How To Introduce A New Dish To Your Southern Family's Thanksgiving

When it comes to what's on the Thanksgiving menu, many Southerners stick to family traditions. Someone brings the sweet potato casserole (topped with marshmallows, of course), one family member bakes the "famous" pecan pie, and the cousin who can't cook (we've all got one) picks up some dinner rolls and wine. With the honor of your signature dish having a permanent spot at the annual Thanksgiving feast comes a certain amount of pride. For example, the chef behind the beloved mac and cheese recipe would not take kindly to someone showing up with an additional version of the original. That being said, eating the same exact menu year…after year…after year gets monotonous. What if you saw a gorgeous fall salad in the latest issue of Southern Living, and you think it could be a fun addition to your tired Thanksgiving table? How do you broach the subject without ruffling any feathers in the kitchen? Our food editors are here to help.

"Whenever I try to get my family on board with something new at Thanksgiving, I find it helps to let them make the original, and I bring the new dish. So I'm not replacing their version, but offering more options," says Assistant Food Editor Alana Al-Hatlani. "This happens with pies a lot. I get bored of making just normal pumpkin pie, so I let someone bring the classic, and I bring the chocolate pumpkin tart or whatever new dessert I'm into that year."

So in our earlier example, instead of bringing a vaguely different mac and cheese recipe, you could test out a totally new option that won't be a replacement but rather a companion or complement to the primary recipe (Fried Mac and Cheese Bites, anyone?).

"Everyone is happy this way, and I even convert some people to my new dessert when they taste each on their plate right next to each other," says Alana. Though, she admits with a laugh, this is not always guaranteed to work.

Senior Food Editor Josh Miller agrees that establishing a new recipe into the family's Thanksgiving canon can get tricky. No one wants Mama throwing the line, "I guess my recipes just aren't good enough for y'all anymore" around—no one. To hopefully avoid that, here's what he recommends.

"Find a 'hole' in the menu and fill it," Josh says. "Chances are high that your family's more traditional Thanksgiving menu might not have a fresh, crunchy fall salad."

But don't come at Grandma with visions of kale, sliced apples, pickled shallots, toasted pecans, golden raisins, and a zippy vinaigrette so fast. With subjects as sensitive as the annual Thanksgiving offerings, it's often so much more important how you phrase your suggestion than it is the actual recipe you bring.

"The key move here is to not to say 'Well, I wanted something fresh…' implying that the mainstay, cream-of-something based casseroles are so last century," Josh says. "Instead, justify your make-ahead side dish addition with either politeness ('I wanted to stay out of your way in the kitchen') or faux self-deprecation ('I literally had no time and just threw this together, it's probably terrible'), and then let the cards fall where they may."

Even with all the delicious recipes she encounters on a weekly basis, Deputy Editor Lisa Cericola is wary of rocking the Thanksgiving mainstays' boat. Like Alana, she advises making a recipe that's vastly different from the go-to one (à la our macaroni and cheese debacle) to avoid offending anyone. She also dreamed up an adventurous option that could make for a more lively holiday: "If family members are willing, maybe you could have people draw dishes (like drawing names out of a hat) to make everyone try something new this year."

Like with the purposeful self-deprecation, dietary concerns are another polite avenue you can take when offering up new food ideas. "Dietary restrictions are another way to introduce something new without offending," Lisa says. "Grandma's sweet potatoes are amazing, but maybe your other version is dairy-free." If we're revisiting our first scenario, Tabitha Brown's Vegan Mac and Cheese Recipe would be a beautiful place to start.

At the end of the day, Lisa has one of the best proposals for this conundrum that won't end in a family fight: Save the new recipes for Friendsgiving. You get the satisfaction of cooking something you wanted to make for people who will not be upset by it. And just maybe you can bring Mama some leftovers for consideration in next year's Thanksgiving feast.

Looking for something new to add to your Thanksgiving menu this year? There's no better place to find a tried-and-true recipe than the tables of Southern Living Test Kitchen pros and contributors.