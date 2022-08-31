Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Design: Mariée Ami; Styling: Kathleen Varner

20 Thanksgiving Table Runners That Will Elevate Your Holiday Tablescape

From traditional to whimsical, shop seasonal styles starting at $5.99.
By Anna Price Olson August 31, 2022
What makes a Thanksgiving table is the people around it, but that doesn't mean the table itself can't be dressed up for the occasion, too. After all, what lines the center of the table—food, flowers, decor—sets the mood for the entire event.

Such is the case for Thanksgiving table runners—pieces of fabric that while simple in theory, can create the base of a beautiful, memorable tablescape. Whether your family gathers around a casual picnic table or sits down for a formal dinner, there are plenty of Thanksgiving table runners on the market for different styles and budgets. Here, 20 stunning linens to shop for the special occasion, with many you'll be tempted to display all season.

The Best Thanksgiving Table Runners of 2022 

Credit: Williams-Sonoma

Autumn Plymouth Turkey Table Runner

BUY IT: $69.95; williams-sonoma.com

For an elegant-meets-natural setting, start with a neutral base such as this turkey-adorned linen. It feels appropriately seasonal, without seeming too cheesy. 

Credit: Draper James

Table Runner in Gingham

BUY IT: $19 (orig. $40); draperjames.com

A gingham is a print we love year-round, and this caramel color is especially fitting for fall. Keep it out throughout the season, and accessorize with pumpkins, gourds, and leaves in similar hues. 

Credit: Pottery Barn

Camille Cotton Table Runner

BUY IT: $79; potterybarn.com

Yellow is a color we often associate with the cartoon-version of Thanksgiving—remember, making turkeys out of red, yellow, and orange construction paper?—but there is nothing elementary about this warm, butter-y linen. 

Credit: Wayfair

100% Cotton Thanksgiving Table Runner

BUY IT: $31.99 (orig. $34.99); wayfair.com

Art lovers, take note of this two-tone wildlife scene. It's guaranteed to serve as a stunning centerpiece, whether on its own or topped with gold candelabras and votives. 

Credit: Anthropologie

Nathalie Lete Table Runner

BUY IT: $68; anthropologie.com

For a boho twist on a traditional Thanksgiving tablescape, consider this watercolored piece of art featuring a big owl, birds, mushrooms, and colorful leaves. 

Credit: Pottery Barn

Provence Avignon Cotton Table Runner

BUY IT: $89; potterybarn.com

Another table runner that can be pulled out on more than one occasion, this seasonal fabric is graphic and memorable without making too much of a statement. 

Credit: World Market

Natural And Ivory Embroidered Leaves Table Runner

BUY IT: $29.99, worldmarket.com

Looking for an elegant neutral? This one might be just the one for you. The textured leaves make it feel expensive, though the price rings in at just under $30. 

Credit: Pottery Barn

Montecito Plaid Cotton/Linen Table Runner

BUY IT: $89.50; potterybarn.com

You know we love a plaid! This print is especially noteworthy thanks to a welcome mix of mustard, brown, and teal tones. 

Credit: Bed Bath & Beyond

Bee & Willow™ Bear Claw Quilt 72-Inch Table Runner

BUY IT: $5.99 (orig. $20); bedbathandbeyond.com

Set the scene for a comfortable, picnic-style meal by lining the table with a quilt-like runner. This one is a steal. 

Credit: Target

Saro Lifestyle Table Runner

BUY IT: Starting at $24.25; target.com

Whether the leaves are changing in your neck of the woods come Thanksgiving or not, this runner guarantees autumnal leaves no matter the weather. 

Credit: World Market

Multicolor Embroidered Pumpkin Patch Table Runner

BUY IT: $29.99, worldmarket.com

Pumpkins, leaves, and gourds, oh my! Except this runner doesn't overwhelm thanks to the neutral base and seasonal embroidery that is intentionally left to drape over the table edge. 

Credit: Target

Saro Lifestyle Double Layer Table Runner

BUY IT: Starting at $40.50, target.com

For a chic, simple base, invest in a cream runner that can be used for literally any occasion. Baptism? Yes, it's perfect. Bridal shower? Check. Thanksgiving? Yep, that too! 

Credit: Dillards

Mud Pie Festive Fall Collection Embroidered Pumpkin Runner

BUY IT: $42; dillards.com

Feeling thankful? Put it in writing with this whimsical script that was made for a festive,  Thanksgiving gathering. 

Credit: Anthropologie

Mushroom Table Runner

BUY IT: $58, anthropologie.com

Another linen that feels seasonally appropriate without taking the occasion too literally. 

Credit: Kirkland's

Embroidered Autumn Leaves Table Runner

BUY IT: $31.99 (orig. $39.99); kirklands.com

Featuring more leaves we can't help but love, this runner feels both festive and elevated at the same time. 

Credit: Kirkland's

Cream Maple Leaves Embroidered Table Runner

BUY IT: $43.99 (orig. $54.99); kirklands.com

For a bit of texture, consider a runner that's cut in the shape of actual leaves. This can serve as a beautiful base on its own or on top of another linen for added wow factor. 

Credit: Bed Bath & Beyond

Fall Family Pumpkins Personalized 16-Inch x 120-Inch Table Runner

BUY IT: $26.99 (orig. $32.99); bedbathandbeyond.com

For a family gathering, order a customized runner with your last name at the center. 

Credit: Kirkland's

Embroidered Autumn Leaves Table Runner

BUY IT: $27.99 (orig. $34.99): kirklands.com

Much like an autumn wreath, this linen is wrapped with leaves and acorns along the edge, leaving the center open for florals, casseroles, and more. 

Credit: Bed Bath & Beyond

Laural Home® Sophisticated Autumn Table Runner

BUY IT: $50.30 (orig. $62.99); bedbathandbeyond.com

A black base adds a moody feel to a colorful pattern of leaves, acorns, and feathers. 

Credit: West Elm

Willow Ship Table Runner

BUY IT: $72; westelm.com

Thanksgiving, but make it graphic! This seasonal hue is stunning on its own, and would look especially great in a mid-century or modern home.

