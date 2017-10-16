Macaroni and Cheese Recipes for Thanksgiving That Might Just Outshine the Turkey

Mac and cheese is a surefire, guaranteed crowd pleaser. It's darn hard to resist pasta covered in oodles of creamy cheese, and we've got a collection of Thanksgiving macaroni and cheese recipes to prove it. This year, we decided to bring out the mac and cheese with both longstanding classics and deliciously different recipes that will have your Thanksgiving table buzzing. We're strong believers that macaroni and cheese deserves a spot on the holiday table no matter what; but if you're looking to take the old-fashioned comfort food to new heights, these recipes are going to get it done.

Here are our favorite macaroni and cheese recipes to liven up your Thanksgiving table. If you're indecisive, we offer our Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese since it can't steer you wrong. The adventurous (or vegan) may try their hand at Tabitha Brown's version. You may even want to enlist the help of relatives to make several different varieties of mac and cheese for a Thanksgiving Day taste test this year.