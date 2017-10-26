Count on These Slow Cooker Recipes the Week of Thanksgiving

Hosting Thanksgiving is no easy to-do. It's more than just a feast for the family. The house needs to look its best, the table must be set beautifully, and the food should be cooked to perfection. During those busy weeks leading up to Turkey Day, there's nothing like a slow-cooker recipe to keep you calm. To help your planning and cooking schedules this November, we've got the best slow-cooker Thanksgiving recipes. These will save you time and oven space so that you can get everything finished before your guests arrive. From classic slow-cooker vegetables for Thanksgiving like green beans and carrots to slow-cooker sides like sweet potatoes, macaroni and cheese, and yams, you won't be missing out on anything this Thanksgiving. If you've never cooked a turkey but want to try something homemade, we've got the easiest turkey recipes around. For one of our favorite Thanksgiving recipes, both the turkey and the stuffing cook in the slow cooker at the same time. Genius, we admit. (Mama said so.) And don't even think about worrying about dessert–there's something for everyone, cranberry upside-down cake included. Hosting Thanksgiving is stressful, so make it easier on yourself with these delicious recipes. 

Slow-Cooker Green Bean Casserole

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Green Bean Casserole

This classic holiday recipe is just as delicious but so much easier when made in your slow cooker.

Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole

It wouldn't be Thanksgiving in the South without sweet potato casserole, and it has never—we mean NEVER—been this easy to make.

Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks

You can get old-fashioned collards that taste just like Mama's with the help of your slow cooker and smokey ham hocks.

Uncle Jack's Mac-and-Cheese

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Uncle Jack's Mac-and-Cheese

Make the kids' favorite holiday side in the slow cooker and save the oven for the turkey and dressing.

Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon

A little salty, a little sweet, and oh-so-delicious, this might be your new favorite way to eat sweet potatoes.

Slow-Cooker Green Beans

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Green Beans

Whether in a casserole or on their own, green beans deserve a spot at the Thanksgiving table (and these have bacon).

Slow-Cooker Cornbread Dressing

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Cornbread Dressing

Combine your ingredients in a bowl, pour them in the slow cooker, press "start," and you've got homemade cornbread dressing just like Mama's.

Sweet Potato Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Sweet Potato Breakfast Casserole

Got extra sweet potatoes and holiday company? Say hello to your day-after-Thanksgiving brunch casserole.

Slow-Cooker Cranberry Sauce

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Cranberry Sauce

Cranberry sauce is the ultimate supporting actor on Thanksgiving day: It's not the main character, but the meal wouldn't be complete without it. Instead of standing captive at the stovetop to make it, leave it to the slow cooker.

Turkey Breast and Herb-Cornbread Stuffing

Credit: Photo: Oxmoor House

Recipe: Turkey Breast and Herb-Cornbread Stuffing

Cooking Thanksgiving dinner's biggest stars in one slow cooker is what we call winning.

Squash and Green Chile Casserole

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Squash and Green Chile Casserole

Add a touch of Southwest flavor to your go-to squash casserole this holiday season with this version that includes green chiles and tomatillos.

Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Ali Ramee; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs

Keep rumbling tummies satisfied before the meal with this retro appetizer that only takes a few store-bought ingredients.

Turkey with Shallot-Mustard Sauce and Roasted Potatoes

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Turkey with Shallot-Mustard Sauce and Roasted Potatoes

If you're serving a smaller crowd, this is the easy turkey recipe you should make this Thanksgiving. With a classic herb blend and savory mustard sauce, this turkey is anything but bland.

Vegetarian Slow-Cooker Collard Greens

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Vegetarian Slow-Cooker Collard Greens

You can make this veggie side dish a week or two in advance and freeze it in air-tight bags or a day or two in advance and refrigerate in the slow cooker insert (if you have room!). Let the insert stand at room temperature for 30 minutes, and then return it to the slow cooker to reheat.

Cranberry Upside-Down Cake

Credit: Oxmoor House

Recipe: Cranberry Upside-Down Cake

Leave off the cranberry salad—this cranberry upside-down cake is how we'll be eating our cranberries this Thanksgiving.

Apple and Pear Crisp

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Food Styling: Vanessa Rocchio; Prop Styling: Missie Crawford

Recipe: Apple and Pear Crisp

This apple and pear crisp deserves a scoop of vanilla ice cream as a partner.

Chocolate-Cinnamon Latte Cake

Recipe: Chocolate-Cinnamon Latte Cake

We bet that even after the biggest Thanksgiving dinner, you'll still manage to find room for this chocolaty cake.

Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili

While you're cleaning up from the Thanksgiving feast, let the slow cooker do all the work making this day-after Turkey Chili.

Slow-Cooker Apple Butter

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Apple Butter

Homemade biscuits deserve a seasonal companion. Skip the stirring that traditional Apple Butter recipes call for and opt for this hands-off method instead.

Slow-Cooker Cranberry-Pear Butter

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Cranberry-Pear Butter

Accidentally grab too many cranberries at the store? Make this Cranberry-Pear Butter and bottle it in mason jars as a take-away present for your Thanksgiving dinner guests.

Slow-Cooker Corn Chowder

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Corn Chowder

Loaded Potato Soup

Credit: Photo: Johnny Autry

Recipe: Loaded Potato Soup

