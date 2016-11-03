How To Set a Thanksgiving Table Based on Its Shape

The Palette: Crisp and classic—a blue-and-white color scheme sets the tone for this table, layered with rich autumnal shades and textures. The monogrammed silver goblets and flatware give a timeless touch to the overall look.

The Linens: Accentuate an attractive wood surface with layers. Inspired by the palette, we made a runner from a crafts store fabric. DIY TIP: Buy enough material so the runner will extend about 12 inches beyond both ends of your table.

The Setup Style: If your hosting philosophy is "the more, the merrier," your generous spirit will be grateful for the extra inches. A long table accommodates a crowd and can add formal china for a dressier arrangement, filled with family heirlooms and your best silver.

The Centerpiece: Setting a long table is a balancing act: The arrangement should run the length of the surface. We chose a collection of fresh fall veggies, fruits, flowers, and foliage for this twist on the traditional cornucopia.