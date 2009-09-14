90+ Thanksgiving Side Dishes That'll Steal the Show

By Southern Living Editors Updated April 18, 2022
Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Lindsey Lower; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Thanksgiving is a highly anticipated food-centered holiday. Everyone knows that the turkey isn't the real star of the Thanksgiving table—it's the side dishes.

These tailored side dishes will perfectly complement the main dish. Start a new family tradition this year and try our crowd-pleasing Thanksgiving side dish recipes. Take your pick from more than 100 traditional and modern takes on Southern Thanksgiving sides including mashed potatoes, dressing, green beans, cranberry sauce, rolls, roasted vegetables, casseroles, and more. Many of these Thanksgiving side dishes can even be made ahead or prepared in a slow cooker. We've transformed classic dishes like Homemade Green Bean Casserole with Leeks and added vegetarian friendly options like Cabbage Casserole. There's something for everyone in this special collection of Thanksgiving side dish recipes.

When it comes to Thanksgiving, the more side dishes the better, and you can't go wrong with any of these delicious recipes. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 91

Ben Mims' Perfect Cornbread

Credit: Brian Woodcock

Recipe: Ben Mims' Perfect Cornbread

The secret to the perfect cornbread is cooking it in a cast iron skillet and browning the butter. This dish is savory but can easily be paired with a Whiskey Caramel sauce for those with a sweet tooth. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 91

Old-School Squash Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole

When in doubt, make this comforting dish for Thanksgiving dinner. It's a classic for good reason. 

3 of 91

Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallows, Pecans, and Cornflakes

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallows, Pecans, and Cornflakes

We elevated this classic Thanksgiving staple by adding cornflakes, pecans, and marshmallows. It's the perfect fall side dish—trust us.

Advertisement

4 of 91

Macaroni Pudding

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck; Food Styling: Erin Merhar

Recipe: Macaroni Pudding

This easy side dish fulfills our cheesiest dreams. We describe it as a "richer, creamier" version of our traditional mac and cheese. 

5 of 91

Southern-Style Collard Greens

Credit: Photo: Jim Franco

Recipe: Southern-Style Collard Greens

These Southern-style greens may take a few hours to simmer, but the wait will be well worth it. Time, plus the addition of bacon, makes for a bold, smoky flavor. 

6 of 91

Pumpkin-and-Winter Squash Gratin

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Pumpkin-and-Winter Squash Gratin

This vibrant casserole is jam-packed with veggies from pumpkin to butternut squash.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 91

Sweet Potato Rolls

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sweet Potato Rolls with Cane Syrup Glaze

Rolls are always a hit on any spread, and these buttery and warm rolls are simply irresistible.

8 of 91

Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes

When you're tired of mashed potatoes, try this delicious layered potato dish.

9 of 91

Easy Cauliflower Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Easy Cauliflower Casserole

This healthy casserole is so creamy and cheesy, you'll confuse it with baked mac and cheese.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 91

Spicy Cornbread Dressing with Chorizo

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Spicy Cornbread Dressing with Chorizo

This spicy cornbread will surely bring the heat to your Thanksgiving table.

11 of 91

Buttermilk Spoon Bread

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Buttermilk Spoon Bread

Although technically not a bread, this dish is a mixture of cornbread and cornmeal soufflé.

12 of 91

Old-School Green Bean Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Old-School Green Bean Casserole

Skip the can this year and make your own mushroom cream sauce. You will taste the difference.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 91

Homemade Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Leeks

Credit: Linda Puglies; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Homemade Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Leeks

We swapped out canned fried onions for crispy fried leaks for a more elegant casserole topper.

14 of 91

Oven-Roasted Root Vegetables with Spicy Pecan Topping

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Oven-Roasted Root Vegetables with Spicy Pecan Topping

Oven-roasted vegetables are so easy to make and a great change from the traditional veggie casserole.

15 of 91

Aunt Grace's Famous Cornbread Dressing

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Lindsey Lower; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Aunt Grace's Famous Cornbread Dressing

There's only one thing we love better than cornbread dressing, a make-ahead casserole.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 91

Mashed Potato Bar

Credit: Alison Gootee; Styling: Suzonne Stirling

Recipe: Mashed Potato Bar

This customizable Mashed Potato Bar is perfect for picky eaters.

