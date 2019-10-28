Turkey often gets a bad rap for being dry and tasteless, but usually, that is because someone didn't cook it correctly. Just because you can plate it pretty doesn't mean it will taste good. Since it is a relatively lean bird, turkey doesn't have a lot of fat to help keep the meat from becoming dry and tough, which is why your preparation method is so important. Brine your turkey in a saltwater mixture (you can use a plain salt and sugar mixture or add aromatics) and you will coax (and add) moisture and flavor from a reluctant turkey. Here's how to brine your holiday turkey.

What Is Brining?

Brining is a technique often associated with turkey, but you can brine beef, pork, chicken, and even fish. Simply put, brining adds flavor and improves the texture and moisture of meat or fish by soaking it in salt, sugar, or additional flavoring. You soak the meat in water or liquid of your choice and flavorings for hours in the refrigerator. Brining a turkey helps evenly distribute the salt, sugar, and flavor combination inside and out. You can do this through the submerged method or by adding something directly on top of your meat.

Brine Turkey Ingredients Credit: Southern Living

Types of Brine

Wet Brine

A wet brine is when you submerge the meat in a container of salt water, which infuses the flavor. After wet-brining a turkey, it will retain a lot of the saltwater throughout the cooking process, which creates a better taste.

Dry Brine

A dry brine is a sophisticated way of describing the process of seasoning your meat before cooking. It achieves the same thing as a wet brine but without water. Common seasoning for dry brining includes salt, pepper, paprika, sugar, and rosemary.

Whether using the dry or wet brining method, paying attention to measurements and ingredient ratios will help you achieve a better-flavored bird that is still moist.

Brine Turkey Roast Credit: Southern Living

How To Brine a Turkey

Step 1: Use a Cooler

Unless your turkey is small enough to fit in a stockpot and you can put it in the refrigerator, you will need to use a cooler. Remember that the turkey will need to stay at or below 40°F during the brining process, so you might need to tend the cooler occasionally.

Step 2: Choose Brine Ingredients

Generally, you want one cup of kosher salt and one cup of sugar per gallon of water. An 8- to 12-pound turkey will likely require two gallons of water to submerge the bird fully. Aromatics such as peppercorns, bay leaves, garlic, whole allspice, and hearty herbs (rosemary and thyme are good options) help add to its flavoring. Wet brines commonly use citrus zest.

Step 3: Make a Saltwater Brine

Combine all your brine ingredients in a large pot and bring to a boil to dissolve the salt and sugar. Allow the solution to cool completely. If you are choosing to try a dry brine, you don't need to complete this step. Instead, you would combine all your spices, salt, sugar, or additional flavorings into a mix to put directly on the meat.

Step 4: Submerge Turkey

Unwrap your turkey, remove the giblets and transfer it to your cooler. Pour the cooled brine mixture over the turkey. Again, you skip this step for a dry brining.

Step 5: Keep the Turkey Cold

Your turkey needs to stay submerged below the brine mixture. Cover the bird with bags of ice to keep it cold and weighted down. Since brining will take several hours, you may need to add additional ice from time to time to maintain the cooler at a safe temperature.

Step 6: Prepare to Roast