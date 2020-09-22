The Tastiest Light Thanksgiving Appetizers To Keep Hungry Relatives Entertained
It wouldn't be Thanksgiving without the inevitable bout of mad hunger that seems to strike the whole family before the meal is set to begin. The kitchen might smell of roasted turkey, cornbread dressing, and dozens of casseroles; but there is still work to be done, regardless if Uncle Earl has been fasting for days in anticipation and is in need of a slice of pecan pie to quell an irritable streak.
Many folks tend to skip a first meal on Thanksgiving Day to save up for the feast, which starts to backfire as soon as the autumnal aromas hit their noses. That's why as much as it doesn't seem to make sense to snack before a grand Thanksgiving feast, it's not a bad idea to have just one or two tiny appetizers on hand to tickle the taste buds and keep hungry relatives at bay. Hostesses can keep cooking, family members can catch up without peeking into the oven, and bellies aren't left grumbling.
We've rounded up some of our most popular light Thanksgiving appetizers that are easy to make, small enough to not spoil the meal, and sure to keep everyone in high spirits all day long. Happy Turkey Day, y'all!
Cranberry Brie Bites
Nothing could feel more fit for Thanksgiving than a Brie cheese nosh topped with sweet cranberry sauce. It gives a tasty argument for anyone who claims to hate the popular Thanksgiving side.
Cheddar Shortbread Crackers
Technically, there are four different versions of this snappy cheese cracker recipe that you can try—and each is more addicting than the last. Start with basic and then get funky with pimiento cheese crackers, pecan-thyme crackers, and bacon-bourbon crackers.
Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites
Christmas sausage balls—a Southern favorite—got a autumnal takeover by sweet potato and chorizo sausage for a balance of sweetness and spice.
Bacon Bites
These two-ingredient crispy sticks never fail to disappear in literal minutes at any Southern gathering. Wrap bacon around thin store-bought breadsticks and bake until nice and crisp.
Baked Brie with Pecans
This is as classic—and easy—as it gets when it comes to holiday appetizers that please the crowd.
Cranberry Jalapeno Cream Cheese Dip
Fluffy whipped cream cheese meets its flavor match in this cranberry-jalapeno salsa topping that instantly makes cranberry sauce cool again.
Spinach-and-Artichoke Bites
We turned spinach-artichoke dip into a fancier version fit for a holiday celebration, and you can turn this snack out in less than an hour and with only six basic ingredients.
Crispy Cheese Wafers
Say hello to one of our most popular cheese straw recipes that gets extra crunch from the addition of crispy rice cereal, flavor from extra-sharp Cheddar, and kick from a pinch of cayenne.
Spinach and Vidalia Dip
This Southern twist on traditional spinach dip feels light enough to precede the indulgent meal to come on Thanksgiving Day. Serve with crudité and crackers.
Pecan and Fig Spread
Pair this homemade fig spread with crackers and Goat cheese for the easiest appetizer ever. It's dotted with crunchy pecans for a touch of nuttiness.
Spicy Cheddar Appetizer Cookies
This festive take on a cheese straw will keep hungry family members at bay while you finish cooking the main course of your Turkey Day feast.
Crusty Broiled Tomatoes
These broiled tomatoes are a great bite-sized appetizer for guests to pop in their mouths. Savory and sweet, what's not to love?
Ranch Snacker Crackers
With no cooking required, these Ranch Snacker Crackers are easy to prepare ahead of time as an appetizer. Keep guests happy without ruining their appetite for the big Turkey Day feast.
Sweet-and-Salty Snack Mix
Send your family outside for a pre-feast football game with a portable pack of this snack mix. It's just like that irresistible mix mom used to make.
Crab Cake Bites with Old Bay Mayo, Chives, and Lemon
Who can say no to a crab cake bite? Make these a day ahead and pop them in a pan just before guests arrive for a delicious Thanksgiving appetizer.
Caesar Salad Bites
Worried that your guests will fill up on appetizers before the Thanksgiving meal? Serve them these refreshing Caesar salad bites. They'll be happy without ruining their appetites.
Inside-Out Hot Brown Bites
Give your guests just a taste of the Thanksgiving turkey with this twist on the classic Kentucky Hot Brown. Melty cheese sauce, turkey, and bacon are sure to keep hungry family members satisfied.
