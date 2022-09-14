Do Deviled Eggs Belong On Your Thanksgiving Table?
In our opinion, there's no occasion that can't be made better with deviled eggs—including Thanksgiving. While you may think of this classic Southern recipe as a summer dish, we're here to prove they're suitable to be served year-round. Plus, Southern-style deviled eggs come together easily with just four ingredients.
Deviled eggs are the dish that I bring to every gathering throughout the year, and Thanksgiving is no exception. My family loves the classic, no-frills recipe that uses just mayonnaise, mustard, and relish for the filling. If I were to show up with anything different, I would never hear the end of it.
One thing I love about contributing deviled eggs to the holiday meal is that they can be made a day in advance. I combine the filling and store it in a plastic bag so all I have to do on Thanksgiving Day is set the egg halves on my favorite egg plate, cut the corner on the bag to pipe the filling into the center, and add a dash of paprika to finish. This allows me to contribute a homemade dish without having to worry about how I'll transport it or if I'll get in the way in the kitchen.
And I'm not alone—several Southern Living editors feel strongly that deviled eggs should be served no matter the holiday, with one editor saying her family is "willing to go to bat" on the topic.
"Deviled eggs have a nice tartness and lightness that cuts through all the heavy muck of the Thanksgiving plate," says Senior Digital Food Editor Kimberly Holland. "I love having them on my spread."
"There's always room on the plate for a deviled egg, it's just one bite after all," adds Associate Editor Kaitlyn Yarborough. "There's also always someone in the family that makes them good enough to get excited about on any day of the year, even Thanksgiving."
So, if you're looking for your signature dish that you family expects you to bring to Thanksgiving year after year, deviled eggs are the perfect dish. They're light, easy to make—and, of course, delicious. Just follow this recipe for Classic Deviled Eggs and thank us later.