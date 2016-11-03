7 Artificial Thanksgiving Centerpieces That Replace Traditional Florals

When it comes to Thanksgiving, we know there's a never-ending checklist of things to do. Everything from preparing guest rooms to the turkey and even for visits from relatives need attention so that the last thing on your mind may be the centerpiece for your family's dinner.

You may want to impress your guests with an elegant tablescape, but during Thanksgiving preparation, keeping floral arrangements alive is definitely on the bottom of your to-do list. While floral centerpieces are beautiful, sometimes a simple, sophisticated centerpiece is just the trick every busy entertainer needs.

Arrangements have a way of making a room feel festive and extra special. It is a holiday, after all. Our solution? A beautiful, bountiful, faux masterpiece this Thanksgiving. Our round-up of no-maintenance centerpieces does not require fresh water, sunlight, or careful tending. Put one on the table, and you're prepared to host anywhere from seven days before the holiday and throughout the entire season. Plus, most of them only require a few materials and almost no time. Now that's a reason to be thankful.