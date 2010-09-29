97 Thanksgiving Dessert Recipes to Finish Off Your Feast
Forget all the fuss about Thanksgiving turkey. The real showstoppers of the day are the Thanksgiving desserts. From traditional pumpkin pie to easy-to-transport pecan pie bars, there are so many options to finish off your Thanksgiving feast.
When it comes to crafting a stellar Thanksgiving spread, there are a few holiday party tips you should keep in mind to prepare a balanced selection. We love potluck-style dessert tables (there's no way you have time to bake all those different pies!), but be sure to have each guest sign up for a dessert ahead of time so you don't end up with three pumpkin pies and no pecan. Yes, of course Grandma Sue can bake her famous Peanut Butter Kisses, but organizing and coordinating ahead of time will save lots of hassle later. Present lots of different choices that range from lighter to heavier dishes and vary in scale, from bite-sized bars to decadent cakes, and be sure to accommodate any dietary restrictions with at least one dessert.
You can't go wrong making too many Thanksgiving desserts, but it'll be a tragedy if you have too few–even after all of that turkey. Our solution? Share these recipes with friends and family to guarantee there will be a winning spread.
Pumpkin Spice Magic Cake
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Magic Cake
Don't be the guest who brings another store-bought pumpkin pie to the table. This Pumpkin Spice Magic Cake is one of a kind.
Ultimate Apple Pie
Recipe: Ultimate Apple Pie from Buxton Hall
Step aside, pumpkin pie. This picture-perfect Apple Pie is ideal for an All-American Thanksgiving.
Caramel Apple Cake
Recipe: Caramel Apple Cake
This cake will undoubtedly be the star of your Thanksgiving dessert spread.
Our Easiest Pumpkin Pie Ever
Recipe: Our Easiest Pumpkin Pie Ever
Looking for a quick-fix Thanksgiving dessert that's sure to please? We've got the perfect solution.
Kentucky Bourbon Pie
Recipe: Kentucky Bourbon Pie
If it's good enough for the Derby, it's certainly good enough for our Thanksgiving table. This pie takes everything we love about pecan pie and ramps up the flavor with chocolate and bourbon.
Spiced Pecan Pie Bars
Recipe: Spiced Pecan Pie Bars
These Spiced Pecan Pie Bars are perfectly portioned for no-hassle serving. For a larger group, you can cut them into bite-sized squares so everyone's sure to get a taste.
Sea Salt-Caramel Cake
Recipe: Sea Salt-Caramel Cake
Salted caramel is one of our favorite holiday flavors, and you'll get a double-dose of that warm richness in this Sea Salt-Caramel Cake.
Easy Skillet Apple Pie
Recipe: Easy Skillet Apple Pie
The only pan you need to complete this rustic Apple Pie is a cast iron skillet. Does it get any easier than that?
Caramel Apple Coffee Cake
Recipe: Caramel Apple Coffee Cake
After a big Thanksgiving meal, enjoy a slice of this specialty coffee cake with a hot cup of coffee or a tall glass of milk.
Cinnamon Roll Apple Pie
Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Apple Pie
A cinnamon roll crust brings sweetness and warm spice to your favorite apple pie. Plus, a slice of this pie makes for a sweet leftover breakfast the next morning.
Mini Apple Pies
Recipe: Mini Apple Pies
These pies are just cute as a button! Bake a variety of mini pies for your Thanksgiving spread, from pecan to apple, so your guests can get a small taste of all those beloved holiday flavors.
Arkansas Black Apple Pie with Caramel Sauce
Recipe: Arkansas Black Apple Pie with Caramel Sauce
Your classic apple pie just got an upgrade. A drizzle of caramel sauce complements the caramelized cinnamon-sweetness of the apples inside the pie.
Chocolate Torte
Recipe: Chocolate Torte
You'll only need one slice of this decadent Chocolate Torte. It's naturally gluten-free, so it's a great option for those with dietary restrictions.
Pecan Pie Bars
Recipe: Pecan Pie Bars
These bars are mess-free and portable, making them a perfect hostess gift. Plus, the crowd will devour these nostalgic bars.
Pear Pie
Recipe: Pear Pie
Sweet roasted pears get an upgrade in this decadent Pear Pie. Prepare for this recipe to become a new holiday staple.
