60-Foot Louisiana Alligator Float to Join Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

The Big Easy is headed to the Big Apple this Thanksgiving. For the first time in 95 years, the state of Louisiana will contribute a float to the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade. As one of four new floats in this year's lineup, Celebration Gator is already making a name for the Bayou State as the longest float in parade history.

The lively creation perfectly captures the rich culture and raucous revelry of a state that's no stranger to partying and parades. Sixty-foot Celebration Gator is adorned with all things Louisiana, from French Quarter buildings to jazz musicians, colorful azaleas to magnolias strung with Mardi Gras beads. The float also features other state symbols including pelicans and the fleur-de-lis.

Celebration Gator Credit: Courtesy of Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

"When it comes to parading, there is one thing Louisiana knows how to do and that's throwing a party on wheels aboard the biggest float we can build," Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser said. "Participating in a parade as historic as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a real honor for the people of Louisiana."

The float will be manned by young representatives dressed in baby alligator costumes, as well as a team of colorfully costumed stilt walkers. Musician John Batiste, an Academy Award and Golden Globe winner as well as a native of New Orleans, will perform atop the float.

"Jon Batiste's performance will reinforce the resilience Louisiana continuously demonstrates, proving that no matter what challenges our incredible state faces, we will always come back to celebrate life, music, and culture. We cannot wait to share this wonderful experience with Jon, the great people of Louisiana, and the world," Nungesser said.