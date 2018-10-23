32 Thanksgiving Cocktail Recipes We Can All Be Grateful For

Thanksgiving is all about being grateful. Of course, we're especially thankful for the food on the table. After piling roasted turkey, countless Thanksgiving side dishes, and plentiful pies on our plates, we never leave a holiday gathering any less than uncomfortably full. But there's one thing you should never forget to serve on Thanksgiving and that's an amazing cocktail. With these delicious and festive recipes, your drink menu won't be an afterthought. Don't settle for a cooler of beer this year.

Instead, step up your drink game with these incredible concoctions. From bourbon to rum and sparkling to spiced, these cocktails will get the party started. Serve up some fall flavor with our favorite spiked cider recipes, and ensure everyone gets a glass with big-batch recipes. Whether your family likes to celebrate Thanksgiving with brunch, football watching, or a formal dinner, there's a recipe here that will fit the bill. These are the best cocktails for celebrating with family and friends.