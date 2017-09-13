You'll See These Items in Every Southern Grocery Store Buggy the Week of Thanksgiving
Holiday cooking, here we come. The arrival of Thanksgiving also marks the arrival of countless (and inevitable) grocery store trips—the epic adventures in the aisles, searching for ingredients, checking them off our lists, and hoping the local Publix isn't totally sold out of pumpkin pie spice already. To put a Thanksgiving feast on the table, one must first chart a course to the grocery store (unless, that is, you're totally self-sufficient, in which case we envy you and your magnificent garden). With these pre-holiday grocery store visits, we've been known to spend far too much time eyeballing turkeys in the meat section, collecting corn and green beans in canned goods and produce, and browsing the labels in the spices aisle. There are, of course, a few ingredients we would never leave the grocery store without (mayonnaise, anyone?), but this list is just for Thanksgiving's most beloved main ingredients—the stuff that sells out when Thanksgiving rolls around, the stuff that no Southerner would ever leave their local grocery store without when they know that holiday cooking is on the horizon. We've also included a few of our favorite recipes for each ingredient to inspire your Thanksgiving menu planning. Take a browse, and then check out our Ultimate Thanksgiving Grocery Shopping List to see how our checklist compares to your family's holiday grocery shopping cart.
Turkey
Fresh or frozen, there's sure to be a turkey or two on Southern tables come Thanksgiving. Follow the preparation for our Herb-Brined Turkey and treat your guests to a juicy, flavor-filled main.
Recipe: Herb-Brined Turkey
Potatoes
Whether mashed, baked, or otherwise, potatoes are a Thanksgiving must. Serve our Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes with a side of gravy, or switch up the spread with our crispy Smashed Baby Red Potatoes.
Recipe: Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes Recipe
Recipe: Smashed Baby Red Potatoes
Green Beans
Every table needs a touch of green, and green beans are a must-have seasonal side. Free up oven space for the turkey and leave your green beans to the slow cooker with this set-it-and-forget-it recipe.
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Green Beans Recipe
Squash
Make the most of the season's harvest with a squash dish or two (or three). Coming together with just a few ingredients in a cast-iron skillet, this elegant side will certainly stand out on the Thanksgiving table.
Recipe: Skillet Squash Blossom Recipe
Corn
Corn casserole, hallelujah. Most people think that the turkey is the star of the Thanksgiving table, but the humble corn casserole is what many Southerners actually look forward to every November.
Make It: Tee's Corn Pudding Recipe
Cornmeal
When Thanksgiving dinner arrives, it's cornbread dressing or bust. PS: A piping hot skillet is the secret to the irresistible cornbread that goes into our classic recipe.
Recipe: Classic Cornbread Dressing
Canned Pumpkin
Pumpkin finds its way into many Thanksgiving sides—and desserts too, of course. Our menu wouldn't be complete without at least one homemade pumpkin pie, and we love this nostalgic version from Cheryl Day of Savannah's Back in the Day Bakery.
Recipe: Southern Pumpkin Pie
Sweet Potatoes
It wouldn't be Thanksgiving without a delectable sweet potato side dish. While we're always ready to try new recipes, it's hard to turn down a casserole topped with cornflakes and marshmallows.
Recipe: Classic Sweet Potato Casserole
Pecans
The South's favorite harvest is a staple on fall tables because it makes its way into our favorite desserts and finds itself sprinkled atop sides and mains alike. Your guests will have a hard time turning down a second slice of this decadent pairing of pecans and chocolate in a Thanksgiving pie.
Recipe: Double-Chocolate Pecan Pie
Cranberries
It's not a Southern table without cranberries, whether they're in a sauce, a relish, or a canned, store-bought jelly. You'll love this fresh spin on a Thanksgiving side.
Recipe: Classic Cranberry Salad
Flour
You didn't think we'd forget the biscuits and rolls, did you? During the busy holiday season, we love these buttery yeast rolls that can be made well before the big feast begins.
Recipe: Make-Ahead Yeast Rolls
Macaroni
Macaroni and cheese is a crowd-pleaser all year long, but especially when the weather turns colder. Our easy baked version is a guaranteed "seconds, please!" dish at Thanksgiving.