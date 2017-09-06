30 Make-Ahead Cakes for Thanksgiving Dessert
To say the kitchen gets crazy on Thanksgiving Day is the understatement of the year. Planning ahead so we can keep the oven free for the bird is essential, to say the least. That's where our make-ahead cakes come in. These cake recipes are perfect to prepare before the feast so you can focus your Thanksgiving cooking schedule on dishes that need to be made the day of. Some cakes, like cheesecakes, require some advanced work so they have enough time to chill overnight. Other cakes, like layer cakes or pound cakes, can be made and stored without frosting or garnishes. If a cake recipe requires an icing or topping, we recommend waiting until just before serving to add the final touches and garnishes. The hardest part about making these 30 delicious cakes ahead of time will be keeping guests out of the dessert until after Thanksgiving dinner has been served.
Butter Pecan Cheesecake
Recipe: Butter Pecan Cheesecake
This delightfully nutty cheesecake with a graham cracker crust is a make-ahead must. It requires between 8 and 24 hours of chilling, so patience is key.
Apple Butter Pound Cake with Caramel Frosting
Recipe: Apple Butter Pound Cake with Caramel Frosting
Make this showpiece Bundt in advance, but don't drizzle the Caramel Frosting on just yet. Make the garnish the day of for a timely finishing touch.
Butter Toffee-Pecan Layer Cake
Recipe: Butter Toffee-Pecan Layer Cake
The creamy, decadent frosting starts with browned butter. Every bite is loaded with toasted pecans and toffee bits. This buttery vanilla cake can be kept at room temperature for three to five days.
Pumpkin Layer Cake with Caramel-Cream Cheese Frosting
Recipe: Pumpkin Layer Cake with Caramel-Cream Cheese Frosting
This gorgeous fall cake is a pumpkin spice lover's dream. You can make the cake layers up to three days in advance, and store (covered) in the refrigerator.
Pecan Pie Cake
Recipe: Pecan Pie Cake
To get this fall favorite started early, just prepare the cake layers and store in the refrigerator. Assemble before serving, adding the rich pecan pie filling and the creamy browned butter frosting.
Classic Chocolate Pound Cake
Recipe: Classic Chocolate Pound Cake
Pound cakes are some of the best desserts to make in advance. Plus, this chocolate sweet pairs well with a post-dinner cup of coffee.
Southern Sweet Potato Cake
Recipe: Southern Sweet Potato Cake
Already have sweet potatoes on hand? Cook this classic Southern cake the night before, and add the Brown Sugar Icing and garnish on the day you're ready to serve.
Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cake
Recipe: Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cake
Truly a chocoholic's dream, this cake is worth the effort. Bake the cake in advance. You can reserve the buttermilk glaze until right before serving for a fresher taste.
Layered Pumpkin Cheesecake
Recipe: Layered Pumpkin Cheesecake
Pumpkin pie meets cheesecake in this make-ahead dessert that's sure to be a holiday favorite. This cheesecake can be chilled in the refrigerator for up to two days before serving.
Mississippi Mud Cheesecake
Recipe: Mississippi Mud Cheesecake
This dessert's chocolate crust, chocolate filling, and chocolate topping are sure to win guests over. After baking, chill this rich cheesecake for up to two days before adding the topping to serve.
Instant Pot Pumpkin Cheesecake
Recipe: Instant Pot Pumpkin Cheesecake
What's better than a make-ahead cheesecake? Letting your Instant Pot do the work! Even though it may only take minutes to make, this classic Thanksgiving cheesecake still needs to chill for 8 to 12 hours before serving.
Apple Pie Cake
Recipe: Apple Pie Cake
Spice up your dessert table with cake that takes its cues from the classic apple pie. We love this cake warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, so consider warming before serving if made in advance.
Auntie's Apple Cake
Recipe: Auntie's Apple Cake
We typically suggest drizzling the frosting over the cake while warm, but when making in advance we change our tune. Hold on the garnish until right before you're expecting guests.
Free up Oven Space on Thanksgiving with a Make-Ahead Cake
Caramel-Frosted Pound Cake
Recipe: Caramel-Frosted Pound Cake
This cake is a surefire crowd-pleaser. Before serving, use an offset spatula to create a frosted swirl effect.
