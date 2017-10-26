Count on These Slow Cooker Recipes the Week of Thanksgiving
Hosting Thanksgiving is no easy to-do. It's more than just a feast for the family. The house needs to look its best, the table must be set beautifully, and the food should be cooked to perfection. During those busy weeks leading up to Turkey Day, there's nothing like a slow-cooker recipe to keep you calm. To help your planning and cooking schedules this November, we've got the best slow-cooker Thanksgiving recipes. These will save you time and oven space so that you can get everything finished before your guests arrive. From classic slow-cooker vegetables for Thanksgiving like green beans and carrots to slow-cooker sides like sweet potatoes, macaroni and cheese, and yams, you won't be missing out on anything this Thanksgiving. If you've never cooked a turkey but want to try something homemade, we've got the easiest turkey recipes around. For one of our favorite Thanksgiving recipes, both the turkey and the stuffing cook in the slow cooker at the same time. Genius, we admit. (Mama said so.) And don't even think about worrying about dessert–there's something for everyone, cranberry upside-down cake included. Hosting Thanksgiving is stressful, so make it easier on yourself with these delicious recipes.
Slow-Cooker Green Bean Casserole
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Green Bean Casserole
This classic holiday recipe is just as delicious but so much easier when made in your slow cooker.
Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole
It wouldn't be Thanksgiving in the South without sweet potato casserole, and it has never—we mean NEVER—been this easy to make.
Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks
You can get old-fashioned collards that taste just like Mama's with the help of your slow cooker and smokey ham hocks.
Uncle Jack's Mac-and-Cheese
Recipe: Uncle Jack's Mac-and-Cheese
Make the kids' favorite holiday side in the slow cooker and save the oven for the turkey and dressing.
Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon
A little salty, a little sweet, and oh-so-delicious, this might be your new favorite way to eat sweet potatoes.
Slow-Cooker Green Beans
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Green Beans
Whether in a casserole or on their own, green beans deserve a spot at the Thanksgiving table (and these have bacon).
Slow-Cooker Cornbread Dressing
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Cornbread Dressing
Combine your ingredients in a bowl, pour them in the slow cooker, press "start," and you've got homemade cornbread dressing just like Mama's.
Sweet Potato Breakfast Casserole
Recipe: Sweet Potato Breakfast Casserole
Got extra sweet potatoes and holiday company? Say hello to your day-after-Thanksgiving brunch casserole.
Slow-Cooker Cranberry Sauce
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Cranberry Sauce
Cranberry sauce is the ultimate supporting actor on Thanksgiving day: It's not the main character, but the meal wouldn't be complete without it. Instead of standing captive at the stovetop to make it, leave it to the slow cooker.
Turkey Breast and Herb-Cornbread Stuffing
Recipe: Turkey Breast and Herb-Cornbread Stuffing
Cooking Thanksgiving dinner's biggest stars in one slow cooker is what we call winning.
Squash and Green Chile Casserole
Recipe: Squash and Green Chile Casserole
Add a touch of Southwest flavor to your go-to squash casserole this holiday season with this version that includes green chiles and tomatillos.
Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs
Keep rumbling tummies satisfied before the meal with this retro appetizer that only takes a few store-bought ingredients.
Turkey with Shallot-Mustard Sauce and Roasted Potatoes
Recipe: Turkey with Shallot-Mustard Sauce and Roasted Potatoes
If you're serving a smaller crowd, this is the easy turkey recipe you should make this Thanksgiving. With a classic herb blend and savory mustard sauce, this turkey is anything but bland.
Vegetarian Slow-Cooker Collard Greens
Recipe: Vegetarian Slow-Cooker Collard Greens
You can make this veggie side dish a week or two in advance and freeze it in air-tight bags or a day or two in advance and refrigerate in the slow cooker insert (if you have room!). Let the insert stand at room temperature for 30 minutes, and then return it to the slow cooker to reheat.
Cranberry Upside-Down Cake
Recipe: Cranberry Upside-Down Cake
Leave off the cranberry salad—this cranberry upside-down cake is how we'll be eating our cranberries this Thanksgiving.
Apple and Pear Crisp
Recipe: Apple and Pear Crisp
This apple and pear crisp deserves a scoop of vanilla ice cream as a partner.
Chocolate-Cinnamon Latte Cake
Recipe: Chocolate-Cinnamon Latte Cake
We bet that even after the biggest Thanksgiving dinner, you'll still manage to find room for this chocolaty cake.
Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili
While you're cleaning up from the Thanksgiving feast, let the slow cooker do all the work making this day-after Turkey Chili.
Slow-Cooker Apple Butter
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Apple Butter
Homemade biscuits deserve a seasonal companion. Skip the stirring that traditional Apple Butter recipes call for and opt for this hands-off method instead.
Slow-Cooker Cranberry-Pear Butter
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Cranberry-Pear Butter
Accidentally grab too many cranberries at the store? Make this Cranberry-Pear Butter and bottle it in mason jars as a take-away present for your Thanksgiving dinner guests.
Slow-Cooker Corn Chowder
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Corn Chowder
Loaded Potato Soup
Recipe: Loaded Potato Soup