The Most Delicious Day-After Thanksgiving Breakfast Casseroles
Your family will most definitely go to bed stuffed the night of Thanksgiving—congrats and mission accomplished—but they will inevitably be hungry the next day, whether getting up bright and early for Black Friday sales or lazily sleeping in until brunch time. No matter the feast from the day before, your children and overnight guests are sure to ask: "What's for breakfast?" (Trust us, inquiring minds will want to know.)
Be prepared with these easy and delicious breakfast casseroles. If you have out-of-town company or are just hanging with your immediate family, casseroles are the easiest way to get breakfast or brunch on the table for a crowd. We've developed a few dishes that even make the best use of those Thanksgiving leftovers, like our Grits Dressing, Baked Oatmeal with Apple, Cranberries, and Pecans, and Sweet Potato Breakfast Casserole.
If you're tired of the same old turkey and cranberry relish sandwich the day after Thanksgiving, these recipes will save the day. In fact, our Test Kitchen Professionals refer to them as the real holiday heroes. Enjoy your Friday off and don't spend another day in the kitchen with these easy breakfast casseroles for the day after Thanksgiving. Hint: You can make most of these ahead of time.
Pancake Bake with Cinnamon Streusel
Recipe: Pancake Bake with Cinnamon Streusel
Post-Thanksgiving, you won't want to spend your morning flipping dozens of pancakes. This breakfast casserole is the easiest way to get pancakes on the table, and the cinnamon streusel is second to none.
Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole
Recipe: Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole
Made with hash browns, sausage, and plenty of cheese, this is the classic brunch casserole everyone loves.
Spinach-and-Broccoli Breakfast Bread Pudding
Recipe: Spinach-and-Broccoli Breakfast Bread Pudding
A savory breakfast bread pudding has the best of both worlds, and you can use leftover Thanksgiving veggies and bread for this recipe. Your kids won't complain about eating greens at breakfast when they take a bite of this cheesy dish.
Banana Bread French Toast Casserole
Recipe: Banana Bread French Toast Casserole
Combining banana bread and French toast into one easy-to-make casserole for a crowd? We're in.
Smoky Sausage-and-Grits Casserole
Recipe: Smoky Sausage-and-Grits Casserole
The best thing about this casserole filled with smoked sausage, cheese, and quick-cooking grits? It can be made days ahead and kept in the fridge for easy hosting.
Sausage-and-Cheese Grits Quiche
Recipe: Sausage-and-Cheese Grits Quiche
Quiche is a classic that will never stop gracing our breakfast and luncheon tables, and we love that this recipe includes a Southern favorite—cheese grits. You can cook the cheese grits and sausage up to two days early and bake the quiche before serving.
Cinnamon Roll Casserole
Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Casserole
Frozen cinnamon rolls make this sweet casserole a total breeze to serve a crowd after a day of savory indulgence. Try our Apricot-Orange variation (located at bottom of the recipe) if craving something fruity.
Cheesy Ham, Corn, and Grits Bake
Recipe: Cheesy Ham, Corn, and Grits Bake
This fluffy, cheesy breakfast casserole is a delicious savory option, especially if you have leftover ham from Thanksgiving dinner. It can be made a day in advance but it doesn't require hours of chilling, so it can easily come together the morning you're serving.
Biscuits-and-Gravy Casserole
Recipe: Biscuits-and-Gravy Casserole
Pull out that extra bag of frozen biscuits from the freezer, because the indulging isn't done. Send any guests off with a full belly of biscuits and gravy, casserole style.
Sausage-Potato Frittata
Recipe: Sausage-Potato Frittata
This savory breakfast casserole looks pretty on a plate, but with the help of your slow cooker and only 20 minutes of hands-on time, it's so easy to make. The sausage adds a smoky element to this casserole, and it's a great and unexpected use for leftover potatoes.
Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole
Recipe: Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole
Instead of going out for a pancake breakfast or spending an entire morning in front of a griddle, this sweet pancake bake can be prepared the night before and put in the oven in the morning.
Tater Tot Breakfast Bake
Recipe: Tater Tot Breakfast Bake
If you're serving a group of kids (even the picky ones), this tater tot-filled breakfast casserole is a no-fail recipe. This dish can be assembled the night before and made the next morning but it comes together in under an hour, so you can easily throw it together before serving, too.
Cinnamon-Pecan Breakfast Bread Pudding
Recipe: Cinnamon-Pecan Breakfast Bread Pudding
Once Thanksgiving is through, everyone's mind is on one thing—Christmastime! Bring in the season with a sweet breakfast casserole that showcases two of the most comforting and festive flavors of the season, cinnamons and pecans.
Asparagus and Goat Cheese Mini Quiches
Recipe: Asparagus and Goat Cheese Mini Quiches
Single-serving breakfast casseroles make portion control easy for a crowd (no sibling fights over who got more on their plate), and these mini quiches can be made up to two days in advance if you want to avoid hands-on time that morning. These would be a great way to use leftover asparagus from Thanksgiving, and you can use store-bought crust instead of homemade if you're pressed for time.
Bacon-and-Tomato Breakfast Casserole
Recipe: Bacon-and-Tomato Breakfast Casserole
If your family enjoys a savory breakfast more than sweet, try this slow-cooker casserole for your day-after Thanksgiving breakfast. With only 15 minutes of hands-on time, you can kick your feet up and actually savor that cup of coffee before the kids are up.
