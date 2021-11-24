Kentucky Caregivers Organize Thanksgiving Donation Drive for Disabled Senior in Need
The staff at Homewatch CareGivers of Northern Kentucky hopes to make the holidays special for one senior in need through Friendsgiving for Frank.
In a season of giving, one Northern Kentucky organization is doing everything they can to be a blessing to those who need it most.
After forming a special bond with Frank, a disabled senior who's suffered three strokes and is now confined to a wheelchair, the staff at Homewatch CareGivers of Northern Kentucky hope to make his season merry and bright with a donation drive called Friendsgiving for Frank.
Frank lives alone in his two-story home that's largely uninhabitable due to a period of neglect while Frank was in a nursing home. Frank lives only in his bedroom and the adjoining kitchen, marking off the rest of the home with a thin sheet. Every two weeks, staff members from Homewatch CareGivers visit Frank to bring him groceries, do his laundry and other chores, and help him maintain what remains of his home.
"They're three of the most wonderful people you'll ever meet," Frank told WLWT5 of the workers who help him.
With winter swiftly approaching, caregivers knew the thin blanket on Frank's bed and few cans of food rolling around in his cabinets wouldn't do, so they reached out to the community for help. Through Friendsgiving for Frank, people have donated more than $1,550 to help Frank pay a property tax bill he was planning to take a bank loan out for. They've also given warm clothing, bedding, blankets, food, personal hygiene products, and gift cards.
Homewatch CareGivers Office Manager Stephanie Greener told Southern Living that the staff plans to visit Frank on Thanksgiving Day to deliver the donations, along with hot meals from local restaurants.
"He was humbled that we wanted to do these things for him," she said. "He's just precious."
For Homewatch CareGivers owner Stacey Thornberry, Frank's struggles represent a bigger problem for the many disabled people who don't have access to the care and support they need.
"This is an opportunity to extend friendship and kindness and also bring attention to those among us who may be disabled and alone," she said. "Imagine living by yourself with no people to speak with all day? There are far too many individuals like this amongst us. Perhaps Friendsgiving for Frank will help people become aware of others living in our neighborhoods who hunger for companionship and basic assistance."
Those interested in contributing to Friendsgiving for Frank can donate here.
Happy Thanksgiving, Frank.