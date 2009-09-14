90+ Thanksgiving Side Dishes That'll Steal the Show

Thanksgiving is a highly anticipated food-centered holiday. Everyone knows that the turkey isn't the real star of the Thanksgiving table—it's the side dishes.

These tailored side dishes will perfectly complement the main dish. Start a new family tradition this year and try our crowd-pleasing Thanksgiving side dish recipes. Take your pick from more than 100 traditional and modern takes on Southern Thanksgiving sides including mashed potatoes, dressing, green beans, cranberry sauce, rolls, roasted vegetables, casseroles, and more. Many of these Thanksgiving side dishes can even be made ahead or prepared in a slow cooker. We've transformed classic dishes like Homemade Green Bean Casserole with Leeks and added vegetarian friendly options like Cabbage Casserole. There's something for everyone in this special collection of Thanksgiving side dish recipes.

When it comes to Thanksgiving, the more side dishes the better, and you can't go wrong with any of these delicious recipes.