32 Thanksgiving Cocktail Recipes We Can All Be Grateful For
Thanksgiving is all about being grateful. Of course, we're especially thankful for the food on the table. After piling roasted turkey, countless Thanksgiving side dishes, and plentiful pies on our plates, we never leave a holiday gathering any less than uncomfortably full. But there's one thing you should never forget to serve on Thanksgiving and that's an amazing cocktail. With these delicious and festive recipes, your drink menu won't be an afterthought. Don't settle for a cooler of beer this year.
Instead, step up your drink game with these incredible concoctions. From bourbon to rum and sparkling to spiced, these cocktails will get the party started. Serve up some fall flavor with our favorite spiked cider recipes, and ensure everyone gets a glass with big-batch recipes. Whether your family likes to celebrate Thanksgiving with brunch, football watching, or a formal dinner, there's a recipe here that will fit the bill. These are the best cocktails for celebrating with family and friends.
Thanksgiving Rum Punch
This spiced holiday punch will ensure every guest has a good time.
Cranberry Sangría Punch
Fresh cranberries and Granny Smith apples take this cocktail into holiday mode.
Aperol Bourbon Fizz
If your family loves bourbon cocktails, warm up to this sipper this Thanksgiving.
Bourbon Apple Cider Thyme Punch
This herb-infused cocktail has cozy fall flavors but is still refreshingly cold.
Spiced Hard Cider Fizz
This fizzy cocktail is perfect for Thanksgiving because of fall flavor from spiced simple syrup and apple cider.
Fizzy Cider Punch
Replace mimosas with this holiday-ready cocktail at Thanksgiving brunch.
Hot Toddy
If Thanksgiving is going to be a cold one, warm your guests up with the comfort of an old-school Hot Toddy.
Cherry Bourbon Cheerwine
Southern-favorite Cheerwine gets party-ready with this fun cocktail recipe.
Spiced Orange-Bourbon Punch
This holiday punch recipe has a high yield, so be sure you invite plenty of guests to help empty the punch bowl.
Whiskey-Apple Cider Punch
This drink recipe was made to serve a crowd, so it's perfect for a big holiday gathering.
Aperol and Blood Orange-Mint Spritz
This sparkling cocktail will be the star at your gathering.
Big-Batch Cajun Lemonade
Citron, or lemon-flavored vodka, adds extra lemon tang to this cocktail that's sure to transport you to Cajun country in just one sip.
Sparkling Caramel-Apple Sangria
Our favorite fall flavors are transformed into a big-batch cocktail with this recipe from entertaining expert Katie Jacobs.
French 75
This classic cocktail will be gorgeous alongside a dressy Thanksgiving dinner.
Rum Swizzles
Whether you make Rum Swizzles for two or a big batch cocktail for a crowd, this drink is sure to shake up happy hour.
Bacon-Infused Bourbon
We really don't have to say much else to convince you to make this cocktail than "bacon" and "bourbon."
Big Batch Bourbon Ginger Ale Punch
Don't waste time mixing individual cocktails on your holiday. Make this big-batch drink recipe and be done with it.
Cranberry Mojito
This refreshing cocktail recipe proves mojitos aren't reserved for the summer.
Maple Bourbon Smash
We love using maple syrup in our fall baking recipes, so of course it's amazing in a fall cocktail recipe.
Bourbon and Hard Pear Cider Cocktail
This sweet, smooth cocktail features two types of homemade simple syrup.
Big Batch Bloody Marys
If you have a big family, this is the best way to serve Bloody Marys to a crowd.
Sparkling Pomegranate Punch
The pomegranate ice ring makes for the most impressive presentation.
The Southern Living Bloody Mary
You can't go wrong with Bloody Marys at brunch or lunch. Don't forget to check out our best tips for making your own Bloody Mary bar.
Mississippi Bourbon Punch
Muscadine wine stars in this big-batch punch recipe.
Basil Bourbon Orange Smash
Bright citrus and bourbon are a match made in cocktail heaven with this sipper.
Pomegranate Champagne Cocktail
Ruby red pomegranate juice adds a festive touch to your champagne toast.
Retro Rum Punch
This retro punch has a short ingredient list and high yield—perfect for parties.
Hot Bourbon-Orange Tea Toddy
Our riff on the hot toddy cocktail makes a comforting after-dinner drink.
Apple Pie-Bourbon Sweet Tea
Apple pie, bourbon, and sweet tea are three of Southerners' favorite things, so of course we made a refreshing drink recipe that combines them. Our Apple Pie-Infused Bourbon tastes amazing on the rocks, too.
Ambrosia Cocktail
Many Southerners serve traditional ambrosia at holiday gatherings, and this fruity cocktail is our new favorite way to do so.
Rosemary Collins
Fresh rosemary sprigs make the prettiest holiday garnishes.
Montgomery Punch
This festive punch recipe from Montgomery, Alabama, is poured over a fruity ice ring for beautiful presentation.