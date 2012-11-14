20 Thanksgiving Dressing and Stuffing Recipes

By Southern Living Editors Updated June 16, 2021
Whether you call it dressing or stuffing, no holiday meal is complete without this essential turkey side dish. Alongside the steamy heap of slow cooked greens, cheesy mac and cheese, and sweet-and-tangy cranberry sauce lives a spoonful (or two) of the most delicious Thanksgiving stuffing. A special treat most enjoyed on this holiday, Thanksgiving dressing is the perfect buffer for all the other side dishes on the plate. Whether you cook it inside the turkey or make it in a casserole pan, homemade stuffing is the quintessential Thanksgiving side dish. Make it with meat, fill it with veggies, or put a standout ingredient in the recipe for a non-tradition spin. The best Thanksgiving stuffing recipe starts with a solid cornbread foundation, no matter what variation of the recipe is made. Bring family and friends together over some of our favorite Thanksgiving dressing and stuffing recipes and watch it all disappear.

1 of 20

Southern Cornbread Dressing

Recipe: Southern Cornbread Dressing

Complete with homemade cornbread crumbles, this recipe will be passed down in the family for years to come.

2 of 20

Aunt Grace's Famous Cornbread Dressing

Recipe: Aunt Grace's Famous Cornbread Dressing

Made with four different types of bread, this Cornbread Dressing will be the star of the show on your Thanksgiving table.

3 of 20

Southern Cornbread Dressing

Recipe: Stacy and Joyce's Cornbread Dressing

Whip out the cast iron skillet for this well-spiced Cornbread Dressing, complete with homemade chicken stock.

4 of 20

Southwestern-Style Spoonbread Dressing

Recipe: Southwestern-Style Spoonbread Dressing

This vintage recipe fuses crumbly cornbread and fluffy spoonbread to make an eccentric, endlessly customizable dressing recipe.

5 of 20

Grits Dressing

Recipe: Grits Dressing

If you've been making the same Cornbread Dressing for too many years to count, it may be time to switch it up and try incorporating another Southern staple, grits, into your dressing.

6 of 20

Herbed Wild Rice Dressing

Recipe: Herbed Wild Rice Dressing

With wild rice, apples, and walnuts, this dressing is full of flavor that many of your guests might not expect.

7 of 20

Classic Cornbread Dressing

Recipe: Classic Cornbread Dressing

This classic recipe calls for homemade cornbread. That might sound like a lot of effort, but it is totally worth it. You can also make the cornbread up to two days in advance.

8 of 20

Cornbread Dressing with Sausage and Fennel

Recipe: Cornbread Dressing with Sausage and Fennel Recipe

The large chunks of cornbread in this dressing go so well with mild Italian sausage and fennel.

9 of 20

Slow-Cooker Cornbread Dressing

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Cornbread Dressing

We didn't think making cornbread dressing could get any easier, then we came up with this slow cooker cornbread dressing recipe, which makes the process infinitely easier to prepare (and a couple of degrees more delicious too). 

10 of 20

Classic Bread Dressing

Recipe: Classic Bread Dressing

Try this sourdough bread dressing instead of your usual cornbread. You might have a new go-to recipe.

11 of 20

Mimi's Cornbread Dressing

Recipe: Mimi's Cornbread Dressing

Packaged mixes and store bought cornbread vary in sweetness and moisture; so for this savory dressing, make yours from scratch. We guarantee that this simple buttermilk skillet version will give your dressing the best texture and flavor, satisfying even the most discerning of dressing-loving dinner guests. 

12 of 20

Cornbread Dressing with Kale and Bacon

Recipe: Cornbread Dressing with Kale and Bacon

Think you might not like kale? This cornbread dressing with smoky bacon will change your mind.

13 of 20

Cranberry-Pecan Stuffing

Recipe: Cranberry-Pecan Stuffing

This slightly sweet stuffing pairs well with savory turkey at your Thanksgiving table.

14 of 20

Herby Pecan-Cornbread Dressing

Recipe: Herby Pecan-Cornbread Dressing

Nutty and earthy flavors shine in this quintessential Thanksgiving recipe. It's so good you may consider serving it with meats like pork or roasted chicken throughout the year.  

15 of 20

Cornbread-Wild Mushroom Dressing

Recipe: Cornbread-Wild Mushroom Dressing

Use Jiffy corn muffin mix to make your life easier when prepping this dressing recipe. Other than baking the cornbread, the rest of the recipe comes together in one skillet.

16 of 20

Cornbread 'n' Squash Dressing

Recipe: Cornbread 'n' Squash Dressing

Squash casserole and cornbread meet to make your new favorite dressing. Serve with other holiday favorites like green bean casserole or mac and cheese for an unforgettable meal.

17 of 20

Spicy Cornbread Dressing with Chorizo

Recipe: Spicy Cornbread Dressing with Chorizo

This dressing is flavored with jalapeños, chorizo, and cilantro for a spicy Thanksgiving side.

18 of 20

Cornbread Dressing with Smoked Sausage and Apples

Recipe: Cornbread Dressing with Smoked Sausage and Apples

Looking for something a little different? This cornbread dressing has smoked apples and sweet apples.

19 of 20

Pecan-Herb Cornbread Dressing

Recipe: Pecan-Herb Cornbread Dressing

Give your traditional cornbread dressing a little extra crunch with tasty pecans.

20 of 20

Turkey Breast and Herb-Cornbread Stuffing

Recipe: Turkey Breast and Herb-Cornbread Stuffing

Let the slow cooker combine the flavors of turkey and herbed cornbread to create a meal that's certainly worth second helpings. 

By Southern Living Editors