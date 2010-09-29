97 Thanksgiving Dessert Recipes to Finish Off Your Feast

By Southern Living Editors Updated April 15, 2022
Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Forget all the fuss about Thanksgiving turkey. The real showstoppers of the day are the Thanksgiving desserts. From traditional pumpkin pie to easy-to-transport pecan pie bars, there are so many options to finish off your Thanksgiving feast. 

When it comes to crafting a stellar Thanksgiving spread, there are a few holiday party tips you should keep in mind to prepare a balanced selection. We love potluck-style dessert tables (there's no way you have time to bake all those different pies!), but be sure to have each guest sign up for a dessert ahead of time so you don't end up with three pumpkin pies and no pecan. Yes, of course Grandma Sue can bake her famous Peanut Butter Kisses, but organizing and coordinating ahead of time will save lots of hassle later. Present lots of different choices that range from lighter to heavier dishes and vary in scale, from bite-sized bars to decadent cakes, and be sure to accommodate any dietary restrictions with at least one dessert.

You can't go wrong making too many Thanksgiving desserts, but it'll be a tragedy if you have too few–even after all of that turkey. Our solution? Share these recipes with friends and family to guarantee there will be a winning spread.

Pumpkin Spice Magic Cake

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Magic Cake

Don't be the guest who brings another store-bought pumpkin pie to the table. This Pumpkin Spice Magic Cake is one of a kind.

Ultimate Apple Pie

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Ultimate Apple Pie from Buxton Hall

Step aside, pumpkin pie. This picture-perfect Apple Pie is ideal for an All-American Thanksgiving.

Caramel Apple Cake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Caramel Apple Cake

This cake will undoubtedly be the star of your Thanksgiving dessert spread.

Our Easiest Pumpkin Pie Ever

Credit: Photo: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Our Easiest Pumpkin Pie Ever

Looking for a quick-fix Thanksgiving dessert that's sure to please? We've got the perfect solution.

Kentucky Bourbon Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Kentucky Bourbon Pie

If it's good enough for the Derby, it's certainly good enough for our Thanksgiving table. This pie takes everything we love about pecan pie and ramps up the flavor with chocolate and bourbon.

Spiced Pecan Pie Bars

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Spiced Pecan Pie Bars

These Spiced Pecan Pie Bars are perfectly portioned for no-hassle serving. For a larger group, you can cut them into bite-sized squares so everyone's sure to get a taste.

Sea Salt-Caramel Cake

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sea Salt-Caramel Cake

Salted caramel is one of our favorite holiday flavors, and you'll get a double-dose of that warm richness in this Sea Salt-Caramel Cake.

Easy Skillet Apple Pie

Credit: Luca Trovato

Recipe: Easy Skillet Apple Pie

The only pan you need to complete this rustic Apple Pie is a cast iron skillet. Does it get any easier than that?

Caramel Apple Coffee Cake

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Caramel Apple Coffee Cake

After a big Thanksgiving meal, enjoy a slice of this specialty coffee cake with a hot cup of coffee or a tall glass of milk.

Cinnamon Roll Apple Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Apple Pie

A cinnamon roll crust brings sweetness and warm spice to your favorite apple pie. Plus, a slice of this pie makes for a sweet leftover breakfast the next morning.

Mini Apple Pies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Mini Apple Pies

These pies are just cute as a button! Bake a variety of mini pies for your Thanksgiving spread, from pecan to apple, so your guests can get a small taste of all those beloved holiday flavors.

Arkansas Black Apple Pie with Caramel Sauce

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Arkansas Black Apple Pie with Caramel Sauce

Your classic apple pie just got an upgrade. A drizzle of caramel sauce complements the caramelized cinnamon-sweetness of the apples inside the pie.

Chocolate Torte

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe: Chocolate Torte

You'll only need one slice of this decadent Chocolate Torte. It's naturally gluten-free, so it's a great option for those with dietary restrictions.

Pecan Pie Bars

Credit: Lee Harrelson

Recipe: Pecan Pie Bars

These bars are mess-free and portable, making them a perfect hostess gift. Plus, the crowd will devour these nostalgic bars.

Pear Pie

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pear Pie

Sweet roasted pears get an upgrade in this decadent Pear Pie. Prepare for this recipe to become a new holiday staple.