Pumpkin Layer Cake with Caramel-Cream Cheese Frosting
Recipe: Pumpkin Layer Cake with Caramel-Cream Cheese Frosting
Switch out the pumpkin pie for this stunning Pumpkin Layer Cake, chock full of seasonal spices.
Triple-Layer Chocolate-Caramel Cake
Recipe: Triple-Layer Chocolate-Caramel Cake
This cake is meant for a very special celebration, and we can't think of a better one than reuniting the whole family over Thanksgiving dinner.
Mini Pecan Pies
Recipe: Mini Pecan Pies
These Mini Pecan Pies pack all that warm, nutty pecan flavor in a bite-sized package.
Pumpkin Crunch Cake
Recipe: Pumpkin Crunch Cake
With layers of fluffy pumpkin sponge, rich pumpkin frosting, and a pumpin crumble to top it all off, this cake makes the most of our favorite seasonal flavor.
Butter Pecan Layer Cake with Browned Butter Frosting
Recipe: Butter Pecan Layer Cake with Browned Butter Frosting
While we'll never tire of a classic Pecan Pie, this cake may just be our new holiday showstopper. It's got all that warm butter pecan flavor packed into rich layers of sponge.
Butterscotch Pie with Whiskey Caramel Sauce
Recipe: Butterscotch Pie with Whiskey Caramel Sauce
Nobody can resist a slice of sweet and salty butterscotch pie. This is a great lighter, yet still decadent option to add to your Thanksgiving dessert spread.
Chess Pie
Recipe: Classic Chess Pie
An oh-so-simple recipe for Chess Pie has always been a Southern favorite. Be sure to add this pie to the dessert spread.
Charlotte Russe Cake
Recipe: Charlotte Russe Cake
After a filling Thanksgiving meal, you'll be wanting something light for dessert. This silky-smooth, no-bake cake will hit the spot.
Mini Pumpkin Pies
Recipe: Mini Pumpkin Pies
Everything you love about pumpkin pie, but in miniature form. Be sure to finish them off with a dollop of whipped cream!
Crème Brûlée Cheesecake
Recipe: Crème Brûlée Cheesecake
This crème brûlée-cheesecake fusion is a dessert made in heaven. Homemade cheesecake is impressive all on its own, but it will really wow with this caramelized sugar crust.
Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies
Recipe: Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies
Would any holiday spread be complete without a tray of Grandma's signature Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies? We think not.
Utterly Deadly Southern Pecan Pie
Recipe: Utterly Deadly Southern Pecan Pie
Once you've made a pecan pie in a cast-iron skillet, you may never go back to a pie plate. Simply press a refrigerated pie crust into the skillet, sprinkle with sugar, top with the pecan mixture, and bake. Serving it in the skillet is also easy and makes the dish even more Southern.
Sliced Sweet Potato Pie
Recipe: Sliced Sweet Potato Pie
We love the layered look of this ever-so-sweet streusel-topped treat.
Butterscotch-Spice Trifle
Recipe: Butterscotch-Spice Trifle
With homemade spice cake and butterscotch custard, this layered trifle recipe is a showstopper.
Pumpkin-Spice Bundt with Brown Sugar Icing and Candied Pecans
Recipe: Pumpkin-Spice Bundt with Brown Sugar Icing and Candied Pecans
If you've been assigned to bring dessert to Thanksgiving, you can never go wrong with a rich pound cake recipe.
Mississippi Sweet Potato Pie
Recipe: Mississippi Sweet Potato Pie
Like many Southern desserts, this smooth pie gets a flavor boost from a splash of bourbon.
Old-Fashioned Apple Pie
Recipe: Old-Fashioned Apple Pie
You've got to read the sweet story behind this pecan pie recipe.
Pumpkin Spice Cookies
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Cookies
These festive cookies are easy for the kids to grab and go. If you want to up the presentation, a thin layer of cream cheese icing would be divine on these.
Pumpkin Spice-Heath Cake
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice-Heath Cake
When it comes to serving a crowd, there's nothing better than a sheet cake straight from your favorite 13x9.
Dulce de Leche-Cheesecake Pecan Pie
Recipe: Dulce de Leche-Cheesecake Pecan Pie
This isn't your average pecan pie—a layer of rich cheesecake takes it over the top.
