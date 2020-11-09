40 Mini Thanksgiving Desserts To Make This Year, So Guests Can Taste All the Treats

By Kaitlyn Yarborough Updated August 09, 2022
Credit: Micah A. Leal

When it comes to Thanksgiving, side dishes like cornbread dressing and green bean casserole typically take the turkey's share of attention. Yet when the gravy-smeared plates are scraped clean, the meal still isn't finished—then comes the Thanksgiving desserts. Pies of all persuasions head up the dessert table, but why should you have to choose just one? We have two words: go mini. Mini desserts make the perfect compromise for guests who want a little nibble of everything, as well as providing an easy option to bake and take to another's home. 

Instead of whole slices this year, serve up a menu of mini Thanksgiving desserts that ensure no one has to choose between pecan, pumpkin, cranberry, or apple. All guests have to do is simply grab and enjoy. From bite-sized riffs on your favorite classic recipes to tasty new takes on crowd-pleasing fall treats, these mini Thanksgiving dessert recipes are sure to showcase all the best of the season.

1 of 40

Mini Pumpkin Pies with Maple Whipped Cream

Credit: David Malosh; Prop Styling: Robyn Glaser; Food Styling: Maggie Ruggiero

Recipe: Mini Pumpkin Pies with Maple Whipped Cream

Classic pumpkin pie gets the cutest makeover with this easy recipe that uses phyllo pastry sheets in lieu of the usual pie shells for a rustic look. 

2 of 40

Mini Chocolate-Pecan Pies

Credit: David Malosh; Prop Styling: Robyn Glaser; Food Styling: Maggie Ruggiero

Recipe: Mini Chocolate-Pecan Pies

The only thing that could possible make traditional pecan pie even more exciting for Thanksgiving is the addition of chocolate—oh, and shrinking them down into bite-sized treats. 

3 of 40

Mini Cranberry-Cheesecake Pies

Credit: David Malosh; Prop Styling: Robyn Glaser; Food Styling: Maggie Ruggiero

Recipe: Mini Cranberry-Cheesecake Pies

Nothing captures the festiveness of the whole holiday season like these adorable petite cheesecake pies that will make you skip the canned stuff on your plate during the Thanksgiving meal. 

4 of 40

Mini Pumpkin Cheesecakes

Credit: Photographer: Alison Miksch Food Stylist: Erin Merhar Prop Stylist: Prissy Lee

Recipe: Mini Pumpkin Cheesecakes

Mini cakes are all the rage right now. Like a cross between a pumpkin pie and creamy cheesecake, this recipe is so much easier to make than a big cheesecake, which takes way more time and has a tendency to crack in the oven. 

5 of 40

Caramel Apple Cookies

Credit: Photographer: Alison Miksch Food Stylist: Erin Merhar Prop Stylist: Prissy Lee

Recipe: Caramel Apple Cookies

Have you ever seen a more perfect cookie to serve on your Thanksgiving table? This recipe captures the best of autumn with spiced white chocolate chip cookies, fresh apple slices, and store-bought salted caramel sauce. 

6 of 40

Spiced Pecan Pie Bars

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Spiced Pecan Pie Bars

Two fall flavor staples—ground cinnamon and ginger—give extra spice to these pecan pie bars that will become your new favorite riff on the family recipe. 

7 of 40

Mini Cinnamon-Apple Pies

Credit: David Malosh; Prop Styling: Robyn Glaser; Food Styling: Maggie Ruggiero

Recipe: Mini Cinnamon-Apple Pies

Just one nibble into these tiny spiced apple pies is enough to make you forget all about those big 'ole pecan pies from last year. (But why not also make some mini pecan pies, you know, just because?)

8 of 40

Pumpkin-Chocolate Chip Cookies

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Pumpkin-Chocolate Chip Cookies

Bring a welcome fall twist to everyone's favorite cookie recipe.

9 of 40

Pecan Pie Brownies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pecan Pie Brownies

Perhaps the most indulgent dessert hybrid of all time, this recipe has one layer of fudgy brownie and another of gooey pecan pie. So basically, it's heaven. 

10 of 40

Apple Pie Cookies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Apple Pie Cookies

These pillowy pie-inspired cookies are like miniature hand pies with a pocket of apple pie filling, which we recommend picking up at the grocery store to save precious prep time. You're welcome.

11 of 40

Mini Pumpkin Pies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Mini Pumpkin Pies

Everyone can have their own personal slice of pie with these mini pies that look just like your grandmother's classic version. 

12 of 40

Chocolate-Pecan Tassies

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Chocolate-Pecan Tassies

Sweet, nutty, and deliciously chocolatey, these tassies feature a warm, gooey filling of pecan pie with a shortbread cookie crust infused with cocoa. 

13 of 40

Apple Butter Doughnuts with Salted-Caramel Glaze

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Apple Butter Doughnuts with Salted-Caramel Glaze

When we say that these literally melt in your mouth, we aren't playing around. For a truly special grabbable dessert, make these for the feast. 

14 of 40

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Swirl Muffins

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Pumpkin Cream Cheese Swirl Muffins

Looking for a break from the sugary treats? Whip up a batch of these cheesy muffins infused with cream cheese and fresh fall spices. These are sure to be a hit—especially with anyone who loves cheese danishes.

