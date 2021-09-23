12 Thanksgiving Dump Recipes for Your Simplest Holiday Menu Ever
When it comes to cooking a Thanksgiving spread for your family, we think recipes should be both easy and delicious. Dump the ingredients for these recipes into your slow cooker, onto a sheet pan, or into a casserole dish and let them cook away while you focus on the more time-intensive dishes. There's no prep work or large amounts of hands-on time required for any of these easy Thanksgiving recipes. From sides to desserts to main dishes, these stress-free dump recipes will become mainstays on your holiday menu.
Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole
Free up some space in the oven by allowing your slow cooker to cook the sweet potato casserole this year. Cook on high for about 3 hours or low for 6 to 7.
Apple Butter-Glazed Turkey
If you aren't tied to the idea of serving a whole bird for Thanksgiving, this easy turkey tenderloin recipe will deliver plenty of seasonal flavor.
Apple and Pear Crisp
Toss the ingredients for this crisp in your slow cooker before dinner and it'll be warm and ready to serve once your guests are ready for dessert.
Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots
Roasting carrots allows their naturally sweet flavor to be enhanced.
Slow Cooker Green Bean Casserole
This slow-cooker version of green bean casserole uses Alfredo sauce instead of the classic mushroom soup for an extra creamy texture.
Pineapple Casserole
In our opinion, there can never be too many casseroles on the menu. Virtually zero prep and a short ingredient list make this recipe an easy addition to your holiday meal.
Slow-Cooker Cranberry Sauce
Add the ingredients for this cranberry sauce to your slow cooker and 3 hours later it'll be ready to accompany your homemade dressing. It's almost easier than opening a can.
Pumpkin Dump Cake
Dump cakes are known for their no-fuss approach to baking. This cake has a creamy filling that's similar to pumpkin pie and can be served warm or chilled.
Slow-Cooker Pot Roast
Whether you want to offer an additional main or want to skip the turkey altogether, comforting pot roast it always a good idea.
Triple-Chocolate-Covered Peanut Clusters
This easy sweet treat is a great post (or pre) dinner snack for anyone with a sweet tooth.
Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks
Collards will need to cook on low for 9 hours, but they can be made up to two days ahead and returned to the slow cooker to reheat on the day of the holiday meal.
Lemon Bar Cake
Citrus desserts are always a welcome addition to the after-dinner spread, especially when they're this easy to prepare.