Pumpkin Dump Cake
Recipe: Pumpkin Dump Cake
It's all in the name—with this easy recipe, all you have to do is dump the ingredients in, mix, and bake.
Pecan Pie Cobbler
Recipe: Pecan Pie Cobbler
This decadent cobbler comes together with just a few minutes of hands on time and your cast-iron skillet.
Honeyed Plum Galette
Recipe: Honeyed Plum Galette
This elegant recipe features a homemade crust and a gooey, sweet fruit filling.
Salted Caramel-Apple Hand Pies
Recipe: Salted Caramel-Apple Hand Pies
These cute bites are a fun Thanksgiving dessert for the kids to help you bake.
Pecan Tassies
Recipe: Pecan Tassies
A cross between a shortbread cookie and a sweet bite of pecan pie, these mini delights are an adorable addition to the dessert table at Thanksgiving.
Apple Stack Cake
Recipe: Apple Stack Cake
This vintage cake is a labor of love, but the final product is so worth it.
Brown Butter-Maple-Pecan Blondies
Recipe: Brown Butter-Maple-Pecan Blondies
A tip from the Test Kitchen: Choose high-quality 100% pure maple syrup for these bar cookies; the fake stuff doesn't have the same richness and aroma. The darker the syrup, the stronger the flavor.
Cranberry-Orange Cake with Orange Buttercream
Recipe: Cranberry-Orange Cake with Orange Buttercream
No dessert feels more dressed up for the holidays than a beautiful layer cake.
Granny Smith Apple Pie
Recipe: Granny Smith Apple Pie
Roasting the apples beforehand makes a world of difference in the flavor of this pie.
Layered Pumpkin Cheesecake
Recipe: Layered Pumpkin Cheesecake
Why choose between a slice of pumpkin pie and a slice of cheesecake when you can have the best of both worlds?
Southern Sweet Potato Cake
Recipe: Southern Sweet Potato Cake
This fall cake will make your house smell absolutely amazing.
Pumpkin Whoopie Pies
Recipe: Pumpkin Whoopie Pies
We turned old-fashioned whoopie pies into a Thanksgiving treat by adding all your favorite autumn spices and flavors.
Sweet Potato Brownies
Recipe: Sweet Potato Brownies
The kids won't believe there's actually a vegetable in these fudgy brownies, and you don't have to tell them.
Auntie's Apple Cake
Recipe: Auntie's Apple Cake
We don't know what we love most about this cake—the fresh apples, pecan-studded, spiced batter, or the praline-like frosting.
Transparent Pie with Whipped Crème Fraîche and Sugared Cranberries
Recipe: Transparent Pie with Whipped Crème Fraîche and Sugared Cranberries
Sugared cranberries and whipped crème fraîche make the most elegant topper for this old-school pie recipe.
Recipe: Sweet Potato Sheet Cake
Absolutely no guest will realize this sheet cake topped with bacon-cream cheese frosting (yes, bacon!) started with a box of mix.
Persimmon Pudding
Recipe: Persimmon Pudding
This richly spiced dessert is a beautiful way to showcase the season's fresh persimmons.
Texas Pecan Pie
Recipe: Texas Pecan Pie
To do the Lonestar state proud, be sure to find the best quality, freshest nuts available.
Instant Pot Pumpkin Cheesecake
Recipe: Instant Pot Pumpkin Cheesecake
Free up prime oven real estate on Thanksgiving and make your dessert in the Instant Pot.
Easy Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
Recipe: Easy Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
Classic chocolate chip cookies get a makeover that's made for Thanksgiving with canned pumpkin and cinnamon.
Dairy-Free Coconut-Pumpkin Pie
Recipe: Dairy-Free Coconut-Pumpkin Pie
Family members with dairy allergies don't have to miss out on the dessert course with this pumpkin pie recipe.
Pecan Pie Brownies
Recipe: Pecan Pie Brownies
Pecan pie + brownies = your family's new favorite treat.
Spiced Pear Hand Pies
Recipe: Spiced Pear Hand Pies
These hand pies are a deliciously portable dessert for on-the-go kids at Thanksgiving.
Apple-Bourbon Pie
Recipe: Apple-Bourbon Pie
There's a reason we're still making this pie recipe decades after it ran in the magazine in 1995—it's just that good.