Champions of the Tailgate: How the South Tackles the Tradition Better Than Anywhere Else

We talk about this as merely an extension of our love for the game, but it might be more accurate to say that it pulls the strings here. The American Tailgaters Association reports that 30% of tailgaters never even enter the stadium. Our conclusion? Football might be the catalyst, but if it didn't exist, we'd probably find another reason to gather under tents for food, drink, and fellowship. College football provides that clearly delineated schedule, not unlike a calendar of holidays—and of course, fandom. People need a reason to come together in a public sphere in an intimate way and, most importantly, to have a little fun. We always have and always will. Football may be king, but tailgating is closer to God.