Waffle Casserole
Recipe: Waffle Casserole
This is basically a sweet breakfast lover's dream in a dish. Frozen waffles are toasted and stacked inside a baking dish before being delightfully drowned in a homemade custard flavored with maple syrup and a touch of bourbon—because why not?
Herbed Sausage Breakfast Casserole
Recipe: Herbed Sausage Breakfast Casserole
This flavorful casserole is made with layers of hash browns, sausage, veggies, and eggs for an every-bite-is-a-good-bite result. If you want the classic flavors of breakfast with an elevated, seasoned quality, trust us and make this casserole post-Thanksgiving.
Breakfast Enchiladas
Recipe: Breakfast Enchiladas
You'll have a table full of happy family members if you go with breakfast enchiladas post-Thanksgiving. This Tex-Mex recipe is on the table in less than an hour, so it's easy to whip up that morning. Set up a toppings table that the kids will love.
Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole
Recipe: Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole
This hearty casserole will be a fan favorite, and the combination of Parmesan and Gruyère cheeses is divine. Your family will love this dish so much that it just might become a day-after Thanksgiving tradition.
One-Dish Blackberry French Toast
Recipe: One-Dish Blackberry French Toast
Your dishwasher will be full from Thanksgiving, so this one-dish breakfast casserole will save you from extra hassle. The French toast fans in your family will be quizzing you for this sweet recipe.
Grits Dressing
Recipe: Grits Dressing
Made with Southern-favorite grits, this is the ultimate leftover dressing recipe to pair with breakfast the next day. Serve with eggs, the breakfast meat of your choice, and whatever else you have on hand.
Bacon-Hash Brown Quiche
Recipe: Bacon-Hash Brown Quiche
In this above-average quiche recipe, we replaced the usual pastry shell with a golden crust made from shredded potatoes and bacon. Fill with any leftover veggies and cheese from Turkey Day.
Sheet Pan Berry Pancakes with Honey-Butter Syrup
Recipe: Sheet Pan Berry Pancakes with Honey-Butter Syrup
The recipe makes it possible to turn out a huge batch of strawberry pancakes without having to be stuck by the stovetop flipping pancake after pancake. When cut, they're just as tender as ones from the skillet.
Croissant Breakfast Casserole
Recipe: Croissant Breakfast Casserole
A tasty trio of day-old mini croissants, caramelized onions, and a rich and cheesy egg custard flavored with a touch of Dijon makes up this perfect casserole to serve for any holiday.
Creamy Egg Strata
Recipe: Creamy Egg Strata
Like a cheesy brunch-worthy bread pudding, this strata recipe gets major flavor from Swiss and Parmesan cheeses.
Baked Oatmeal with Apple, Cranberries, and Pecans
Recipe: Baked Oatmeal with Apple, Cranberries, and Pecans
For a slightly sweet, make-ahead option, this baked oatmeal hits the mark, loaded with rolled oats, spices, fruits, and nuts.
Grits and Greens with Brown Butter Hot Sauce
Recipe: Grits and Greens with Brown Butter Hot Sauce
Grits paired with stewed greens and a spicy, buttery sauce makes for a creamy side dish that works for any meal of the day.
Praline-Pecan French Toast
Recipe: Praline-Pecan French Toast
This rich French toast recipe bakes in one dish for easy cleanup, and the praline-pecan flavors are ideal for the season. Prepare it before bed so the bread can soak overnight for the best texture and flavor, and pop it in the oven in the morning.
Scrambled Egg and Crêpe Casserole
Recipe: Scrambled Egg and Crêpe Casserole
If you want breakfast to look as presentable as your Thanksgiving dinner did, this crêpe casserole looks pretty but can feed a big crowd. This recipe is perfect for company, and the cheese sauce is absolutely decadent.
Sweet Potato Breakfast Casserole
Recipe: Sweet Potato Breakfast Casserole
Sweet potatoes are a Thanksgiving mainstay, so you know you'll have an abundance in the kitchen. If you have any sweet potatoes that don't make it in Mama's casserole recipe, toss them in this easy slow-cooker breakfast casserole the next morning for a brunch that's perfect for the season.
Hash Brown Frittata
Recipe: Hash Brown Frittata
No dish that starts with a package of refrigerated hash browns has ever disappointed a hungry crowd at breakfast. Crustless frittatas are an easy and beautiful way to serve brunch. We included yellow onion and topped ours with chopped fresh herbs for presentation and taste, but you can add any other veggies you have on hand to the filling.
Oven-Baked Buttermilk French Toast
Recipe: Oven-Baked Buttermilk French Toast
Prep this big-batch French toast casserole the night before and pop it in the oven for a hands-off way to get breakfast on the table. Serve it with whatever fresh fruit you have on hand and a topping of powdered sugar or maple syrup.
Instant Pot Breakfast Casserole
Recipe: Instant Pot Breakfast Casserole
After a big holiday, everyone will need breakfast the instant they wake up, so make it easy with the help of your Instant Pot. With sausage, eggs, potatoes, and cheese, this casserole recipe gives you everything you love about breakfast in one dish.
Cheese-and-Sausage Quiche
Recipe: Cheese-and-Sausage Quiche
There's nothing like a pretty quiche to round out the brunch table. This one is especially great to have on hand during the holiday season since it can be made up to two months in advance and frozen. To enjoy, simply thaw the cooked quiche in the fridge overnight and reheat it in the morning before breakfast.