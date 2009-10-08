Our Best Thanksgiving Menus for Every Gathering Style

Part of the magic of Thanksgiving is that each family celebrates a little differently. Some families gather around to tune into Thanksgiving football, while other families opt to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Some families host an elaborate meal with all the extended cousins, while some prefer to keep it simple.

No matter how you celebrate the holiday, Thanksgiving offers a chance to relax, reflect, and spend time with loved ones. But sometimes this core purpose can get muddled under all of the stress of holiday preparations. To take some worry out of the holiday, we've created 16 Thanksgiving menus that feature some of our all-star holiday recipes. These menus are tailored to every mood and taste, whether you want to celebrate with an extravagant dinner party or a laid-back beach dinner. Relieve some of that planning stress and leave the menu-crafting to us!

Whether you're in search of impressive desserts or laid-back casseroles, we have options that suit every taste. No matter how your family chooses to celebrate Thanksgiving, we have a menu for you.