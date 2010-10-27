Tasty Thanksgiving Side Dishes You Can Make in Your Slow Cooker

For many Southerners, Thanksgiving dinner is all about the side dishes: cornbread dressing, casseroles, cranberry sauce, and everything else just waiting to be piled high on your plate before going back for seconds. With such a full dinner spread—not to mention a house full of holiday guests—preparations can get pretty overwhelming without some strategic planning. Forget about juggling bake times and wedging casseroles around a 20-pound turkey in a tiny oven—using your slow cooker is the secret to an easy Thanksgiving dinner.

We've rounded up our easiest slow-cooker side dishes that help make planning Thanksgiving day a total breeze. Expect new twists on classic side dish recipes, including cornbread dressing, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, and even homemade cranberry sauce. This year, don't let holiday meal-prep stress dominate your day and let your slow cooker do the work for you. Settle in with your family for a proper feast and plan your Thanksgiving around these standout slow-cooker side dishes.