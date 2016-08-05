Our Favorite Thanksgiving Vegetable Side Dishes
As one of the most important cooking holidays of the year, planning out your Thanksgiving dinner menu takes time and thought. Sure, it's a time for family and friends and being thankful for all we have, but we're all secretly thinking about how thankful we are to be able to dig into all our favorite Thanksgiving side dishes when the time finally comes.
From the corn pudding cooked to perfection to the classic green bean casserole, we've rounded up some of our favorite Thanksgiving vegetable recipes to help round out your meal.With these Thanksgiving vegetable recipes, you'll see there's more than one way to cook up a delicious holiday casserole. If you're looking to save valuable oven space for that gorgeous Thanksgiving turkey, try one of our stovetop or slow-cooker recipes, like Southern Fried Corn or Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon. You can't go wrong with a classic Green Bean Casserole—Mama knows that your Thanksgiving table isn't complete without this time-tested dish.
Whether it's a steamy pot of collards or a tray full of brightly colored roasted veggies, Thanksgiving vegetable dishes are just as important as your heap of mashed potatoes or side of dressing. What more beautiful way to complete your Thanksgiving menu than to add bright, beautiful colors of Thanksgiving vegetable side dishes?
Bacon-Brussels Sprout-Green Bean Casserole
Recipe: Bacon-Brussels Sprout-Green Bean Casserole
Come one, come all and pack those veggies into this casserole. It's bound to please any hungry audience.
Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon
When we're constructing our Thanksgiving menu, we try to incorporate a few slow-cooker dishes that we can leave to go low and slow all day long. It's oh-so-easy and saves you so much time!
Skillet Cauliflower Mac and Cheese
Recipe: Skillet Cauliflower Mac and Cheese
Thought mac and cheese can't be healthy? Think again! This Skillet Cauliflower Mac and Cheese absolutely melts in your mouth.
Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots
Recipe: Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots
As colorful as they are delicious, the naturally sweet and earthy flavor of these honey-glazed carrots will complement any main dish.
Broccoli-Cheese Casserole
Recipe: Broccoli Cheese Casserole
Sure, we'll have some broccoli, but we'll take it with a whole lot of cheese. This Broccoli-Cheese Casserole is a must-have dish this season.
Smashed Baby Red Potatoes
Recipe: Smashed Baby Red Potatoes
Crispy on the outside and tender and creamy on the inside, these are the best baby potatoes around.
Savory Sweet Potato Casserole
Recipe: Savory Sweet Potato Casserole
We love sweet potatoes for their versatility, and if your family loves savory sides, swap the marshmallow-topped sweet potato casserole for this savory version.
Homemade Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Leeks
Recipe: Homemade Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Leeks
You can't go wrong with a green bean casserole, but the crispy leek topping is the real star of the show in this dish.
Southern Fried Corn
Recipe: Southern Fried Corn
While we love creamed corn, we just can't resist the pop and texture of this Southern Fried Corn.
Butternut Squash Gratin
Recipe: Butternut Squash Gratin
It doesn't get any more seasonal than this. Not only is this bright orange gratin visually appealing, but it's made with fresh fall produce.
Classic Sweet Potato Casserole
Recipe: Classic Sweet Potato Casserole
No Thanksgiving spread is complete without a classic Sweet Potato Casserole! Our version is topped with toasted marshmallows (of course), but we also add pecans and cornflakes for some nice crunch.
Sautéed Squash and Zucchini
Recipe: Sautéed Squash and Zucchini
When you're coordinating an elaborate Thanksgiving dinner, there are some things you'll just want to keep simple, like this Sautéed Squash and Zucchini.
Hasselback Sweet Potato Casserole
Recipe: Hasselback Sweet Potato Casserole
Make this casserole ahead of time and pop it in the oven on Thanksgiving morning to save you prep hassle and leave more time to spend with family.
Old-School Squash Casserole
Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole
Creamy, cheesy, and full of thickly-cut squash, this casserole is an essential part of any holiday feast.
