You'll See These Items in Every Southern Grocery Store Buggy the Week of Thanksgiving

Holiday cooking, here we come. The arrival of Thanksgiving also marks the arrival of countless (and inevitable) grocery store trips—the epic adventures in the aisles, searching for ingredients, checking them off our lists, and hoping the local Publix isn't totally sold out of pumpkin pie spice already. To put a Thanksgiving feast on the table, one must first chart a course to the grocery store (unless, that is, you're totally self-sufficient, in which case we envy you and your magnificent garden). With these pre-holiday grocery store visits, we've been known to spend far too much time eyeballing turkeys in the meat section, collecting corn and green beans in canned goods and produce, and browsing the labels in the spices aisle. There are, of course, a few ingredients we would never leave the grocery store without (mayonnaise, anyone?), but this list is just for Thanksgiving's most beloved main ingredients—the stuff that sells out when Thanksgiving rolls around, the stuff that no Southerner would ever leave their local grocery store without when they know that holiday cooking is on the horizon. We've also included a few of our favorite recipes for each ingredient to inspire your Thanksgiving menu planning. Take a browse, and then check out our Ultimate Thanksgiving Grocery Shopping List to see how our checklist compares to your family's holiday grocery shopping cart.