17 of 91

Classic Cornbread Dressing

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Classic Cornbread Dressing

For this Thanksgiving staple, make the cornbread in a skillet up to two days before making the rest of the dish. You will want it to dry out completely.

18 of 91

Sweet Potato Soufflé

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe: Sweet Potato Soufflé

For the fluffiest take on sweet potato casserole, this soufflé offers an airy and sweet side to complement all the savory dishes on the table. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 91

Slow-Cooker Green Beans

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Green Beans

Bacon, chopped onion, and thyme transforms these Slow-Cooker Green Beans.

20 of 91

Herby Pecan-Cornbread Dressing

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Herby Pecan-Cornbread Dressing

This casserole stays true to its roots with earthy and nutty flavors.

21 of 91

Classic Cranberry Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Classic Cranberry Salad

Fresh cranberry salad is a crunchy alternative to the canned stuff.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 91

Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots

It's easy to enjoy your Brussels sprouts with this savory bacon-filled dish.

23 of 91

Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese

Pack your mac and cheese with cheddar cubes to make sure you get creamy cheese in every bite.

24 of 91

Hasselback Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Photo: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Hasselback Sweet Potato Casserole

We modified traditional sweet potato casserole by adding the texture of thinly sliced potatoes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 91

Collard Greens with Garlic and Sippets

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Collard Greens with Garlic and Sippets

Mixed with garlic and sourdough bread, collard greens have never looked so delicious.

26 of 91

Fluffy Corn Pudding

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Fluffy Corn Pudding

Pureed corn kernels make this dish delicate and fluffy.

27 of 91

Baked Mac and Cheese with Bacon

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Mac and Cheese with Bacon

We elevated homemade mac and cheese by adding crispy bacon and a breadcrumb crust.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 91

Cheesy Mashed Potato Casserole

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cheesy Mashed Potato Casserole

Adding cheese to a dish has never steered us wrong.

29 of 91

Sweet Potato Biscuits

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Sweet Potato Biscuits

Like a buttermilk biscuit, but make it autumn. Serve with butter and honey for a wonderful vessel for turkey and cranberry sauce. 

30 of 91

Broccoli-Cheese Casserole

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Broccoli Cheese Casserole

You can't go wrong by adding this tried-and-true broccoli casserole to your spread.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 91

Instant Pot Cranberry Sauce

Credit: Photo: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Instant Pot Cranberry Sauce

Only five minutes of cook time is required to turn out this homemade cranberry sauce that will beat out the can every time. 

32 of 91

Scalloped Oysters

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Scalloped Oysters

Oyster casserole has graced Southern Thanksgiving tables for decades, and this recipe lets the fresh, briny flavor of oysters really shine with a topping of crushed buttery crackers. 

33 of 91

Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole

Come Thanksgiving, there never seems to be enough oven space—say hello to the problem solver: slow cooker. Cubing the sweet potatoes offer a nice bite of texture that classic versions sometimes lack. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 91

Candy Roaster Squash with Sorghum, Black Walnuts, and Cranberries

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Candy Roaster Squash with Sorghum, Black Walnuts, and Cranberries

This ribboned squash provides a unique texture and sweet and savory flavors.

35 of 91

Macaroni Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Macaroni Pie

Slice a piece of this savory, three-cheese macaroni dish.

36 of 91

Cornmeal Angel Biscuits

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Cornmeal Angel Biscuits

These cornmeal angel biscuits are the perfect nod to cornbread for Thanksgiving.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

37 of 91

Loaded Cauliflower Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Stylist: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Loaded Cauliflower Casserole

Since Thanksgiving is the ultimate day to turn any and everything into a casserole, we're showing up with this veggie-packed casserole loaded with a combination of cream cheese, sour cream, and two different cheeses. Oh, and bacon, of course. 

