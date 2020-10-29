These Instant Pot Recipes Are The Ultimate Thanksgiving Time-Savers
Seasoned holiday hostesses know the drill. When you're preparing to feed a packed house, Thanksgiving morning becomes more about cooking timetables and oven schedules than parades and football. Our saving grace often comes in the form of appliances–that green bean casserole you can make in your slow cooker or the air fryer appetizer that will keep your stovetop focused on the main event. Anything that keeps our oven free for the bird is a blessing. Luckily, the Instant Pot adds a whole 'nother option in our Thanksgiving arsenal. From traditional sides, like our Instant Pot Mashed Sweet Potatoes and our Instant Pot Cranberry Sauce, to desserts and appetizers, like our Instant Pot Pumpkin Cheesecake or our Instant Pot Meatballs, these quick and easy Thanksgiving recipes can be a holiday lifesaver.
Instant Pot Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Ready in under an hour, this buttery, creamy sweet potato side is a turkey's best companion.
Instant Pot Cranberry Sauce
It's not Thanksgiving without cranberry sauce, but who says it has to be from a jar? Be sure to let it sit in your Instant Pot after cooking to help the sauce thicken up a bit.
Instant Pot Egg Bites
Instant Pot Potato Salad
Creating a Thanksgiving brunch menu that will hold your guests over without spoiling dinner is an art form, and it definitely includes this classic Southern side.
Instant Pot Meatballs
Need something to feed your favorite football fans before dinner? Stick toothpicks in these Instant Pot Meatballs for an appetizer that's sure to hold them over until dinnertime.
Instant Pot Chicken Wings
These wings will have the family licking their fingers during their favorite football game of the year far before the main bird is out of the oven.
Instant Pot Pumpkin Cheesecake
All of the flavors of fall, straight from your Instant Pot. This Thanksgiving dessert is sure to give your go-to pie a run for its money.
Instant Pot Double Chocolate Cheesecake
Just because pumpkin and pecan are the stars of the dessert table doesn't mean we can't indulge our chocoholics. Try this double chocolate cheesecake, and it just might become a new holiday tradition.