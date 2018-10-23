32 Thanksgiving Cocktail Recipes We Can All Be Grateful For

By Mary Shannon Wells Updated July 11, 2022
Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Thanksgiving is all about being grateful. Of course, we're especially thankful for the food on the table. After piling roasted turkey, countless Thanksgiving side dishes, and plentiful pies on our plates, we never leave a holiday gathering any less than uncomfortably full. But there's one thing you should never forget to serve on Thanksgiving and that's an amazing cocktail. With these delicious and festive recipes, your drink menu won't be an afterthought. Don't settle for a cooler of beer this year.

Instead, step up your drink game with these incredible concoctions. From bourbon to rum and sparkling to spiced, these cocktails will get the party started. Serve up some fall flavor with our favorite spiked cider recipes, and ensure everyone gets a glass with big-batch recipes. Whether your family likes to celebrate Thanksgiving with brunch, football watching, or a formal dinner, there's a recipe here that will fit the bill. These are the best cocktails for celebrating with family and friends.

Thanksgiving Rum Punch

Credit: Alison Gootee; Styling: Suzonne Stirling

Recipe: Thanksgiving Rum Punch

This spiced holiday punch will ensure every guest has a good time.

Cranberry Sangría Punch

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Cranberry Sangría Punch

Fresh cranberries and Granny Smith apples take this cocktail into holiday mode.

Aperol Bourbon Fizz

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Aperol-Bourbon Fizz

If your family loves bourbon cocktails, warm up to this sipper this Thanksgiving.

Bourbon Apple Cider Thyme Punch

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Bourbon Apple Cider Thyme Punch

This herb-infused cocktail has cozy fall flavors but is still refreshingly cold.

Spiced Hard Cider Fizz

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Spiced Hard Cider Fizz

This fizzy cocktail is perfect for Thanksgiving because of fall flavor from spiced simple syrup and apple cider.

Fizzy Cider Punch

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Fizzy Cider Punch

Replace mimosas with this holiday-ready cocktail at Thanksgiving brunch.

Hot Toddy

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Hot Toddy

If Thanksgiving is going to be a cold one, warm your guests up with the comfort of an old-school Hot Toddy.

Cherry Bourbon Cheerwine

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Cherry Bourbon Cheerwine

Southern-favorite Cheerwine gets party-ready with this fun cocktail recipe.

Spiced Orange-Bourbon Punch

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Spiced Orange-Bourbon Punch

This holiday punch recipe has a high yield, so be sure you invite plenty of guests to help empty the punch bowl.

Whiskey-Apple Cider Punch

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Whiskey-Apple Cider Punch

This drink recipe was made to serve a crowd, so it's perfect for a big holiday gathering.

Aperol and Blood Orange-Mint Spritz

Credit: Peter Frank Edwards

Recipe: Aperol and Blood Orange-Mint Spritz

This sparkling cocktail will be the star at your gathering.

Big-Batch Cajun Lemonade

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Christine Keely; Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Big-Batch Cajun Lemonade

Citron, or lemon-flavored vodka, adds extra lemon tang to this cocktail that's sure to transport you to Cajun country in just one sip.

Sparkling Caramel-Apple Sangria

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Katie Jacobs

Recipe: Sparkling Caramel-Apple Sangria

Our favorite fall flavors are transformed into a big-batch cocktail with this recipe from entertaining expert Katie Jacobs.

French 75

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: French 75

This classic cocktail will be gorgeous alongside a dressy Thanksgiving dinner.

Rum Swizzles

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Thom Driver; Food Stylist: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Rum Swizzles

Whether you make Rum Swizzles for two or a big batch cocktail for a crowd, this drink is sure to shake up happy hour.

Bacon-Infused Bourbon

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Bacon-Infused Bourbon

We really don't have to say much else to convince you to make this cocktail than "bacon" and "bourbon."

Big Batch Bourbon Ginger Ale Punch

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Big Batch Bourbon Ginger Ale Punch

Don't waste time mixing individual cocktails on your holiday. Make this big-batch drink recipe and be done with it.

Cranberry Mojito

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Cranberry Mojito

This refreshing cocktail recipe proves mojitos aren't reserved for the summer.

Maple Bourbon Smash

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Maple Bourbon Smash

We love using maple syrup in our fall baking recipes, so of course it's amazing in a fall cocktail recipe.

Bourbon and Hard Pear Cider Cocktail

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Bourbon and Hard Pear Cider Cocktail

This sweet, smooth cocktail features two types of homemade simple syrup.

Big Batch Bloody Marys

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Big-Batch Bloody Marys

If you have a big family, this is the best way to serve Bloody Marys to a crowd.

Sparkling Pomegranate Punch

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Sparkling Pomegranate Punch

The pomegranate ice ring makes for the most impressive presentation.

The Southern Living Bloody Mary

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Mary Claire Britton

Recipe: The Southern Living Bloody Mary

You can't go wrong with Bloody Marys at brunch or lunch. Don't forget to check out our best tips for making your own Bloody Mary bar.

Mississippi Bourbon Punch

Credit: Photo: Ralph Anderson

Recipe: Mississippi Bourbon Punch

Muscadine wine stars in this big-batch punch recipe.

Basil Bourbon Orange Smash

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Basil Bourbon Orange Smash

Bright citrus and bourbon are a match made in cocktail heaven with this sipper.

Pomegranate Champagne Cocktail

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Pomegranate Champagne Cocktail

Ruby red pomegranate juice adds a festive touch to your champagne toast.

Retro Rum Punch

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Recipe: Retro Rum Punch

This retro punch has a short ingredient list and high yield—perfect for parties.

Hot Bourbon-Orange Tea Toddy

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Hot Bourbon-Orange Tea Toddy

Our riff on the hot toddy cocktail makes a comforting after-dinner drink.

Apple Pie-Bourbon Sweet Tea

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Apple Pie-Bourbon Sweet Tea

Apple pie, bourbon, and sweet tea are three of Southerners' favorite things, so of course we made a refreshing drink recipe that combines them. Our Apple Pie-Infused Bourbon tastes amazing on the rocks, too.

Ambrosia Cocktail

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Ambrosia Cocktail

Many Southerners serve traditional ambrosia at holiday gatherings, and this fruity cocktail is our new favorite way to do so.

    Rosemary Collins

    Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

    Recipe: Rosemary Collins

    Fresh rosemary sprigs make the prettiest holiday garnishes.

    Montgomery Punch

    Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

    Recipe: Montgomery Punch

    This festive punch recipe from Montgomery, Alabama, is poured over a fruity ice ring for beautiful presentation.

