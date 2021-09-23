25 Beginner Recipes for First-Time Thanksgiving Cooks

So it's your first time hosting the family Thanksgiving, and you're not sure where to start. Thankfully, there are a million and one resources out there offering easy Thanksgiving recipes for beginners. We've rounded up our own collection of recipes that are beginner friendly and welcome additions the Thanksgiving spread. There are even a few make-ahead recipes and slow-cooker recipes so that you can keep your oven free for the other important dishes during the day. Of course we had to include easy Thanksgiving turkey recipes for beginners so that you can worry less about making sure the star bird turns out okay and worry more about making sure your guests don't spoil themselves with crackers and cheese ball servings before your delicious meal is even ready. We've included a Thanksgiving punch, so that your guests will stay crowded around the bar cart instead of in your kitchen. Consider this your guidebook to the easiest – and most delicious – Thanksgiving meal you can prepare. We start out with the drinks and appetizers before offering a few options for the main dish (turkey and ham, or both, if you're brave), then we have a lineup of irresistible sides ready for your choosing and finish with the crowning jewels: Thanksgiving desserts.