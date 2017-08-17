Last-Minute Thanksgiving Sides You Can Make In Under 30 Minutes
If you're hosting Thanksgiving dinner at your house, it's likely you'll be stressed about what china pattern to put out, how to cook the turkey, and most of all, if Mama will approve of your Thanksgiving hosting skills. That's a lot to think about (plus more), so we've gathered 20 quick Thanksgiving side dishes to help you out on Thanksgiving Day.
All of these easy Thanksgiving side dishes come together from start to finish (including prep time) in 30 minutes or less—really. We've found the quickest Thanksgiving sides recipes that include vegetables, casseroles, cranberries, and even cornbread. These quick Thanksgiving side dishes are exactly what every busy hostess needs. Thanksgiving sides that are ready in less than 30 minutes? Yep, sit back, relax, and give thanks for these fast and easy recipes.
Southern Pimiento Mac and Cheese
Mouths will water when you bring this deliciously creamy macaroni and cheese to the table. Perfect for a quick dinner on weeknights, this recipe combines extra-sharp Cheddar, cavatappi, bacon, hot sauce, pimientos, and panko. Southern Pimiento Mac and Cheese will please guests of all ages, and is a warm, filling entree for cool winter nights.
Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes
This amazing mashed potato recipe combines tangy goat cheese with sweet heavy cream for a fluffy, flavorful side dish that's ready in 30 minutes.
Oven-Roasted Asparagus
This delicious veggie side dish has a short ingredient list and only takes 10 minutes in the oven.
Easy Mac and Cheese
This mac and cheese will be a hit at the kids' table, and it only takes 20 minutes to get it there.
Whipped-Cream Corn Salad
This no-cook recipe is the easiest way to add corn to your Thanksgiving menu.