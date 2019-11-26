Dad's Leftover Turkey "Stoup" Is My Favorite Part of Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is a holiday with stronger-than-average options about how to make the perfect version of classic recipes. This Thanksgiving leftover dish doesn't have a recipe card. It's not even written down. Perfected over time, this post-turkey day recipe, like decades-old gravy or any other Thanksgiving dish, gets better every year.
What Is Thanksgiving Stoup?
The challenge? Create a leftover stew incorporating at least one spoonful of every remaining dish in the fridge. Yes, cranberry sauce included. It's dubbed leftover turkey "stoup" due to a consistency that lands firmly in the middle of a soup and stew each time. It is without a doubt my favorite part of the holiday. Truly.
How To Make Thanksgiving Stoup
Dad recently decided to give me the honor of cooking his second-day special. He claims the one that does most of the eating should do most of the chopping. I inherited a few notes along with a reminder that everything has to make it into the pot.
First, while you have to work with what you've got, that doesn't mean you can't add something new (or a lot of something new), specifically potatoes, carrots, celery, onion, chicken broth, and seasonings. Once starting the base, there's no rule on what size spoon you have to use. It's wise to scrounge for the smallest one in the drawer when you add a bit of green bean casserole, cranberry, and what-have-you to the mix. A tiny spoonful is still playing by the rules.
Once the sides make it in, turkey is the show's star. Sure, it's important to leave enough in the fridge for a turkey sandwich or turkey quesadilla, but it's not turkey stoup without a fair share of leftover meat. My family typically roasts double the amount of meat our table could ever possibly eat, so this is never a problem.
From there, creativity begins. A taste test here or there typically ends up with a dash more of this or that. The final result is never exactly the same, which means you've done it right.
So, while your family may be debating whether or not sugar belongs in your cornbread this year, mine will be deciding who does the turkey stoup better: me or Dad.
Try making your version of Thanksgiving leftover "stoup," and enjoy this new dish created from all your favorite and essential turkey day foods.