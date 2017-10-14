Easy, Last-Minute Side Dishes to Bring to a Thanksgiving Potluck

Even if you've been looking forward to your friend's Thanksgiving potluck for weeks, the busy holiday season makes it easier than ever for time to slip away from you. All of a sudden, the neighborhood get-together is tonight, and it's time to whip up something fast. Don't fret. Just because a dish needs to be made in a jiffy doesn't mean it can't be the star of your potluck spread.

From mashed potatoes loaded with everything from bacon to goat cheese to a scrumptious skillet macaroni and cheese topped with baked breadcrumbs, we've collected the perfect mix of quick and easy Thanksgiving side dish recipes to make for your Thanksgiving potluck. Instead of wondering what to bring on Thanksgiving, these easy Thanksgiving potluck ideas may leave you considering how many side dishes you might have time to whip up last-minute. We're sure your friends won't mind if you can't decide on just one dish.

Fennel-and-Potato Gratin

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Fennel-and-Potato Gratin

Impressive enough for a holiday party, but simple enough for everyday supper, this cheesy potato gratin is packed with flavor.

Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots Recipe

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots Recipe

You won't need to coax the kids into eating their vegetables with carrots this colorful and delicious. Ready in just 35 minutes – with only 5 minutes on hands on time, we might add – this quick and tasty side dish is the perfect last minute addition to your holiday menu.

Skillet Squash Blossom Recipe

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Skillet Squash Blossom Recipe

Eye-catching yet deceivingly easy, this quick and delicious side dish is almost too pretty to serve.

Smashed Baby Red Potatoes

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Smashed Baby Red Potatoes

If you're looking for a side dish that's sure to be a smash this Thanksgiving, look no further. These baby red potatoes get a double dose of flavor through our two-step cooking process and pair perfectly with turkey for the big feast.

Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes Recipe

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Goat Cheese Mashed Potato Recipe

In two simple steps, you'll have a bowl of mash potatoes that's truly over the top.

Skillet Mac and Cheese with Crispy Breadcrumbs Recipe

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Skillet Mac and Cheese with Crispy Breadcrumbs Recipe

If you ask us, mac and cheese is a must-have staple in any holiday spread. This scrumptious skillet version delivers with three kinds of cheese and baked breadcrumbs on top.

Grits Dressing Recipe

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Grits Dressing Recipe

A classic in our recipe box, this dish from November of 1993 takes cornbread dressing over the top by using grits instead of cornmeal.

Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes
Easily one of our most versatile sides, this creamy scalloped potatoes casserole is sure to be a crowd favorite.

Slow-Cooker Green Beans Recipe

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Green Beans Recipe

Free up some precious stove-top space with a slow cooker green bean recipe that will remind you of mama's.

Parmesan Corn Pudding

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Parmesan Corn Pudding

You're sure to love the abbreviated preparation and cheesy Parmesan twist on this classic corn pudding.

