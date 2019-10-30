31 Thanksgiving Cookie Recipes That'll Make You Forget About Pie

Thanksgiving celebrations call for dessert spreads filled with decadent fruit cobblers, meringue-topped pies, and Grandma's famous Bundt cake. As if you aren't already stuffed from the Thanksgiving meal, there's always a little more room for something sweet. For hosting a larger crowd, cookies are a quick and easy addition to a dessert table filled with other fall baked goods.

These make-and-take Thanksgiving cookie recipes can be passed around after the meal or can easily be grabbed as guests head out the door to play in the annual family football game. Traditional Thanksgiving flavors like cinnamon, pecan, and pumpkin can be condensed into grab-and-go cookies for all to enjoy.