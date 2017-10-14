Easy, Last-Minute Side Dishes to Bring to a Thanksgiving Potluck

Even if you've been looking forward to your friend's Thanksgiving potluck for weeks, the busy holiday season makes it easier than ever for time to slip away from you. All of a sudden, the neighborhood get-together is tonight, and it's time to whip up something fast. Don't fret. Just because a dish needs to be made in a jiffy doesn't mean it can't be the star of your potluck spread.

From mashed potatoes loaded with everything from bacon to goat cheese to a scrumptious skillet macaroni and cheese topped with baked breadcrumbs, we've collected the perfect mix of quick and easy Thanksgiving side dish recipes to make for your Thanksgiving potluck. Instead of wondering what to bring on Thanksgiving, these easy Thanksgiving potluck ideas may leave you considering how many side dishes you might have time to whip up last-minute. We're sure your friends won't mind if you can't decide on just one dish.