Baked Brie Bites
Warm, gooey cheese and red pepper jelly meet in these easy-to-make Baked Brie Bites. With only five ingredients, you can have them ready quickly while finishing the rest of your Thanksgiving meal preparations.
Candied Pumpkin Spice Pecans
We know, we know. You might be over "pumpkin spice" everything. But these pecans are such a festive pre-Thanksgiving snack. Plus, you can make an extra batch to package in mini Mason jars at each place setting for an affordable, adorable favor.
Fried Olives with Blue Cheese Aïoli
If blue cheese-stuffed olives are your favorite cocktail garnish, you just might hog the entire platter of this appetizer.
Cranberry Sauce Meatballs
We gave the classic slow-cooker party meatballs you know and love from Grandma's recipe tin a fun and festive upgrade for the holiday season. Simply serve them with toothpicks in a cute container and cocktail napkins, and you're done!
Spicy Sweet Potato Crostini
Sweet potatoes are an undisputed star on the Thanksgiving table when it comes to side dishes, but why shouldn't they make an appearance before the meal as well? These two-bite appetizers are sweet, spicy, and look pretty on your favorite platter.
Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese
If you have a Southern grandmother (or are one yourself), you probably know that cream cheese and pepper jelly are the best and quickest way to an appetizer win. This recipe ups the ante on the classic with seasoned crackers and herby shrimp for a pre-portioned bite that looks elegant.
Warm Cheese Box Bites
If you love classic Southern cheese straws, this is the new recipe you have to try. The ultimate host trick is to freeze a batch ahead of time and bake them on Thanksgiving.
Fried Artichoke Hearts with Roasted Red Pepper Aïoli
Southerners love fried pickles, fried green tomatoes, and more, so why not try fried artichoke hearts for your holiday crowd? You can even recycle the frying oil to whip up a batch of the Fried Olives we mentioned earlier. Double delicious!
Smoked-Fish Dip
James Beard Award Winning Chef Adam Evans, owner of Automatic Seafood and Oysters in Birmingham, shared this elegant but easy dip recipe with us. "Great balance of creaminess, crunch, saltiness and overall texture," wrote one five-star reviewer. "Wouldn't change a thing concerning ingredients." We have a feeling you'll agree!
Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese
Instead of a chip-and-dip situation that can easily end up in someone looking for the nearest Tide To-Go Pen, try this pre-stuffed endive appetizer that's easy for guests to enjoy without filling up too much before the big meal.
Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs
We're all about bringing back retro recipes for the holiday season, including this sweet, tangy, and saucy creation. You need just a few store-bought ingredients and your slow cooker.
No-Stuff Deviled Eggs
Even the deviled egg purists in your family will be obsessed with this new take on the old-school appetizer. With less mess, more texture, and so much flavor, there's nothing we don't love about this creative recipe.
Smoky Snack Mix
Trust us: This smoky, savory snack mix is so much tastier than store-bought. Serve it in individual cups or paper vessels to avoid a million hands in the same bowl.
Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups
These savory little bites feel fancy but are so easy to put together. Find the frozen mini phyllo pastry shells in the freezer section of your grocery store, right next to the frozen breads and pie crusts.
Spicy Cheese Twists
During the busy holiday season, there's nothing we love more than a store-bought shortcut with puff pastry. Aside from fresh thyme and Gouda cheese, you probably have everything you need to make this new twist (pun intended) on cheese straws.
Baked Goat Cheese Spread with Pepper Jelly
Serve this creamy dip with crackers and colorful crudités for a tasty and pretty appetizer. Use your favorite store-bought pepper jelly or try our homemade Red Chipotle Pepper Jelly.
Buttery Toasted Pecans
If your go-to appetizer is throwing together a beautiful cheese board, amp it up with homemade Buttery Toasted Pecans that can be made up to one week ahead of time.
Homemade Potato Chips with Fried Herbs
If you dumped a bag of store-bought potato chips in a serving bowl and called it an appetizer on Thanksgiving, Mama would not approve. But these homemade potato chips (with fried herbs no less!) are a sophisticated upgrade that's even tastier.