It wouldn't be Thanksgiving without the inevitable bout of mad hunger that seems to strike the whole family before the meal is set to begin. The kitchen might smell of roasted turkey, cornbread dressing, and dozens of casseroles; but there is still work to be done, regardless if Uncle Earl has been fasting for days in anticipation and is in need of a slice of pecan pie to quell an irritable streak.

Many folks tend to skip a first meal on Thanksgiving Day to save up for the feast, which starts to backfire as soon as the autumnal aromas hit their noses. That's why as much as it doesn't seem to make sense to snack before a grand Thanksgiving feast, it's not a bad idea to have just one or two tiny appetizers on hand to tickle the taste buds and keep hungry relatives at bay. Hostesses can keep cooking, family members can catch up without peeking into the oven, and bellies aren't left grumbling.

We've rounded up some of our most popular light Thanksgiving appetizers that are easy to make, small enough to not spoil the meal, and sure to keep everyone in high spirits all day long. Happy Turkey Day, y'all!