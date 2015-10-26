50+ Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Recipes For The Perfectly Prepared Host

By Southern Living Editors Updated April 06, 2022
Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Oh, the Thanksgiving paradox: a house filled with loved ones who have traveled from near and far to see you, yet your quality time is spent with the stove. You try to seem a calm, cheery hostess, but in truth, you're frazzled. Your mind races with forgotten ingredients, you overmix the mashed potatoes, and the gravy burns. We're here to break the cycle. This year, we've designed every dish on our menu to be made ahead so all you have to do on the big day is reheat and assemble. We have all the classic dishes like Old School Green Bean Casserole and Candied Sweet Potatoes on deck for easy to prepare beforehand dishes. Don't worry: We didn't forget about the grand finale—a gorgeous dessert—we've got an all-star lineup of seasonal treats. Revel in good company and delicious dishes this holiday season. A festive, fuss-free Thanksgiving? Now that's something to be thankful for.

1 of 51

Homemade Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Leeks

Credit: Linda Puglies; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Homemade Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Leeks

Fried leeks give this classic green bean casserole the most elegant topping. Make the casserole the day before Thanksgiving then fry the leeks the day of.

2 of 51

Classic Cornbread Dressing

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Classic Cornbread Dressing

For all the go-getters and holiday planners, this heavenly cornbread dressing can be prepared a month ahead of time and stored in the freezer until the holidays.

3 of 51

Hasselback Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Photo: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Hasselback Sweet Potato Casserole

This elegant hasselback technique has completely transformed the traditional sweet potato casserole. Make this dish the day before turkey day.

4 of 51

Savory Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Savory Sweet Potato Casserole

Toasted pecans, cheese, and breadcrumbs gives this Sweet Potato Casserole some extra savory nodes.

5 of 51

Savory Corn Pudding

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Savory Corn Pudding

This fluffy and creamy corn pudding has won over our hearts and will win over yours too! This dish can chill up to two days then be reheated for the big feast.

6 of 51

Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: Kellie Gerber Kelley

Recipe: Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls

Form these decadent treats the week of Thanksgiving and store them in your fridge until they're ready to be served.

7 of 51

Corn Pudding Casserole

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Corn Pudding Casserole

We cut some corners with this cheesy corn pudding by substituting frozen corn for fresh corn. Prepare this crowd-pleaser a day ahead of time.

8 of 51

Classic Cranberry Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Classic Cranberry Salad

This fruity dish requires a 24-hour chill time, so you have an excuse to go ahead and get started.

9 of 51

Classic Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Classic Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

These buttermilk potatoes can be prepared ahead of time and reheat oh-so beautifully. We like to add a sliver of butter on top as the finishing touch.

10 of 51

Buttermilk-Pecan Pralines

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Buttermilk-Pecan Pralines

These sugary, rich treats are so heavenly and can be stored in an airtight tin for up to a week.

11 of 51

Old-School Green Bean Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Old-School Green Bean Casserole

You can mix up this classic casserole dish up to 3 days in advance—just slide it in the oven and add toppings the day of.

12 of 51

Cheesy Mashed Potato Casserole

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cheesy Potato Casserole

This delicate and rich casserole is so creamy that you wouldn't believe us if we told you we prepared this ahead of time.

13 of 51

Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese

It's true what they say, macaroni and cheese tastes even better the next day. Store this best-ever dish in the refrigerator the day before the feast then let it sit out for 30 minutes before sliding it in the oven.

14 of 51

Apple Stack Cake

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasi; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Apple Stack Cake

This award-worthy apple delight requires two to three days of chill time to solidify.

15 of 51

Salted Butter-Pecan Shortbread Cookies

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Salted Butter-Pecan Shortbread Cookies

Create this cookie dough in advance. You can stick it in the fridge for up to two days before baking.

16 of 51

Classic Candied Yams

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Classic Candied Yams

You can assemble this holiday classic three days in advance.

17 of 51

Roasted Broccoli Macaroni and Cheese

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Roasted Broccoli Macaroni and Cheese

Make your way through the first half of this recipe a day in advance. Just cover and refrigerate. Once you're ready to complete, just bring it to room temperature and keep on cooking.

18 of 51

Crème Brûlée Cheesecake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Crème Brûlée Cheesecake

Let this tangy and sweet cheesecake chill overnight then add the final brûlée touch when dessert time comes around.

19 of 51

Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon

Wake up on Thanksgiving morning and put this sweet potato mixture into your slow cooker. It'll be ready to serve by dinnertime.

20 of 51

Make-Ahead Turkey Gravy

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Make-Ahead Turkey Gravy

It's all in the name here—this classic turkey gravy recipe can be made up to three days in advance. Don't forget to serve it from a gorgeous gravy boat!

21 of 51

Herby-Pecan Cornbread Dressing

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Herby-Pecan Cornbread Dressing

This earthy version of classic cornbread dressing included toasted pecans for a bit of fall brunch. You can prepare the cornbread up to three days in advance, and store it, covered at room temperature. 

