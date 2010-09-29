97 Thanksgiving Dessert Recipes to Finish Off Your Feast

Forget all the fuss about Thanksgiving turkey. The real showstoppers of the day are the Thanksgiving desserts. From traditional pumpkin pie to easy-to-transport pecan pie bars, there are so many options to finish off your Thanksgiving feast.

When it comes to crafting a stellar Thanksgiving spread, there are a few holiday party tips you should keep in mind to prepare a balanced selection. We love potluck-style dessert tables (there's no way you have time to bake all those different pies!), but be sure to have each guest sign up for a dessert ahead of time so you don't end up with three pumpkin pies and no pecan. Yes, of course Grandma Sue can bake her famous Peanut Butter Kisses, but organizing and coordinating ahead of time will save lots of hassle later. Present lots of different choices that range from lighter to heavier dishes and vary in scale, from bite-sized bars to decadent cakes, and be sure to accommodate any dietary restrictions with at least one dessert.

You can't go wrong making too many Thanksgiving desserts, but it'll be a tragedy if you have too few–even after all of that turkey. Our solution? Share these recipes with friends and family to guarantee there will be a winning spread.