This Classic Southern Appetizer Starts With a Box of Bisquick
Hot appetizers don't get much easier or tastier than sausage balls. All it takes is a single bowl and a few ingredients to make a homemade finger food that no one can refuse. Sausage balls have that sort of effect on Southerners.
While we're a fan of traditional sausage balls made with baking mix (usually Bisquick), ground sausage, and grated cheese, sometimes it's nice to change things up a little bit. And sausage balls are infinitely adaptable—yet another reason we love them!
If you wouldn't dream of hosting Thanksgiving—or any get-together—without a plate of sausage balls, here are three tasty takes on this popular appetizer. There is a recipe to suit every crowd.
What Are Sausage Balls?
Typically created from a flour mixture, sausage, and some cheese, this recipe is great to serve when hosting a large crowd any time of the day. Using a store-bought baking mixture, like Bisquick, these quick bites come together in only a few steps. It's as easy as combining sausage with the flour mix, adding your cheese, rolling, and baking.
The Classic
Looking for no-frills Sausage Balls? Our traditional recipe calls for baking mix, hot pork sausage, and sharp Cheddar. You can also swap out spicy for sweet sausage or add an herbal note with a teaspoon of rosemary, thyme, or rubbed sage.
Deliciously Different
These Sweet Potato-Chorizo Sausage Bites are delicious and made with peppery Mexican-style chorizo, tender roasted sweet potatoes, sharp Cheddar, and a hint of cinnamon for a creative take on this classic. Eat them on their own, or serve with a tangy-sweet scuppernong jelly and Dijon mustard sauce.
Mama's with a Twist
Made in a miniature muffin pan, Breakfast Sausage Meatballs with Apple Butter Dipping Sauce are tiny in size and an easily portable brunch snack. Still, each one is bursting with sweet-savory flavor from grated apples and onions, fresh sage, and Parmesan cheese. A coating of crispy breadcrumbs also makes this recipe something special. Serve the sausage balls with a simple dipping sauce of apple butter and honey mustard.