22 of 51

Cheddar Cheese Straws

Credit: Photo: Lee Harrelson

Recipe: Cheddar Cheese Straws

It wouldn't be a holiday in the South without a snack bowl full of homemade cheese straws. This old-school recipe can be stored in an airtight container for up to a week before Thanksgiving.

23 of 51

Overnight Yeast Rolls

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Overnight Yeast Rolls

Trust us when we say these rolls are just as easy as buying the frozen ones. With just about 20 minutes of hands-on time and seven ingredients, you should definitely give homemade rolls a shot this Thanksgiving. Prepare the dough a day ahead of Thanksgiving and let it chill overnight.

24 of 51

Roasted Herb Turkey and Gravy

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Roasted Herb Turkey and Gravy

Season the turkey and let it chill for up to one day before baking for a classic Thanksgiving feast. For the best gravy, we added onions, carrots, and celery to the roasting pan. 

25 of 51

Mashed Potato Casserole

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Kay E. Clarke; Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey

Recipe: Mashed Potato Casserole

If your family has a debate each Thanksgiving about whether buttery crackers or fried onions are the best casserole topper, leave them all speechless with this creamy potato casserole that's topped with both. The potatoes can be made up to two days ahead and stored in the refrigerator. When you're ready to serve, remove the pan from the refrigerator while the oven preheats. Prepare the breadcrumb topping, then sprinkle it on top of the casserole and bake it in the oven as directed.

26 of 51

Slow-Cooker Cornbread Dressing

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Cornbread Dressing

Would you believe this Thanksgiving staple can be made in your slow cooker? Not only does this recipe leave your more room in the oven for other dishes, but it can also be made as far in advance as you need. Either make it a day ahead and simply reheat it in the slow cooker or make it a few weeks in advance, freeze it, and then reheat it in the slow cooker.

27 of 51

Hot Cranberry Bake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Hot Cranberry Bake

Serve this dairy-free and vegan dessert with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. 

28 of 51

Make-Ahead Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Stylist: Emily Neighbors Hall; Prop Stylist: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Make-Ahead Sweet Potato Casserole

Cook this Thanksgiving mainstay a day or three ahead of time and just warm it up before the meal. Instead of a sticky-sweet marshmallow topping, we made our own creation with brown sugar, butter, spices, and rolled oats for just the right hint of sugar.

29 of 51

Butterscotch-Spice Trifle

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Butterscotch-Spice Trifle

Instead of cutting the homemade spice cake layers into cubes, we left them as they are for a more modern trifle look. You can assemble the entire trifle up to a day in advance and top with whipped cream and ground cinnamon before you serve it.

30 of 51

Smoked Turkey Breast

Credit: Jody Horton

Recipe: Smoked Turkey Breast

This flavorful turkey recipe requires the turkey to rest in a brine for at least five and up to 12 hours, so you basically have to make it ahead. If you've only depended on your oven when it comes to the Thanksgiving turkey, it's time to turn to the smoker.

31 of 51

Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites

We put a fall twist on your old-school sausage ball recipe, and you're going to love it. Chorizo adds a bit of spice, and mashed roasted sweet potato and a touch of cinnamon add just the right about of fall flavor. You can freeze these in advance and bake straight from frozen!

32 of 51

Pumpkin Layer Cake with Caramel-Cream Cheese Frosting

Credit: Alison Gootee; Styling: Suzonne Stirling

Recipe: Pumpkin Layer Cake with Caramel-Cream Cheese Frosting

If your family is full of pumpkin spice lovers, this layer cake by New Orleans cookbook author and food blogger Joy Wilson is a must-bake. The spiced cake layers are delicious alone, but when paired with cream cheese frosting that's swirled with ribbons of homemade caramel, this cake becomes something stunning. Make the cake layers up to three days in advance and store them in the refrigerator before decorating.

33 of 51

Ultimate Make-Ahead Gravy

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Ultimate Make-Ahead Gravy

This one-pot, 30-minute recipe is the absolute easiest way to get a helping of gravy on the table this Thanksgiving. It can be made and chilled up to three days in advance and heated up just before the meal.

34 of 51

Aunt Grace's Best Cornbread Dressing

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Lindsey Lower; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Aunt Grace's Best Cornbread Dressing

Travel editor Valerie Luesse's Aunt Grace knew a thing or two about Thanksgiving dressing, as this "silky smooth and ultra-moist" recipe proves. If you want to make it ahead, she has her own method: wo days ahead: Prepare breads and chop veggies. One day ahead: Mix all ingredients except eggs and refrigerate. Thanksgiving Day: Bring dressing mixture to room temperature, add eggs, and bake. 

35 of 51

Broccoli Cheese Casserole

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Broccoli Cheese Casserole

Every Southerner needs a trusty broccoli cheese casserole in the recipe repertoire. This rich side dish is a surefire way to get the kids to eat their veggies.

36 of 51

Cheese Dreams

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Cheese Dreams

If their name is any indication, these bites are an absolute delight. Assemble them the day before and refrigerate or freeze them for up to three weeks before Thanksgiving. Decadent but not too hearty that they'll ruin anyone's appetite before the main event, these are the perfect Thanksgiving appetizer.

