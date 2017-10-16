Macaroni and Cheese Recipes for Thanksgiving That Might Just Outshine the Turkey
Mac and cheese is a surefire, guaranteed crowd pleaser. It's darn hard to resist pasta covered in oodles of creamy cheese, and we've got a collection of Thanksgiving macaroni and cheese recipes to prove it. This year, we decided to bring out the mac and cheese with both longstanding classics and deliciously different recipes that will have your Thanksgiving table buzzing. We're strong believers that macaroni and cheese deserves a spot on the holiday table no matter what; but if you're looking to take the old-fashioned comfort food to new heights, these recipes are going to get it done.
Here are our favorite macaroni and cheese recipes to liven up your Thanksgiving table. If you're indecisive, we offer our Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese since it can't steer you wrong. The adventurous (or vegan) may try their hand at Tabitha Brown's version. You may even want to enlist the help of relatives to make several different varieties of mac and cheese for a Thanksgiving Day taste test this year.
Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese
This creamy dish is loved and requested by both kids and adults alike, and it can come together in under one hour and in three easy-to-follow steps. With that much ease, flavor, and cheesy goodness, could we offer a better Thanksgiving side?
Macaroni Pie
Turkey Day wouldn't be complete without mac and cheese and a tasty pie on the table. Why not combine the best of both worlds with this easy recipe?
Sheet Pan Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese
It wouldn't quite be fall without some sort of gourd, so we present this Sheet Pan Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese. It's a two-for-one and mighty delicious at that.
Roasted Broccoli Macaroni and Cheese
Tender spears of roasted broccoli take this best-ever mac and cheese recipe to the next level. The crisped, savory taste of well-roasted broccoli adds a holiday-worthy spin to your hearty Thanksgiving feast.
Baked Mac and Cheese with Bacon
Crispy bacon and flavorful breadcrumb crust take this homemade mac and cheese recipe to the next level.
Tortellini Mac and Cheese
Using cheese-stuffed tortellini pasta adds even more decadence to this mac and cheese recipe.
Tabitha Brown's Vegan Mac and Cheese
With the help of some dairy-free cheese and butternut squash, even the die-hard mac and cheese fans will be on board with this vegan recipe.
Macaroni Pudding
Creamy consistency, all the cheese, and a crispy browned top. Yes, please. Save us a scoop. All the scoops.
Mac and Cheese with Ham
Classic mac and cheese gets an instant upgrade with the addition of juicy ham. Trust us: The whole family will love it.
Herbed Breadcrumb-Topped Macaroni and Cheese
Buttery panko breadcrumbs seasoned with sage, thyme, and rosemary are the trick to elevating this mac and cheese. The crispy topping and creamy inner pockets make for a Thanksgiving side that will pair incredibly with turkey and dressing.
Uncle Jack's Mac-and-Cheese
There isn't a more foolproof way to get your family full and happy on Thanksgiving than this dish that pairs all of your turkey, dressing, and casseroles. This slow-cooker recipe is one of our ultimate favorites, thanks to a hearty use of cheese and minimal prep time.
Skillet Mac and Cheese with Crispy Breadcrumbs
A generous helping of mayonnaise gives a slight tanginess and added creaminess when paired with mild ricotta cheese. Cook it in a skillet to ensure you'll get plenty of the gooey cheese you're looking for with a slightly crispy edge.
Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese
The Test Kitchen concluded that this recipe is a fool-proof mac-and-cheese recipe any day, but it works on Thanksgiving too. You get pockets of gooey goodness in every bite, thanks to the addition of cubes of Cheddar cheese that melt as the pasta bakes.
Skillet Cauliflower Mac and Cheese
Crunchy cauliflower adds the perfect amount of texture to this creamy, Gouda cheese-filled dish.
Southern Pimiento Mac and Cheese
Bacon, chives, pimiento cheese, Worcestershire sauce, and a splash of hot sauce pack flavor into this mac and cheese dish.