32 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Breakfast Casseroles to Hold Everyone Over
Whether your family serves Thanksgiving lunch or dinner, the meal with the turkey is the biggest of the day. Yes, that includes the dressing, cranberries, casseroles, and desserts. And even though you might want to eat light the rest of the day to "save up" for that sweet potato casserole and pumpkin pie, Mama would never allow anyone in her house to go without a meal.
We know you'll be busy prepping for the meal everybody's waiting for, but don't forget to eat breakfast on Thanksgiving. These breakfast casseroles are the quickest and easiest ways to get a filling breakfast on the table that will serve every family member or guest. Plus, they come together faster than most because none of these recipes require hours-long chill times, and all of these breakfast casserole recipes have a high yield for big crowds. Even though these easy breakfast casseroles come together in no time, they're all great options to make ahead too. You can prep these Thanksgiving breakfast casseroles the night before and store them in the refrigerator, or even further in advance and store them in the freezer. Adults are off work, kids are off school, and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is on TV, so your Thanksgiving breakfast shouldn't consist of cereal or yogurt.
Go all out (without all-out effort) and make one of these Thanksgiving breakfast casseroles—your family will thank you.
Spinach-and-Broccoli Breakfast Bread Pudding
Broccoli and spinach gives this hearty breakfast bread pudding extra flavor and texture.
Pancake Casserole
This casserole puts a modern twist on traditional pancakes that the whole family will enjoy.
Biscuits-and-Gravy Casserole
You may never go back to restaurant-style biscuits-and-gravy after trying this at-home casserole version.
Cinnamon Roll Casserole
This recipe combines all the best qualities of French toast and cinnamon rolls into one hassle-free casserole.
Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich with Sausage, Egg, and Cheese
The classic sausage, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich just got a sheet-pan makeover.
Creamy Egg Strata
Sometimes less really is more. Eggs, cheese, bread, and a velvety filling make this recipe oh-so scrumptious.
One-Dish Blackberry French Toast
Are you opting for sweet over savory? This one-dish french toast casserole is just the recipe to try.
Praline-Pecan French Toast
Praline-Pecan French Toast is a quintessentially Southern dish. Prepare it the night before severing for a worry-free morning.
Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole
Spicy sausage, buttery croissants, and Parmesan cheese baked to perfection—what's not to love?
Breakfast Enchiladas
This meatless Mexican breakfast casserole is on the table in just an hour, but it's a great option to make ahead, too. You can even set up a toppings bar with grape tomatoes, chopped fresh cilantro, chopped avocado, Pico de Gallo, and more.
Tomato-Herb Mini Frittatas
This 30-minute recipe is ideal for the kids—no one gets a bigger serving than someone else—but the adults will love the taste.
Tater Tot Bake
A one-dish breakfast casserole for a crowd that's ready in under an hour? Sign us up, and don't forget the two types of cheese and bacon.
Ham-and-Swiss Breakfast Pie
No offense to the classic pumpkin pie, but this savory breakfast pie might be the most delicious pie you have on Thanksgiving.
Grits and Greens with Brown Butter Hot Sauce
If your family will have a bottle of hot sauce on the Thanksgiving table, this comforting grits casserole with stewed greens is the one for you.
Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole
Using frozen hash browns makes this easy, hearty recipe even faster. This recipe has a low-ingredient list and a high yield, and it's one the kids will love.
Red Pepper, Potato, and Ricotta Frittata
The combination of roasted red peppers, Parmesan cheese, Ricotta cheese, rosemary-garlic potato wedges, and several herbs feels fancy, but this one-dish meal is quick and easy.
Breakfast Enchiladas
This Tex-Mex breakfast casserole is on the table in under an hour, and it's filled with enchilada goodness from ground pork sausage, Cilantro, Monterey Jack cheese, and our incredible cheese sauce. Let your kids add their own toppings for fun (and less work on you).
Squash Frittata
This squash frittata is a healthy breakfast that looks pretty, too.
Sausage, Biscuit, and Gravy Bake
The delicious, downhome flavor of biscuits and sausage gravy with the one-dish ease of a casserole. This breakfast bake is family tested and approved.
Smoky Sausage-and-Grits Casserole
This casserole has a high yield for your biggest gathering, and it includes all the goodness of a Southern breakfast. You can assemble this up to four days ahead, and keep in the fridge; then let it stand at room temp for 30 minutes before baking.
Quiche Lorraine
We included bacon in our version of this classic quiche recipe because what's breakfast without bacon?
Cheddar Cheese Grits Casserole
Nothing says Southern comfort like a bowl of cheese grits, but a bowl of cheese grits casserole might say it better.
Baked Oatmeal
This big-batch oatmeal recipe is healthy but filling enough for a holiday. The kids will love this sweet treat that you can rest assured has good-for-them benefits, too.
Crustless Ham and Collard Greens Quiche
This crustless quiche is the perfect low-carb option to eat before a carb-filled Thanksgiving night.
Huevos Rancheros Bake
This pretty but easy breakfast casserole comes together in your skillet for a quick brunch with Tex-Mex flare.
Cheesy Ham, Corn, and Grits Bake
Ham, corn, grits, and tons of cheese? Sounds good to us! This cozy casserole is ready to feed your biggest Thanksgiving crowd.
Leek-and-Mushroom Grits Frittata
You can make the grits for this savory casserole a day in advance so it comes together in a snap the morning of Thanksgiving.
Shrimp and Grits Casserole
What do we do with classic Southern dishes we love? Turn them into casseroles! This one-dish recipe captures everything you love about shrimp and grits with an even dreamier texture.
Bacon-Hash Brown Quiche
Anything enclosed in a crust made of hash browns and bacon is bound to be insanely good.
Biscuits-and-Gravy Skillet
Frozen biscuits are a quick store-bought shortcut for this simple skillet breakfast that's oh-so-comforting.
Scrambled Egg and Crêpe Casserole
This twist on Gentlemen's Casserole is presentable enough for out-of-town guests but easy enough to make the morning of Thanksgiving.
Asparagus-and-Goat Cheese Quiche
Although this gorgeous quiche comes together quickly for a breakfast casserole it can be made up to two days in advance if you're an avid planner.