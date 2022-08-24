31 Non-Alcoholic Thanksgiving Drinks and Mocktails Everyone Will Be Thankful For
This Thanksgiving, raise a glass and toast to what you're grateful for, booze-free. Whether you're avoiding alcohol or being mindful of those in your Thanksgiving crew who don't drink, having an alcohol-free option is a smart choice. And thanks to our mocktails and alcohol-free sippers, non-drinkers don't have to settle for water, soda, or store-bought juice. Browse our selection of fruity sweet teas, punches, mocktails, and cocktails that we've substituted the alcohol out of to add to your Thanksgiving menu.
Even though you don't have to be 21 to sip on one of these beverages, some of these elegant drinks may not be suited for kids at the Thanksgiving gathering. While Lemon-Lime-Rosemary Punch will be a hit for all ages, Lavender-Plum Shrub and Hot Spiced Tea may be a mature, acquired taste. No matter which drink you choose, what these recipes lack in alcohol, they make up for in flavor. With one of our Thanksgiving zero-proof drinks, Turkey Day can be spirited without the spirits.
Sparkling Punch
Southern festivities call for sweet, tart punch, and this recipe has got you covered. A little of this, a little of that, and you'll have a spruced up, elegant version of crowd-pleasing pink lemonade.
Ginger-Orange Mocktails
Three ingredients is all you need for this go-to mocktail. Citrus flavors guarantee a refreshing sip, but ginger ale adds a delightful depth of flavor perfect for the season. A can of pineapple juice tops off the recipe.
Apple Cider Shandy
This recipe calls for a simple but significant twist on apple cider: Just add lime juice and some fruity garnish. Use half hard cider or stick to chilled sparkling apple cider.
Tarragon-Hibiscus Spritzer
Skip the gin and you've found yourself your new signature mocktail that Thanksgiving guests will look forward to at next year's festivities. Hibiscus tea, tarragon sprigs, and tonic water stir together into a wonderfully unique drink.
Hot Spiced Tea
If you live somewhere in the South where Thanksgiving means cool weather (or even if you don't—we're looking at you, summertime hot coffee drinkers), this is the recipe you need. Brewed chai tea with fruit juices juices and cinnamon sticks, fresh cloves, or mulling spices will warm you and your guests right up.
Lemon-Mint Sparklers
Prepare all the pieces of this drink ahead of time and mix it up right before serving. We love plating this drink as an engaging self-serve station so guests can choose from fresh lemon and mint leaves.
Lavender-Plum Shrub
A vinegar-based drink? Don't knock it until you try it. This tangy, fruity beverage can be enjoyed hard or soft with fresh lavender. If you're looking to try something new and different this Turkey Day, this is the mocktail for you.
Blueberry-Lemon Iced Tea
Adding fruity flavor is an easy way to spice up simple tea. We love blueberries and lemon juice for a refreshing beverage to sip on while catching up with loved ones.
Classic Sweet Tea
Thanksgiving hosts have enough to worry about, so why not stick with a no-fail classic? Sweet tea is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser for the whole family.
Pineapple-Basil Tea
Thanksgiving gets an ever-so-slightly tropical taste with this take on sweet tea. It's elegant and herbaceous with pineapple and fresh basil.
Berry Splash
Three ingredients are all you need for a sweet sipper the whole family will love. We like to garnish it with fresh mint sprigs, strawberry leaves, and fresh berries.
Champagne Punch
It may be surprising that a recipe with Champagne in its name can be non-alcoholic and still scrumptious. Substituting lemon-lime soda or seltzer water for the Champagne and gin and serve it with juices so guests can customize their perfect drink.
Ginger-and-Honey Sweet Tea
Lemon-Lime-Rosemary Punch
Using rosemary sprigs, this fragrant take on citrus punch gets a Thanksgiving boost. Top your herb-infused beverage with lemon sorbet and lime sherbet before serving.
Berry Juniper Fizz
Show off your mixology skills without falling back on alcohol. Non-alcoholic gin is the secret ingredient in this ruby-red mocktail with pomegranate juice and sparkling cranberry juice.
Sparkling Cherry Limeade
Bursting with limey flavor like a margarita but without the tequila, this maraschino cherry-infused drink will be all the rage at your gathering. Line the glass with salt to complete the effect.
Cranberry Mojito
Skip the rum and rejoice in a fresh, seasonal beverage just the same. This no-jito gets its refreshing flavors from cranberry reduction (nix the bitters!) and fresh mint leaves.
Spiced Cider Fizz
To make this recipe alcohol-free, skip the bourbon and use soft cider rather than hard. Simple syrup spiced with cardamom, cinnamon, star anise, ginger, peppercorns, and fennel seeds guarantee that your substituted beverage certainly won't be lacking.
Strawberry-Basil Sweet Tea
Add something special to your go-to sweet tea recipe. Jazz it up for the occasion with strawberry-basil simple syrup that add subtle, elegant flavor.
Sparkling Plum Punch
Who said plums had to be a summer fruit? We love this big-batch plum punch with sparkling cranberry juice for any special occasion.
Rosemary-and-Ginger Mule
If you love Moscow mules, you'll love this seasonal zero-proof take. Homemade rosemary syrup is the star of this herbaceous Thanksgiving mocktail.
Vanilla-Rosemary Lemonade
Making this recipe with fresh-squeezed lemon juice is a game-changer. This lemonade flavored with vanilla bean and rosemary sprigs is so much better than anything you'll find at the supermarket.
Fizzy Cider Punch
Sparkling Pomegranate Punch
Skip the alcohol in this recipe, no problem. The result is a fruity, bubbly concoction fit for festivities without being too sweet.
Cran-Raspberry-Vanilla Punch
Sorbet punch will be an instant hit. Add in the raspberry sorbet right before you serve up this festive, non-alcoholic mixture of cranberry-raspberry juice and vanilla extract to keep it fresh for thirsty guests.
Latria's Fruit Punch
You can't go wrong with classic fruit punch. This version builds in layers of fruity flavor with dried hibiscus blossoms, ginger, and and assortment of juicy fruit.
Lemon-Basil Spritzer
This recipe calls for sparkling wine, but we like it just as much with lemon-flavored seltzer water. This bright mocktail has lemon, fresh basil, and simple syrup, making it the perfect light complement for a hearty feast.
Big-Batch Mulled Cider
Prepare this crowd-pleasing drink up to three days early and wow guests come Thanksgiving day. Keep it alcohol-free and use fresh cider made with 100% apple juice as a base for warm fruits and spices.
Comfort and Joy Mocktail
Like a warm whiskey drink but without the booze, this beverage uses non-alcoholic whiskey for depth of flavor. Apple cider, some sweetener, and touch of citrus brighten up this festive drink that can be enjoyed cool or hot.
Cranberry-Apple Cider
Cranberry and apple cider are two of our favorite fall flavors. Mix them together, and you'll have everyone's new favorite Thanksgiving sipper. Leave the alcohol in this recipe out completely or offer it on the side so guests can mix their own cocktail if they choose.
Cider Mule
We nixed the bourbon in this autumnal cocktail to make an alcohol-free version bursting with all the same seasonal flare. Ginger beer adds just the right amount of spice to sweet cider inside a copper mug.