31 Non-Alcoholic Thanksgiving Drinks and Mocktails Everyone Will Be Thankful For

This Thanksgiving, raise a glass and toast to what you're grateful for, booze-free. Whether you're avoiding alcohol or being mindful of those in your Thanksgiving crew who don't drink, having an alcohol-free option is a smart choice. And thanks to our mocktails and alcohol-free sippers, non-drinkers don't have to settle for water, soda, or store-bought juice. Browse our selection of fruity sweet teas, punches, mocktails, and cocktails that we've substituted the alcohol out of to add to your Thanksgiving menu.

Even though you don't have to be 21 to sip on one of these beverages, some of these elegant drinks may not be suited for kids at the Thanksgiving gathering. While Lemon-Lime-Rosemary Punch will be a hit for all ages, Lavender-Plum Shrub and Hot Spiced Tea may be a mature, acquired taste. No matter which drink you choose, what these recipes lack in alcohol, they make up for in flavor. With one of our Thanksgiving zero-proof drinks, Turkey Day can be spirited without the spirits.