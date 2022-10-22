You Can Have Popeyes Cajun Turkeys Delivered For Thanksgiving 

For foodies, Thanksgiving is pretty much the best holiday. After all, the entire celebration is focused on being grateful for friends, family, and all the incredible food with which we are so privileged to be able to fill our tables. Between the sweet potato soup, creamed spinach, cornbread dressing, candied yams, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry mold, corn pudding, and all the pies, you'll be forgiven if you don't feel up to roasting an entire turkey, too. Luckily, Popeyes is here to help.

The fried chicken chain is bringing back its beloved Cajun-Style Turkey, which takes away one of the trickiest parts of Turkey Day prep work. Their turkey is a Southern treat, rubbed with a blend of paprika, red pepper, garlic, and onion and coated in a Creole butter. It's even pre-cooked so all a busy cook needs to do is thaw it, heat it, and serve.

If you're looking for one more reason to be thankful: While this helpful turkey hack was once available in-store only, which meant finding the time to trek to the store during the holidays, it is now available for delivery! That means it's even easier to have someone else make the turkey.

The turkey can feed approximately 8-12 people and costs $94.99, shipping included. Get your order in early because shipments will start as soon as October 24, meaning one thing to cross off your Thanksgiving to-do list.You'll still have to go pick up Cajun Rice, though.

Go ahead, take the year off from making the bird. This is one thing you can just check off your to-do list now.