Pumpkin Layer Cake with Caramel-Cream Cheese Frosting

Credit: Alison Gootee; Styling: Suzonne Stirling

Recipe: Pumpkin Layer Cake with Caramel-Cream Cheese Frosting

Switch out the pumpkin pie for this stunning Pumpkin Layer Cake, chock full of seasonal spices.

Triple-Layer Chocolate-Caramel Cake

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Triple-Layer Chocolate-Caramel Cake

This cake is meant for a very special celebration, and we can't think of a better one than reuniting the whole family over Thanksgiving dinner.

Mini Pecan Pies

Credit: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro, Laura Zapalowski

Recipe: Mini Pecan Pies

These Mini Pecan Pies pack all that warm, nutty pecan flavor in a bite-sized package.

Pumpkin Crunch Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pumpkin Crunch Cake

With layers of fluffy pumpkin sponge, rich pumpkin frosting, and a pumpin crumble to top it all off, this cake makes the most of our favorite seasonal flavor.

Butter Pecan Layer Cake with Browned Butter Frosting

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Butter Pecan Layer Cake with Browned Butter Frosting

While we'll never tire of a classic Pecan Pie, this cake may just be our new holiday showstopper. It's got all that warm butter pecan flavor packed into rich layers of sponge.

Butterscotch Pie with Whiskey Caramel Sauce

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Butterscotch Pie with Whiskey Caramel Sauce

Nobody can resist a slice of sweet and salty butterscotch pie. This is a great lighter, yet still decadent option to add to your Thanksgiving dessert spread.

Chess Pie

Credit: Jessica Colyer

Recipe: Classic Chess Pie

An oh-so-simple recipe for Chess Pie has always been a Southern favorite. Be sure to add this pie to the dessert spread. 

Charlotte Russe Cake

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe: Charlotte Russe Cake

After a filling Thanksgiving meal, you'll be wanting something light for dessert. This silky-smooth, no-bake cake will hit the spot.

Mini Pumpkin Pies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Mini Pumpkin Pies

Everything you love about pumpkin pie, but in miniature form. Be sure to finish them off with a dollop of whipped cream!

Crème Brûlée Cheesecake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Crème Brûlée Cheesecake

This crème brûlée-cheesecake fusion is a dessert made in heaven. Homemade cheesecake is impressive all on its own, but it will really wow with this caramelized sugar crust.

Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies

Would any holiday spread be complete without a tray of Grandma's signature Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies? We think not.

Utterly Deadly Southern Pecan Pie

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Utterly Deadly Southern Pecan Pie

Once you've made a pecan pie in a cast-iron skillet, you may never go back to a pie plate. Simply press a refrigerated pie crust into the skillet, sprinkle with sugar, top with the pecan mixture, and bake. Serving it in the skillet is also easy and makes the dish even more Southern.

Sliced Sweet Potato Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Sliced Sweet Potato Pie

We love the layered look of this ever-so-sweet streusel-topped treat.

Butterscotch-Spice Trifle

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Butterscotch-Spice Trifle

With homemade spice cake and butterscotch custard, this layered trifle recipe is a showstopper.

Pumpkin-Spice Bundt with Brown Sugar Icing and Candied Pecans

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Pumpkin-Spice Bundt with Brown Sugar Icing and Candied Pecans

If you've been assigned to bring dessert to Thanksgiving, you can never go wrong with a rich pound cake recipe.

Mississippi Sweet Potato Pie

Credit: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Torie Cox Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Mississippi Sweet Potato Pie

Like many Southern desserts, this smooth pie gets a flavor boost from a splash of bourbon.

Old-Fashioned Apple Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Apple Pie

You've got to read the sweet story behind this pecan pie recipe.

Pumpkin Spice Cookies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Cookies

These festive cookies are easy for the kids to grab and go. If you want to up the presentation, a thin layer of cream cheese icing would be divine on these.

Pumpkin Spice-Heath Cake

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Pumpkin Spice-Heath Cake

When it comes to serving a crowd, there's nothing better than a sheet cake straight from your favorite 13x9.

Dulce de Leche-Cheesecake Pecan Pie

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Recipe: Dulce de Leche-Cheesecake Pecan Pie

This isn't your average pecan pie—a layer of rich cheesecake takes it over the top.

