These are America's Most Commonly Forgotten Thanksgiving Groceries

With Thanksgiving just a week away, many of us are making our lists and checking them twice to make sure we have everything we need for the delicious bounty that's soon to grace our tables.

While it's easy to remember some Turkey Day groceries, like say the turkey, there's always at least one pesky ingredient that we find ourselves running out for in the 11th hour. You know when half the stores are already closed, and it's slim pickings at the ones that are still open?

This year, Shipt is working to help America avoid those last-minute outings with the release of their inaugural Thanksgiving Most Forgotten List. The list, created based on a survey of 2,100 Americans plus proprietary Shipt data, includes 10 food, drink, and home décor items that people most commonly forget to buy.

So, what topped the list? Good old cranberries nabbed the top spot with 33% of surveyed shoppers forgetting to add them to their cart. Other commonly forgotten items were fragrant spices like thyme at 30%, napkins at 23%, beverages at 21%, and pumpkin spices at 20%. Check out the full Thanksgiving Most Forgotten List below:

Cranberries (33%) Fragrant Spices (such as Thyme) (30%) Napkins (23%) Beverages (21%) Pumpkin Spices (20%) Pie crust (20%) Potatoes (17%) Plates (16%) Table and autumn-specific decor (15%) Candles (14%)

WATCH: This Two-Week Timetable for Thanksgiving Dinner is the Ultimate Hostess Game Plan