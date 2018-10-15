Our Favorite Traditional Recipes To Serve on Thanksgiving

By Jenna Sims Updated April 14, 2022
Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

From classic mains to crowd-pleasing desserts, these traditional Southern dishes deserve a spot on your Thanksgiving menu. They're the tried-and-true stars of Thanksgiving spreads each year for a reason. Many of the recipes can be made ahead or prepared in the slow cooker to make getting your Thanksgiving meal on the table a little less stressful. With many dishes to prepare and only so much oven space, these make-ahead recipes can be life savers.

We can't imagine a Thanksgiving spread that didn't include roasted turkey with all the fixings, a smorgasbord of creamy casseroles, and of course several pies (we're talking pecan, pumpkin and sweet potato). Don't forget buttery rolls, cranberry sauce, or corn pudding either. We've rounded up our list of holiday must-have dishes below to make sure you and your guests will enjoy all the classics at your Thanksgiving dinner. If you're lucky, there might even be leftovers to enjoy the next day!

Start Slideshow

1 of 50

Roasted Turkey

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Roasted Herb Turkey

A traditional Thanksgiving menu wouldn't be complete without the star of the meal, a roasted bird.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 50

Our Easiest Pumpkin Pie Ever

Credit: Photo: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Our Easiest Pumpkin Pie Ever

If you thought homemade pumpkin pie was difficult to pull off, think again. This easy pie can be prepared and stored in the fridge up to two days before serving.

3 of 50

Classic Candied Yams

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Classic Candied Yams

You can assemble this dish up to three days in advance of your holiday meal.

Advertisement

4 of 50

Cornbread Dressing

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Classic Cornbread Dressing

This traditional cornbread dressing recipe can be made up to a month ahead of time and stored in the freezer.

5 of 50

Turkey Gravy

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Turkey Gravy

Your roasted turkey wouldn't be complete without this homemade gravy. You'll also want to drizzle it on your mashed potatoes, dressing, and more.

6 of 50

Classic Cranberry Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Classic Cranberry Salad

With a short ingredient list and just 25 minutes of hands on time, this easy cranberry salad is the perfect companion for your Thanksgiving turkey.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 50

Yeast Rolls

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Yeast Rolls

To ease cooking time on Thanksgiving Day, you can make the dough the night before and let it chill in the fridge overnight.

8 of 50

Classic Bread Dressing

Recipe: Classic Bread Dressing

Sourdough bread is the star of classic bread dressing. It's given plenty of holiday flavor with parsley, thyme, celery, leeks, and garlic.

9 of 50

Buttermilk Spoon Bread

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Buttermilk Spoon Bread

The consistency of spoon bread is more like a savory pudding, rather than a bread. It makes the ideal side for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 50

Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots

Bacon adds plenty of flavor to traditional roasted Brussels sprouts.

11 of 50

Angel Biscuits

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Angel Biscuits

The dough for these biscuits can be stored in the refrigerator for up to five days before baking.

12 of 50

Savory Corn Pudding

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Savory Corn Pudding 

This old-school favorite makes one of our favorite vegetables into a creamy casserole that everyone will enjoy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 50

Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole

There won't be any leftovers of this cheesy dish that's one of our most popular casserole recipes of all time.

14 of 50

Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese

We wouldn't dare leave this family favorite off of our Thanksgiving table.

15 of 50

Slow-Cooker Green Beans

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Green Beans Recipe

Thick-cut bacon packs on the favor in this easy green bean recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 50

Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks

Simply toss all the ingredients in your trusty slow cooker, and you'll have tender collard greens with minimal effort.

17 of 50

Classic Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Classic Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

These potatoes are best enjoyed smothered in homemade turkey gravy.

18 of 50

Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon

Free up some oven space by cooking your sweet potatoes in the slow cooker.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 50

Classic Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Classic Sweet Potato Casserole

This top-rated casserole is topped with cornflakes, marshmallows, and pecans.

20 of 50

Old-School Squash Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole

To ensure your squash casserole is perfect, get as much of the water as you can out of the squash when cooking. Otherwise, that extra water will end up in your casserole.

21 of 50

Old-School Green Bean Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Old-School Green Bean Casserole

This classic casserole opts for a homemade mushroom cream sauce rather than a canned soup.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 50

Cranberry Sauce

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Slow Cooker Cranberry Sauce

Instead of serving cranberry sauce from a can, impress your guests with this hands-off slow-cooker recipe.

23 of 50

Southern Pecan Pie

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Utterly Deadly Southern Pecan Pie

Making this pecan pie in a cast-iron skillet gives it even more Southern flair, if that's possible.

24 of 50

Sliced Sweet Potato Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Sliced Sweet Potato Pie with Molasses Whipped Cream

In addition to sweet potato casserole, we think your meal also needs a sweet potato pie.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 50

Sweet Potato Rolls with Cane Syrup Glaze

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sweet Potato Rolls with Cane Syrup Glaze

Sweet potato rolls are sweet enough already, right? Wrong. Let's go all out this Thanksgiving and dress those already picture-perfect rolls with a cane syrup glaze.

26 of 50

Basic Deviled Eggs

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Basic Deviled Eggs

In our opinion, there's not an occasion where deviled eggs aren't welcome. 

27 of 50

Skillet Caramel Apple Pie

Credit: Photo: Stephen DeVries, Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Skillet Caramel Apple Pie

Your trusty cast-iron skillet is key to making this double-crust apple pie.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 50

Deep Fried Turkey with Creole Spices

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Deep Fried Turkey with Creole Spices

Skip the oven-space struggle and take the turkey to the fryer this year. Just make sure the bird is completely defrosted first.