Pumpkin Dump Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pumpkin Dump Cake

It's all in the name—with this easy recipe, all you have to do is dump the ingredients in, mix, and bake.

Pecan Pie Cobbler

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pecan Pie Cobbler

This decadent cobbler comes together with just a few minutes of hands on time and your cast-iron skillet.

Honeyed Plum Galette

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Honeyed Plum Galette

This elegant recipe features a homemade crust and a gooey, sweet fruit filling.

Salted Caramel-Apple Hand Pies

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Katie Jacobs

Recipe: Salted Caramel-Apple Hand Pies

These cute bites are a fun Thanksgiving dessert for the kids to help you bake.

Pecan Tassies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pecan Tassies

A cross between a shortbread cookie and a sweet bite of pecan pie, these mini delights are an adorable addition to the dessert table at Thanksgiving.

Apple Stack Cake

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasi; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Apple Stack Cake

This vintage cake is a labor of love, but the final product is so worth it.

Brown Butter-Maple-Pecan Blondies

Credit: Linda Pugliese

Recipe: Brown Butter-Maple-Pecan Blondies

A tip from the Test Kitchen: Choose high-quality 100% pure maple syrup for these bar cookies; the fake stuff doesn't have the same richness and aroma. The darker the syrup, the stronger the flavor.

Cranberry-Orange Cake with Orange Buttercream

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Emily Neighbors Hall Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

Recipe: Cranberry-Orange Cake with Orange Buttercream

No dessert feels more dressed up for the holidays than a beautiful layer cake.

Granny Smith Apple Pie

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Recipe: Granny Smith Apple Pie

Roasting the apples beforehand makes a world of difference in the flavor of this pie.

Layered Pumpkin Cheesecake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Layered Pumpkin Cheesecake

Why choose between a slice of pumpkin pie and a slice of cheesecake when you can have the best of both worlds?

Southern Sweet Potato Cake

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck; Food Styling: Erin Merhar

Recipe: Southern Sweet Potato Cake

This fall cake will make your house smell absolutely amazing.

Pumpkin Whoopie Pies

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Pumpkin Whoopie Pies

We turned old-fashioned whoopie pies into a Thanksgiving treat by adding all your favorite autumn spices and flavors.

Sweet Potato Brownies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Sweet Potato Brownies

The kids won't believe there's actually a vegetable in these fudgy brownies, and you don't have to tell them.

Auntie's Apple Cake

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Ana Kelly Prop Stylist: Kay Clarke

Recipe: Auntie's Apple Cake

We don't know what we love most about this cake—the fresh apples, pecan-studded, spiced batter, or the praline-like frosting.

Transparent Pie with Whipped Crème Fraîche and Sugared Cranberries

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Transparent Pie with Whipped Crème Fraîche and Sugared Cranberries

Sugared cranberries and whipped crème fraîche make the most elegant topper for this old-school pie recipe.

Southern Sweet Potato Cake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Sweet Potato Sheet Cake

Absolutely no guest will realize this sheet cake topped with bacon-cream cheese frosting (yes, bacon!) started with a box of mix.

Persimmon Pudding

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Persimmon Pudding

This richly spiced dessert is a beautiful way to showcase the season's fresh persimmons.

Texas Pecan Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Texas Pecan Pie

To do the Lonestar state proud, be sure to find the best quality, freshest nuts available.

Instant Pot Pumpkin Cheesecake

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Emily Neighbors Hall Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

Recipe: Instant Pot Pumpkin Cheesecake

Free up prime oven real estate on Thanksgiving and make your dessert in the Instant Pot.

Easy Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Easy Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

Classic chocolate chip cookies get a makeover that's made for Thanksgiving with canned pumpkin and cinnamon.

Dairy-Free Coconut-Pumpkin Pie

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Recipe: Dairy-Free Coconut-Pumpkin Pie

Family members with dairy allergies don't have to miss out on the dessert course with this pumpkin pie recipe.

Pecan Pie Brownies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pecan Pie Brownies

Pecan pie + brownies = your family's new favorite treat.

Spiced Pear Hand Pies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Spiced Pear Hand Pies

These hand pies are a deliciously portable dessert for on-the-go kids at Thanksgiving.

Apple-Bourbon Pie

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Apple-Bourbon Pie

There's a reason we're still making this pie recipe decades after it ran in the magazine in 1995—it's just that good.