37 of 51

Baked Corn Casserole

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Stylist: Emily Neighbors Hall; Prop Stylist: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Baked Corn Casserole

This casserole is the perfect hybrid between cornbread and corn pudding. 

38 of 51

Layered Pumpkin Cheesecake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Layered Pumpkin Cheesecake

If you've been asked to bring dessert to Thanksgiving and you're unsure what to make, surprise everyone with this two-in-one recipe where pumpkin pie and cheesecake meet. Make it the night before, chill in the refrigerator, and top with fresh whipped cream when you're ready to serve.

39 of 51

Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks

No one will complain to see old-fashioned collard greens among the heavy casserole lineup at Thanksgiving. You can make this classic side dish a week or two ahead of Thanksgiving and freeze in air-tight bags or a day or two in advance and refrigerate in the slow cooker insert (if you have room!). Let the insert stand at room temp for 30 minutes, then return to the slow cooker to reheat. A tip from the Test Kitchen: Do not reheat the cold insert straight from the fridge or it will crack.

40 of 51

Twice Baked Potato Casserole

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland; Food Styling: Melissa Gray

Recipe: Twice Baked Potato Casserole

Instead of serving individual baked potatoes, serve up the same flavor your family loves in portable, big-batch casserole form. Prepare it one day in advance and chill the unbaked dish, covered, in the refrigerator. Let the dish come to room temperature before popping it in the oven.

41 of 51

Make-Ahead Yeast Rolls

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Make-Ahead Yeast Rolls

This recipe appeared on the pages of Southern Living all the way back in November 1995, and 25 years later, it's still good as gold. You can make the dough ahead of time, refrigerate it, and let it rise at room temperature until doubled in size, about 1 1/2 hours. Or you can make the rolls, let them cool, and freeze them in Ziploc freezer bags. However they arrive at your table, these tender, buttery rolls will be gone in no time.

42 of 51

Creamed Greens Casserole

Credit: Atonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Creamed Greens Casserole

This hot and cheesy casserole will make everyone at your table want to eat their greens. 

43 of 51

Sweet Potato Sheet Cake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Sweet Potato Sheet Cake

There's nothing better than a soft sheet cake when you need to feed dessert to a crowd. With sweet potatoes, pecans, brown sugar, apple pie spice, and even bacon, this one has all the fall flavor you crave in a Thanksgiving dessert. No one will believe a dessert with this much flavor started with a box of cake mix (and you don't have to tell them). Make it the day before and keep it in the fridge till you're ready to serve!

44 of 51

Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole

Your slow cooker can truly do it all, including baking this Thanksgiving casserole for you! You basically dump all the ingredients in and press "start." You can either cook this casserole on high for about three hours or low for about seven, depending on what works best for your schedule.

45 of 51

Cherry-Spice Cake Trifle

Credit: Photo: Helen Norman

Recipe: Cherry-Spice Cake Trifle

Take out the Holiday Spice Cake layers to thaw then use it to create this one-of-a-kind holiday trifle.

46 of 51

Wild Rice-and-Greens Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Wild Rice-and-Greens Casserole

Add this greens casserole to your repertoire of Thanksgiving side dishes this year. We chose kale, but you can use whatever greens are your favorite. To make this new addition ahead of time, cover and chill up to three days before baking.

47 of 51

Pumpkin-Espresso Tiramisù

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Pumpkin-Espresso Tiramisù

Forget the pies this Thanksgiving, make-ahead Tiramisu is the smarter way to go.

48 of 51

Hurry-Up Homemade Crescent Rolls

Credit: Beau Gustafson; Styling: Sissy Lamberton

Recipe: Hurry-Up Homemade Crescent Rolls

Instead of hitting up the freezer aisle, you can make these fluffy crescent rolls way ahead of time (we're talking up to two months in the freezer!). A breadbasket full of homemade rolls is just the personal touch your Thanksgiving table is missing.

49 of 51

Caramel-Pecan-Pumpkin Bread Puddings

Credit: Jim Franco

Recipe: Caramel-Pecan-Pumpkin Bread Puddings

Swap out your usual parade of pies for a seasonal bread pudding recipe. This decadent dessert can be made in a 13x9 dish or individual ramekins and can be prepped up to a day in advance.

50 of 51

Pumpkin-Chocolate Brownies

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Pumpkin-Chocolate Brownies

With pumpkin, pecan, and apple pies galore, Thanksgiving isn't always the holiday for chocolate lovers. These beautiful swirled brownies will satisfy them and more. Let your freshly baked brownies chill, uncovered, overnight. For perfect slices, cut the brownies while they're still cold and serve at room temperature.

51 of 51

Southern Pimiento Mac and Cheese

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Southern Pimiento Mac and Cheese

Leave the pasta in this bake undercooked by 1 minute so it can continue to cook in the creamy sauce. 

By Southern Living Editors