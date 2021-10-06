DIY Your Way to Turkey Day with This Festive Thanksgiving Pie Garland
It's easy as pie!
Holiday decorating is more than a hobby in the South—it's a point of pride. Creating a space for your extended family to feel at home throughout the season is an art form that many have perfected over time. From Thanksgiving until New Years, it's all about finding the right balance of fun and formal to make your festivities feel uniquely yours.
It all starts with our Thanksgiving decorating traditions. We pull out our fall decor, add pumpkins to our front porches, and light apple-cinnamon candles in our living rooms. If you're looking for something new to add to your favorite decor pieces, why not DIY your way into the season with a Thanksgiving Pie Garland.
It's incredibly simple to pull together. You can make it on your own, but the materials and skills required makes it an especially enjoyable family activity. The little ones will love helping you place the "pie slices" while bigger kids can help cut and glue. The end result is a conversation-starter that everyone who helped can be especially proud of. Here's what you need to know to get started.
Materials
- Scissors
- Burlap fabric
- Red, brown, and orange felt
- Cotton balls
- Hot glue and hot glue gun
- Card stock or cardboard
- Dark twine
How to Make Thanksgiving Pie Garland
- Cut a piece of card stock or cardboard into a pie slice shape. This will be your guide for the rest of your cutting.
- Use the cut piece of card stock or cardboard to trace the shape onto your felt and burlap fabric. Cut out the triangles from your felt and burlap fabric.
- Glue the colored felt slices on top of the burlap slices.
- Cut strips of burlap to create a latticed crust look on your cherry and pecan pie slices. Lay them in a criss-cross pattern and glue the edges down on top of the colored felt.
- Use a cotton ball to create a "dollop of cream" on your pumpkin pie slice. Place and glue.
- Crimp and glue a strip of burlap to the top edge of your slice to create a crust.
- Space out your slices and hot glue them to twine.