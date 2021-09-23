12 Thanksgiving Dump Recipes for Your Simplest Holiday Menu Ever

By Jenna Sims September 23, 2021
Credit: Caitlin Bensel/Southern Living

When it comes to cooking a Thanksgiving spread for your family, we think recipes should be both easy and delicious. Dump the ingredients for these recipes into your slow cooker, onto a sheet pan, or into a casserole dish and let them cook away while you focus on the more time-intensive dishes. There's no prep work or large amounts of hands-on time required for any of these easy Thanksgiving recipes. From sides to desserts to main dishes, these stress-free dump recipes will become mainstays on your holiday menu. 

Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole

Free up some space in the oven by allowing your slow cooker to cook the sweet potato casserole this year. Cook on high for about 3 hours or low for 6 to 7.

 

 

Apple Butter-Glazed Turkey

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Apple Butter-Glazed Turkey

If you aren't tied to the idea of serving a whole bird for Thanksgiving, this easy turkey tenderloin recipe will deliver plenty of seasonal flavor. 

Apple and Pear Crisp

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Food Styling: Vanessa Rocchio; Prop Styling: Missie Crawford

Recipe: Apple and Pear Crisp

Toss the ingredients for this crisp in your slow cooker before dinner and it'll be warm and ready to serve once your guests are ready for dessert. 

Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots

Roasting carrots allows their naturally sweet flavor to be enhanced. 

Slow Cooker Green Bean Casserole

Credit: Caitlin Bensel/Southern Living

Recipe: Slow Cooker Green Bean Casserole

This slow-cooker version of green bean casserole uses Alfredo sauce instead of the classic mushroom soup for an extra creamy texture.

Pineapple Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Pineapple Casserole

In our opinion, there can never be too many casseroles on the menu. Virtually zero prep and a short ingredient list make this recipe an easy addition to your holiday meal. 

Slow-Cooker Cranberry Sauce

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Cranberry Sauce

Add the ingredients for this cranberry sauce to your slow cooker and 3 hours later it'll be ready to accompany your homemade dressing. It's almost easier than opening a can. 

Pumpkin Dump Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pumpkin Dump Cake

Dump cakes are known for their no-fuss approach to baking. This cake has a creamy filling that's similar to pumpkin pie and can be served warm or chilled.

 

 

Slow-Cooker Pot Roast

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Mary-Claire Britton

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Pot Roast

Whether you want to offer an additional main or want to skip the turkey altogether, comforting pot roast it always a good idea.

Triple-Chocolate-Covered Peanut Clusters

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Triple-Chocolate-Covered Peanut Clusters

This easy sweet treat is a great post (or pre) dinner snack for anyone with a sweet tooth. 

Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks

Collards will need to cook on low for 9 hours, but they can be made up to two days ahead and returned to the slow cooker to reheat on the day of the holiday meal.

Lemon Bar Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Food Styling: Vanessa Rocchio; Prop Styling: Missie Crawford

Recipe: Lemon Bar Cake

Citrus desserts are always a welcome addition to the after-dinner spread, especially when they're this easy to prepare. 

