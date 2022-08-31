20 Thanksgiving Table Runners That Will Elevate Your Holiday Tablescape
What makes a Thanksgiving table is the people around it, but that doesn't mean the table itself can't be dressed up for the occasion, too. After all, what lines the center of the table—food, flowers, decor—sets the mood for the entire event.
Such is the case for Thanksgiving table runners—pieces of fabric that while simple in theory, can create the base of a beautiful, memorable tablescape. Whether your family gathers around a casual picnic table or sits down for a formal dinner, there are plenty of Thanksgiving table runners on the market for different styles and budgets. Here, 20 stunning linens to shop for the special occasion, with many you'll be tempted to display all season.
The Best Thanksgiving Table Runners of 2022
Autumn Plymouth Turkey Table Runner
BUY IT: $69.95; williams-sonoma.com
For an elegant-meets-natural setting, start with a neutral base such as this turkey-adorned linen. It feels appropriately seasonal, without seeming too cheesy.
Table Runner in Gingham
BUY IT: $19 (orig. $40); draperjames.com
A gingham is a print we love year-round, and this caramel color is especially fitting for fall. Keep it out throughout the season, and accessorize with pumpkins, gourds, and leaves in similar hues.
Camille Cotton Table Runner
BUY IT: $79; potterybarn.com
Yellow is a color we often associate with the cartoon-version of Thanksgiving—remember, making turkeys out of red, yellow, and orange construction paper?—but there is nothing elementary about this warm, butter-y linen.
100% Cotton Thanksgiving Table Runner
BUY IT: $31.99 (orig. $34.99); wayfair.com
Art lovers, take note of this two-tone wildlife scene. It's guaranteed to serve as a stunning centerpiece, whether on its own or topped with gold candelabras and votives.
Nathalie Lete Table Runner
BUY IT: $68; anthropologie.com
For a boho twist on a traditional Thanksgiving tablescape, consider this watercolored piece of art featuring a big owl, birds, mushrooms, and colorful leaves.
Provence Avignon Cotton Table Runner
BUY IT: $89; potterybarn.com
Another table runner that can be pulled out on more than one occasion, this seasonal fabric is graphic and memorable without making too much of a statement.
Natural And Ivory Embroidered Leaves Table Runner
BUY IT: $29.99, worldmarket.com
Looking for an elegant neutral? This one might be just the one for you. The textured leaves make it feel expensive, though the price rings in at just under $30.
Montecito Plaid Cotton/Linen Table Runner
BUY IT: $89.50; potterybarn.com
You know we love a plaid! This print is especially noteworthy thanks to a welcome mix of mustard, brown, and teal tones.
Bee & Willow™ Bear Claw Quilt 72-Inch Table Runner
BUY IT: $5.99 (orig. $20); bedbathandbeyond.com
Set the scene for a comfortable, picnic-style meal by lining the table with a quilt-like runner. This one is a steal.
Saro Lifestyle Table Runner
BUY IT: Starting at $24.25; target.com
Whether the leaves are changing in your neck of the woods come Thanksgiving or not, this runner guarantees autumnal leaves no matter the weather.
Multicolor Embroidered Pumpkin Patch Table Runner
BUY IT: $29.99, worldmarket.com
Pumpkins, leaves, and gourds, oh my! Except this runner doesn't overwhelm thanks to the neutral base and seasonal embroidery that is intentionally left to drape over the table edge.
Saro Lifestyle Double Layer Table Runner
BUY IT: Starting at $40.50, target.com
For a chic, simple base, invest in a cream runner that can be used for literally any occasion. Baptism? Yes, it's perfect. Bridal shower? Check. Thanksgiving? Yep, that too!
Mud Pie Festive Fall Collection Embroidered Pumpkin Runner
BUY IT: $42; dillards.com
Feeling thankful? Put it in writing with this whimsical script that was made for a festive, Thanksgiving gathering.
Mushroom Table Runner
BUY IT: $58, anthropologie.com
Another linen that feels seasonally appropriate without taking the occasion too literally.
Embroidered Autumn Leaves Table Runner
BUY IT: $31.99 (orig. $39.99); kirklands.com
Featuring more leaves we can't help but love, this runner feels both festive and elevated at the same time.
Cream Maple Leaves Embroidered Table Runner
BUY IT: $43.99 (orig. $54.99); kirklands.com
For a bit of texture, consider a runner that's cut in the shape of actual leaves. This can serve as a beautiful base on its own or on top of another linen for added wow factor.
Fall Family Pumpkins Personalized 16-Inch x 120-Inch Table Runner
BUY IT: $26.99 (orig. $32.99); bedbathandbeyond.com
For a family gathering, order a customized runner with your last name at the center.
Embroidered Autumn Leaves Table Runner
BUY IT: $27.99 (orig. $34.99): kirklands.com
Much like an autumn wreath, this linen is wrapped with leaves and acorns along the edge, leaving the center open for florals, casseroles, and more.
Laural Home® Sophisticated Autumn Table Runner
BUY IT: $50.30 (orig. $62.99); bedbathandbeyond.com
A black base adds a moody feel to a colorful pattern of leaves, acorns, and feathers.
Willow Ship Table Runner
BUY IT: $72; westelm.com
Thanksgiving, but make it graphic! This seasonal hue is stunning on its own, and would look especially great in a mid-century or modern home.