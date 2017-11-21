The Most Delicious Day-After Thanksgiving Breakfast Casseroles

Your family will most definitely go to bed stuffed the night of Thanksgiving—congrats and mission accomplished—but they will inevitably be hungry the next day, whether getting up bright and early for Black Friday sales or lazily sleeping in until brunch time. No matter the feast from the day before, your children and overnight guests are sure to ask: "What's for breakfast?" (Trust us, inquiring minds will want to know.)

Be prepared with these easy and delicious breakfast casseroles. If you have out-of-town company or are just hanging with your immediate family, casseroles are the easiest way to get breakfast or brunch on the table for a crowd. We've developed a few dishes that even make the best use of those Thanksgiving leftovers, like our Grits Dressing, Baked Oatmeal with Apple, Cranberries, and Pecans, and Sweet Potato Breakfast Casserole.

If you're tired of the same old turkey and cranberry relish sandwich the day after Thanksgiving, these recipes will save the day. In fact, our Test Kitchen Professionals refer to them as the real holiday heroes. Enjoy your Friday off and don't spend another day in the kitchen with these easy breakfast casseroles for the day after Thanksgiving. Hint: You can make most of these ahead of time.