29 of 50

Candy Roaster Squash with Sorghum, Black Walnuts, and Cranberries

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Candy Roaster Squash with Sorghum, Black Walnuts, and Cranberries

Candy roaster squash is a regional North Georgia specialty, but you can find it throughout the Southeast too.

30 of 50

Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots

Sweet flavor dresses up these colorful carrots.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 50

Collard Greens with Garlic and Sippets

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Collard Greens with Garlic and Sippets

We're updating our classic collard greens prep with a decidedly fresher version with less cook time. The best part? We kept all the flavor and topped with torn sippets of sour dough bread. The result is a new take on a beloved Thanksgiving favorite.

32 of 50

Creamy Baked Macaroni and Cheese with Bacon

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Creamy Baked Macaroni and Cheese with Bacon

What could be more comforting than a big scoop of macaroni and cheese alongside the Thanksgiving turkey and dressing? A macaroni and cheese recipe that's topped with bacon, of course.

33 of 50

Fluffy Corn Pudding

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Fluffy Corn Pudding

This recipe is a cross between a soufflé and a custard. In short, it's an absolute delight. For those looking to save a few minutes on prep time, swap in frozen corn instead of fresh-either will work.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 50

Fried Arkansas Black Apples

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Fried Arkansas Black Apples

Here's a dish no one will soon forget. We called on Arkansas Black apples for this recipe, but you can use any firm apple variety you prefer.

35 of 50

Grated Sweet Potato Pudding with Pecans

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Grated Sweet Potato Pudding with Pecans

Instead of our typical sliced-style sweet potato casserole, we shredded the potatoes to create a lighter side that still packs in all the flavor.

36 of 50

Herby Pecan-Cornbread Dressing

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Herby Pecan-Cornbread Dressing

Traditional cornbread dressing gets a crunchy, seasonal upgrade with toasted pecan halves.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

37 of 50

Roasted Root Vegetables with Spicy Pecan Topping

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Roasted Root Vegetables with Spicy Pecan Topping

Dress up the season's best veggies with a spicy pecan topping. Maple syrup, chili powder, smoked paprika, and cayenne give this Thanksgiving side dish a just-right dose of heat.

38 of 50

Spicy Cornbread Dressing with Chorizo

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Spicy Cornbread Dressing with Chorizo

We love a little spice-even when it comes to our Thanksgiving dressing. Mexican chorizo, green bell pepper, fresh cilantro, and a jalapeño chile give our Spicy Cornbread Dressing a big dose of Southwest flavor.

39 of 50

Instant Pot Cranberry Sauce

Credit: Photo: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Instant Pot Cranberry Sauce

Our cranberry sauce is a classic through and through, but it's been updated with a time-saving hack thanks to a little help from our trusty Instant Pot.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

40 of 50

Instant Pot Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Instant Pot Mashed Sweet Potatoes 

Saving space on the stovetop is a real challenge for day-of Thanksgiving prep. This classic mashed sweet potato recipe calls on all the same flavors we love but without monopolizing an in-demand burner.

41 of 50

Homemade Cranberry Sauce

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Torie Cox; Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Homemade Cranberry Sauce

Once you find a homemade cranberry sauce you love, you'll never strictly serve the canned version again. Every year will be a dual of the cranberry sauces-whether the store-bought or homemade version comes out on top is anyone's guess.

42 of 50

Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole

Cubed sweet potatoes, dark brown sugar, butter, cinnamon, and vanilla extract get piled into the slow cooker with the sweetest result. Top with marshmallows and cook for another 15 minutes. You won't be disappointed.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

43 of 50

Smothered Green Beans

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Stylist: Emily Neighbors Hall; Prop Stylist: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Smothered Green Beans

We absolutely drenched green beans in a delicious, flavorful glaze before sprinkling the top with crispy, salty bacon. They're an absolute dream achieved in just one pan.

44 of 50

Mississippi Sweet Potato Pie

Credit: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Torie Cox Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Mississippi Sweet Potato Pie

Of course this sweet potato pie gets a little hit of bourbon-we couldn't call it Mississippi Sweet Potato Pie otherwise.

45 of 50

Baked Corn Casserole

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Stylist: Emily Neighbors Hall; Prop Stylist: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Baked Corn Casserole

If Baked Corn Casserole isn't already a staple on your Thanksgiving table, let this recipe change that. It's a savory delight that friends and family will request year after year.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

46 of 50

Make-Ahead Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Stylist: Emily Neighbors Hall; Prop Stylist: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Make-Ahead Sweet Potato Casserole

Here's what every Thanksgiving hostess needs: more make-ahead recipes. This Sweet Potato Casserole gets all the prep out the way ahead of time so you have one less thing to check off your list the day of.

47 of 50

Texas Pecan Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Texas Pecan Pie

 What sets our Texas Pecan Pie apart from a traditional pecan pie? Calling on the highest quality pecans you can get your hands on. Texans don't mess around when it comes to their pecans.

48 of 50

Roasted Carrots and Parsnips

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Roasted Carrots and Parsnips

While the presentation of this dish is oh so pretty, it couldn't be easier to make.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

49 of 50

Chocolate Pudding Pie

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Chocolate Pudding Pie

This silky smooth and rich pie will be a hit on the dessert table.

50 of 50

Hot Cranberry Bake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Hot Cranberry Bake

Serve cranberry bake alongside Thanksgiving pies for a complete dessert spread.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Jenna Sims