sugar, and a bevy of festive spices like cinnamon and nutmeg.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Pumpkin Cheesecake

Upping the ante on pumpkin pie, pumpkin cheesecake appears on many a Southern feasting table. Decadent and creamy, this recipe might disappear as quickly as your go-to pie. (Might.)

Classic Deviled Eggs

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Classic Deviled Eggs

Somewhere along the line, this favorite Southern snack became a beloved Thanksgiving tradition. Southern cooks pop these in between covering the casseroles and basting the turkey.

Turkey-Noodle-Poppyseed Casserole

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Turkey-Noodle-Poppyseed Casserole

Published in Southern Living in November, 1990, this recipe has all the makings of a keeper. A version of poppyseed casserole shows up on every Southern table, from time to time, and what better way to use up leftover Thanksgiving turkey?

Egg Custard Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Egg Custard Pie

This old-school pie is delicious and easy to pull off, making it one of our go-tos. The silky smooth custard in this pie is made with eggs and half and half.

Chocolate Pudding Pie

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Chocolate Pudding Pie

There are few things more classic than homemade pudding. Chocolate lovers will adore this rich and creamy pie that showcases smooth pudding. 

Stuffed Acorn Squash with Farro

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Stuffed Acorn Squash with Farro

Fall squash is a favorite on our tables. Each bite of this squash side dish reminds us why we love fall so much. 

Oyster Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Oyster Casserole

It may go by many names, but no matter what it's called we love it. Oyster casserole relies on oysters, a rich and creamy sauce, and a crispy topping.

Cornbread 'n' Squash Dressing

Recipe: Cornbread 'n' Squash Dressing

Cornbread and squash are synonymous with Southern food. They meet in this dressing for the ultimate holiday side dish. 

Fresh Apple Cake

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Amy Burke

Recipe: Fresh Apple Cake 

Short prep time and fresh fall flavors make this dessert a hit at every function. 

Molded Cranberry Salad

Credit: Hector M Sanchez

Recipe: Molded Cranberry Salad

Even if it just sits there, pushed to the farthest corner, a congealed salad just wants to be included on Thanksgiving Day. We published our fair share of congealed salads in the 1960s, and we wouldn't mind bringing this cranberry rendition back.

Classic Fresh Field Peas

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Classic Fresh Field Peas

Using both ham hocks and bacon drippings, these fresh field peas don't go subtle on flavor for the day of feasting.

Fennel-and-Potato Gratin

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Fennel-and-Potato Gratin

Potatoes au gratin grace our Thanksgiving tables as much as mashed potatoes and macaroni and cheese. This particular gratin feels like fall, thanks to nutmeg and fennel. Check out our full collection of warm, cheesy potato casseroles here.

By Kaitlyn Yarborough