38 of 91

Baked Corn Casserole

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Stylist: Emily Neighbors Hall; Prop Stylist: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Baked Corn Casserole

This hybrid casserole marries two of our favorite things: cornbread and corn pudding. The addition of sour cream and Monterey jack cheese make it ultra creamy.

39 of 91

Bacon-Brussels Sprout-Green Bean Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Bacon-Brussels Sprout-Green Bean Casserole

How do you make green bean casserole extra Southern? You add bacon and Brussels sprouts.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

40 of 91

Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks

Spending 9 hours in the slow-cooker allows the tender ham hocks to develop savory, smoky flavors.

41 of 91

Instant Pot Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Instant Pot Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Skip the casserole this year and serve creamy, dreamy, spiced mashed sweet potatoes instead. It'll be a welcome update to any Thanksgiving menu.

42 of 91

Herbed Wild Rice Dressing

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Herbed Wild Rice Dressing

Wild rice provides a rich, earthy flavor to this herbed casserole.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

43 of 91

Smothered Green Beans

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Stylist: Emily Neighbors Hall; Prop Stylist: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Smothered Green Beans

Flavor green beans with a coating of tomato paste and chicken broth before letting shallots and a bacon topping come together on top for a salty-sweet taste everyone will love. 

44 of 91

Roasted Broccoli Macaroni and Cheese

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Roasted Broccoli Macaroni and Cheese

Broccoli and cheese is a great combination. Add it to macaroni and you have a side dish the kids can't turn down.

45 of 91

Cornbread Dressing with Sausage and Fennel

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Cornbread Dresing with Sausage and Fennel

This tasty and textured side dish is made with store-bought cornbread.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

46 of 91

Savory Corn Pudding

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Savory Corn Pudding

Give your creamy, not-too-sweet side dish extra flavor with chopped onion and fresh thyme.

47 of 91

Corn Pudding Casserole

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Corn Pudding Casserole

We combined fontina and Swiss cheese to make this savory corn casserole.

48 of 91

Classic Candied Yams

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Classic Candied Yams

If you're looking to give sweet potato casserole a break this Thanksgiving, we love these Classic Candied Yams, although, we wouldn't be against having both on the sideboard.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

49 of 91

Herbed Breadcrumb-Topped Macaroni and Cheese

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Herbed Breadcrumb-Topped Macaroni and Cheese 

If you want to move mac-and-cheese from the kids table to the sideboard, we love this buttery, herbed cornbread topping. The shell pasta helps too.

50 of 91

Creamed Spinach

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Creamed Spinach

This classic steakhouse side happens to also pair well with all the turkey, dressing, and casseroles served on Turkey Day. Plus, the ingredient list is short and sweet, so why not add it to your menu?

51 of 91

Classic Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Classic Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

These mashed potatoes are extra creamy thanks to buttermilk and crème fraîche.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

52 of 91

Cabbage Casserole

Credit: Photography: Victor Protasio, Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck, Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Cabbage Casserole

Made wonderfully occasion-worthy with a crispy Parmesan-breadcrumb topping, this vegetable casserole adopts our favorite elements of a baked potato gratin using cabbage and onions instead.

53 of 91

Parmesan-Herb Angel Biscuits

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Parmesan-Herb Angel Biscuits

Give your Thanksgiving bread some extra flavor with the addition of Parmesan, thyme, and rosemary.

54 of 91

Classic Bread Dressing

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Classic Bread Dressing

This easy bread dressing recipe is made-from-scratch with high-quality sourdough bread, fresh parsley and thyme, celery, leeks, and garlic.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

55 of 91

Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes

The addition of goat cheese brings a new level of creamy to classic mashed potatoes.

56 of 91

Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots

Topped with a honey glaze, this dish is so easy to make and next-level sweet.

57 of 91

Skillet Squash Blossom

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Skillet Squash Blossom

Impress your guests by adding this elegant squash dish to the Thanksgiving spread.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

58 of 91

Cornbread Dressing with Kale and Bacon

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Cornbread Dressing with Kale and Bacon

Oven-roasted kale provides a crispy topping to this classic cornbread dressing.

59 of 91

Farro Salad with Toasted Pecans, Feta, and Dried Cherries