5 Thanksgiving Dump Desserts Easier Than Anything Else You Could Bring
As Thanksgiving rolls around, we all know the drill. Pull out your best side dish recipes, polish the sliver, procure the turkey, and figure out how everything will go into oven on the big day. Of course, the bird has priority, but it's nearly impossible to forget dessert. One aunt's pecan pie, a grandmother's decadent cake, that cousin's potentially questionable pudding, Mom's signature pumpkin pie…it's no question that Thanksgiving is a worthy holiday to pull out all the stops. But, preparing many complicated dishes can be stressful when all we really want is to gather together at the table. These Thanksgiving dump desserts—Pumpkin Dump Cake, Sweet Potato Casserole, and Pineapple Cherry Dump Cake among them—couldn't be easier. They're delicious and simple, as many of the names imply, and a ticket to less stress on Turkey Day. Can't say no to that.
Pumpkin Dump Cake
Recipe: Pumpkin Dump Cake
Is it really Thanksgiving without our Pumpkin Dump Cake? True to its name, you dump and mix. The secret? A box of yellow cake mix.
Slow Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole
Recipe: Slow Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole
Give your oven one less dish to worry about by using your slow cooker to make this Thanksgiving staple. Throw in the sweet potatoes, plenty of brown sugar, some cinnamon, and let the slow cooker work its magic. Mini marshmallows obligatory.
Pineapple Cherry Dump Cake
Recipe: Pineapple Cherry Dump Cake
With a short ingredient list and the help of some cake mix, this dessert comes together in a snap, making it a great candidate as a last-minute contribution to the sideboard.
Cherry Dump Cake
Recipe: Cherry Dump Cake
With just four ingredients, including delicious whole cherries dripping in syrup, this dump cake is a sure winner on your Thanksgiving dessert sideboard.
Peach Dump Cake
Recipe: Peach Dump Cake
Fall and winter may not be peach season, but thanks to the convenience of canned fruit, you can have this Peach Dump Cake whenever you please.