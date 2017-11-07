32 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Breakfast Casseroles to Hold Everyone Over

Whether your family serves Thanksgiving lunch or dinner, the meal with the turkey is the biggest of the day. Yes, that includes the dressing, cranberries, casseroles, and desserts. And even though you might want to eat light the rest of the day to "save up" for that sweet potato casserole and pumpkin pie, Mama would never allow anyone in her house to go without a meal.

We know you'll be busy prepping for the meal everybody's waiting for, but don't forget to eat breakfast on Thanksgiving. These breakfast casseroles are the quickest and easiest ways to get a filling breakfast on the table that will serve every family member or guest. Plus, they come together faster than most because none of these recipes require hours-long chill times, and all of these breakfast casserole recipes have a high yield for big crowds. Even though these easy breakfast casseroles come together in no time, they're all great options to make ahead too. You can prep these Thanksgiving breakfast casseroles the night before and store them in the refrigerator, or even further in advance and store them in the freezer. Adults are off work, kids are off school, and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is on TV, so your Thanksgiving breakfast shouldn't consist of cereal or yogurt.

Go all out (without all-out effort) and make one of these Thanksgiving breakfast casseroles—your family will thank you.