15 of 40

Mini Pear-Cranberry Pies

Credit: David Malosh; Prop Styling: Robyn Glaser; Food Styling: Maggie Ruggiero

Recipe: Mini Pear-Cranberry Pies

Tart cranberries and sweet, tender pears come together in these decorative mini pies that are just too tempting to pop into your mouth before the turkey is even cut. 

16 of 40

Salted Caramel-Apple Hand Pies

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Katie Jacobs

Recipe: Salted Caramel-Apple Hand Pies

This is one instance you can tell your guests to "hand me a pie!" No mess, no stress, and all the charm. 

17 of 40

Georgia Pecan Double-Decker Brownies

Credit: Jennifer Causey, Prop Stylist: Lindsey Lower, Food Stylist: Torie Cox

Recipe: Georgia Pecan Double-Decker Brownies

Basically like super fudgy brownies with crunch and nuttiness from pecans, this recipe will be a winner with any chocolate lovers who want to top off the meal in just a few bites. 

18 of 40

Pecan Pralines

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Pecan Pralines

When in doubt, stay true to old-school treats like these homemade pecan pralines that are too sweet to pass up. (Just check the plate and watch them vanish.)

19 of 40

Best Brown Butter Blondies

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Stying: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Best Brown Butter Blondies

Chocolate lovers, don't worry. These blondies still deliver with bittersweet chocolate chunks, only the chocolate stars alongside this recipe's secret ingredient: brown butter! 

20 of 40

Pecan Tassies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pecan Tassies

Savory dough balances out the sweet filling in these treats.

21 of 40

Mini Apple Pies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Mini Apple Pies

Use honeycrisp apples for these pies to bring in sweet and tart flavor.

22 of 40

Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: Kellie Gerber Kelley

Recipe: Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls

This no-bake dessert is a cross between bourbon balls and chocolate truffles.

23 of 40

Praline Mini Cakes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Praline Mini Cakes

Brown sugar icing covers these adorable mini Bundt cakes.

24 of 40

Lane Cupcakes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Lane Cupcakes

The iconic lane cake is transformed into handheld treats.

25 of 40

Butterscotch-Toasted Oatmeal Cookies

Credit: Linda Pugliese

Recipe: Butterscotch-Toasted Oatmeal Cookies

These cookies are as easy to make as your favorite oatmeal ones. Only these are cooked golden brown with butterscotch flavors. 

26 of 40

Cherry Turnovers

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Cherry Turnovers

Each one of these triangles are filled with a warm, delicious mixture of cherries and lemon, all wrapped up with flaky, almond-flavored goodness. 

27 of 40

Brown Butter-Maple-Pecan Blondies

Credit: Linda Pugliese

Recipe: Brown Butter-Maple-Pecan Blondies

Use pure maple syrup for these blondies. The darker the syrup, the stronger the flavor.

28 of 40

Pecan Snowball Cookies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pecan Snowball Cookies

Buttery vanilla shortbread is scattered with pecan pieces to make this crumbly treat.

29 of 40

Spiced Pear Hand Pies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Spiced Pear Hand Pies

These pockets are full of crisp, tender flavor. The use of pear makes for a great change of pace from popular apple and pumpkin desserts.

30 of 40

Pumpkin Spice Cookies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Cookies

Actual pumpkin and pumpkin spice are used to make these fall cookies.

31 of 40

Mini Pecan Monkey Bread Loaves

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Mini Pecan Monkey Bread Loaves

This is a good recipe to save whether you're looking to serve something different after dinner, or if you want to have something fresh for houseguests to munch on come morning. 

32 of 40

Molasses Crinkles

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Molasses Crinkles

Embrace the spices that come along with autumn and use them to make these stand-out cookies.

33 of 40

Pumpkin Whoopie Pies

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Pumpkin Whoopie Pies

Two soft pumpkin cookies are held together by a rich and velvety cream cheese frosting.

34 of 40

No-Bake Fudgy Toffee Bars

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: No-Bake Fudgy Toffee Bars

No-bake desserts make for easy prep. Serve this bars chilled for an even less messy treat.

35 of 40

Millionaire Shortbread

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Ali Ramee; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Recipe: Millionaire Shortbread

Shortbread, caramel, and dark chocolate are layered to create a candy bar-like dessert.

36 of 40

Mini Chocolate Chess Tarts

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Mini Chocolate Chess Tarts

These little chocolate bites are the definition of crowd-pleasing, which happens to be perfect for a family holiday like Thanksgiving.  

37 of 40

Mini Apple Cider Pound Cakes

Recipe: Mini Apple Cider Pound Cakes

Choose between streusel topping, bourbon glaze, and lemon-sugar glaze for these pound cakes.

38 of 40

Easy Fudge

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Ali Ramee; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Recipe: Easy Fudge

Fudge always tastes better when it's homemade—and with a recipe this easy, there's no excuse. It takes just 15 minutes of hands-on time! 

39 of 40

Pumpkin-Chocolate Brownies

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Pumpkin-Chocolate Brownies

Sweet, spiced, and everything nice, this recipe is just the thing to balance out all the savory sides from the meal. 

40 of 40

Mini Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cakes

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Recipe: Mini Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cakes

Win over your Thanksgiving crowd with a chocolate take on the ever-favorite buttermilk poundcake. Everyone will be thankful these are mini in size because the flavor combo is too good to resist. 

By Kaitlyn Yarborough