Texas Pecan Cake
Recipe: Texas Pecan Cake
Pecan fans are sure to leave the feast satisfied with this cake that can be stored for up to three days. Add the optional glaze just before serving.
Pumpkin-Pecan Cheesecake
Recipe: Pumpkin-Pecan Cheesecake
Pumpkin and pecan come together to create a quintessential cheesecake that belongs on your Thanksgiving menu. Prepare the cheesecake and chill up to 24 hours in advance. Add the praline topping before serving.
Hummingbird Bundt Cake
Recipe: Hummingbird Bundt Cake
This Bundt version of the Hummingbird Cake simplifies the classic, making it handy for the busy Thanksgiving holiday. It can easily be made ahead of time. Hold the glaze and garnish until just before serving.
Pumpkin Spice-Heath Cake
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice-Heath Cake
The pumpkin sheet cake starts with a packaged mix, saving prep time for other Thanksgiving Day foods. Make the cake a day or two in advance, and add the frosting and toffee bits before serving.
Pumpkin Cake
Recipe: Pumpkin Cake
For a lighter dessert that fulfills your pumpkin desires after the big feast, this old-fashioned cake is just right. Simple layers of pumpkin cake and whipped cream can be assembled just before serving.
Banana Pudding Poke Cake
Recipe: Banana Pudding Poke Cake
When you need dessert for a crowd, this poke cake will please everyone at your table. This cake is a great make-ahead option since it needs to refrigerate overnight and can be served cold.
Fresh Apple Cake
Recipe: Fresh Apple Cake
This cake comes together in a flash and feeds a crowd—two musts for a holiday dessert. Slathered in cream cheese frosting and full of apples, cinnamon, and nuts, it's sure to disappear quickly.
Bourbon Praline Cheesecake
Recipe: Bourbon Praline Cheesecake
The gooey praline topping on this cheesecake is reminiscent of your favorite Southern candy. This show-stopping dessert can be chilled until serving time. Drizzle with topping just before serving.
Ocracoke Fig Jam Cake with Buttermilk Glaze
Recipe: Ocracoke Fig Jam Cake with Buttermilk Glaze
Fig jam is a sweet surprise on the holiday table. Make the cake ahead of time and drizzle the glaze over just before serving.
Persimmon Cake
Recipe: Persimmon Cake
For a Thanksgiving dessert that's not the usual pumpkin variety, this persimmon cake is a seasonal pleaser. With cinnamon and toasted walnuts, it delivers on fall flavors, and it mixes up easily in one bowl.
Georgia Pecan Mist Cake
Recipe: Georgia Pecan Mist Cake
This delicate flourless cake has few ingredients, making it a welcome addition to the busy holiday kitchen. It stores at room temperature up to two days or refrigerated up to four days before serving.
Flourless Pecan-Chocolate Cake
Recipe: Flourless Pecan-Chocolate Cake
Guests will line up for this ultra-rich chocolate cake. The cake can be made and chilled in advance, adding the warm glaze the day of. Or complete the full recipe and refrigerate up to three days.
Pumpkin Pie Cake
Recipe: Pumpkin Pie Cake
Can't decide between pumpkin pie or cake? Everyone will love this mash-up of pumpkin pie filling and cake batter. Top with whipped cream or ice cream.
Bourbon-Chocolate Cake with Browned Buttercream Frosting
Recipe: Bourbon-Chocolate Cake with Browned Buttercream Frosting
For a memorable Thanksgiving dessert, this bourbon-spiked cake doesn't disappoint. The nutty, oaky undertones make this a celebration cake worth keeping in your rotation.
Apple Spice Cake
Recipe: Apple Spice Cake
Simple but satisfying, this one-layer cake gets its sweetness from fall apples and applesauce. Apple pie spice, cinnamon, and ginger amp up the flavor. Make it ahead and dress it up with a scoop of ice cream or whipped cream and a dash of cinnamon.
Honey Bun Cake
Recipe: Honey Bun Cake
Bundt cakes work great for crowds, taste great, and can be made ahead, perfect for Thanksgiving. This sweet cinnamon version cuts prep time by starting with packaged cake mix. The vanilla drizzle is optional but very worth it.