Sweet Potato Cobbler
Recipe: Sweet Potato Cobbler
This casserole can be adapted as a savory side or a sweet dessert. No matter how you serve it, we can't resist the biscuit dough topping.
Reunion Pea Casserole
Recipe: Reunion Pea Casserole
Packed with lots of veggies and with some surprising ingredients inside (like green chiles), this Reunion Pea Casserole has a little bit of everything.
Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole
Recipe: Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole
This easy casserole can go from summer to winter in a snap. It's a great way to bring some bright veggies to your Thanksgiving meal.
Creamed Spinach
Recipe: Creamed Spinach
With butter, cream, and Parmesan cheese, this Creamed Spinach is anything but ordinary.
Pan-Fried Okra with Cornmeal
Recipe: Pan-Fried Okra with Cornmeal
Bite-sized, pan-fried okra coated with cornmeal will be a new family classic.
Smashed Brussels Sprouts
Recipe: Smashed Brussels Sprouts
Boiled, then smashed and roasted, brussels sprouts get a serious makeover in this recipe. We just can't resist these crispy, crunchy veggies.
Three-Cheese Corn Pudding
Recipe: Three-Cheese Corn Pudding
We added three delicious cheeses to classic corn pudding. And who doesn't like an extra cheesy side?
Skillet Squash Blossom
Recipe: Skillet Squash Blossom
Everyone will want a big helping of this gorgeous and delicious dish.
Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots
Recipe: Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots
Brussels sprouts may get a bad rap, but they're an essential veggie on our Thanksgiving tables. Bacon and shallots offer bursts of flavor to complement the simple vegetable.
Sweet Potato Soufflé
Recipe: Sweet Potato Soufflé
Sweet potatoes are a must on the Thanksgiving table, but they don't always have to be served as a casserole. Try our fluffy Sweet Potato Soufflé this year, it's the perfect pairing for your Thanksgiving turkey and captures the same sweet and savory flavor as the classic casserole.
Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks
Give your Thanksgiving that home-style touch with these slow-cooker collards. Plus, using a a slow-cooker means you'll have more space on the stovetop for other sides.
Savory Corn Pudding
Recipe: Savory Corn Pudding
This corn pudding recipe puts a savory spin on the classic with the addition chopped onion and fresh thyme. Be sure you make enough of this corn pudding for everyone to have seconds.
Vegetarian Slow-Cooker Collard Greens
Recipe: Vegetarian Slow-Cooker Collard Greens
Don't think you can get great flavor without ham? Think again. This vegetarian take on collard greens is delicious.
Old-School Green Bean Casserole
Recipe: Old-School Green Bean Casserole
Take some time with your green bean casserole this year and make homemade mushroom cream sauce.
Classic Candied Yams
Recipe: Classic Candied Yams
These baked sweet potatoes turn out perfectly caramelized and tender every time.
Slow-Cooker Green Beans
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Green Beans Recipe
If you want to skip the green bean casserole, try these home-style green beans instead.
Oven-Roasted Asparagus
Recipe: Oven-Roasted Asparagus
You can't go wrong with a classic like roasted asparagus. Want to know the best part? It takes little to no effort. Simply trim the ends of the asparagus, season, and pop the crispy green veggie in the oven.
Brussels Sprout Slaw with Apples and Pecans
Recipe: Brussels Sprout Slaw with Apples and Pecans
You've always roasted Brussels sprouts for Thanksgiving, try something new with this fresh take on the vegetable. This dish has all the crunch of coleslaw, plus pieces of sweet and tart Honeycrisp apples and salty Parmesan cheese.
Garlic Parmesan Green Beans
Recipe: Garlic Parmesan Green Beans
Bacon makes everything better, even vegetables. In this dish, the bacon serves as a savory base for green beans also flavored with garlic and Parmesan. As impressive as these beans look, they come together quickly and easily.