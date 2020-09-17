Thanksgiving Recipes You Can Make Now and Freeze for Later

While spending quality time with those you love is the most important part of Thanksgiving, the food you'll enjoy together is a close second on the list. The tradition and memories associated with food will be remembered and passed down for years to come. We're here to share the good news that almost every recipe on your Thanksgiving menu can be made in advance and frozen until you are ready to serve. Preparing sides, appetizers, and desserts ahead of time and storing them in the freezer will allow you to spend less time in the kitchen on Thanksgiving Day and more time with your family. Plus, you'll be able to devote all of your attention to cooking the main course. From rolls to cornbread dressing to pumpkin pie, start making these freezer-friendly Thanksgiving recipes now and you'll be more prepared than ever before to gather around the table this November.