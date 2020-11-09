40 Mini Thanksgiving Desserts To Make This Year, So Guests Can Taste All the Treats

When it comes to Thanksgiving, side dishes like cornbread dressing and green bean casserole typically take the turkey's share of attention. Yet when the gravy-smeared plates are scraped clean, the meal still isn't finished—then comes the Thanksgiving desserts. Pies of all persuasions head up the dessert table, but why should you have to choose just one? We have two words: go mini. Mini desserts make the perfect compromise for guests who want a little nibble of everything, as well as providing an easy option to bake and take to another's home.

Instead of whole slices this year, serve up a menu of mini Thanksgiving desserts that ensure no one has to choose between pecan, pumpkin, cranberry, or apple. All guests have to do is simply grab and enjoy. From bite-sized riffs on your favorite classic recipes to tasty new takes on crowd-pleasing fall treats, these mini Thanksgiving dessert recipes are sure to showcase all the best of the season.