27 Big-Batch Breakfast Recipes for Your Tailgate
Just because your team has an early kickoff doesn't mean you should go without a tailgate. Although your menu is usually filled with burgers, wings, and dips galore, you've got to rethink the spread when game time is brunch time. These tailgate breakfast ideas for a crowd were made to feed a big, hungry Southern crew—so don't forget to invite family and friends. Whether you're hosting an at-home tailgate or you're going to campus for the big game, these breakfast ideas have you covered. From comforting casseroles that are easy to bake-and-take, to grab-and-go bites like doughnut hole muffins, sausage balls, and ham-stuffed biscuits, your rise-and-shine tailgate will be a winner. These easy breakfast ideas are ideal for making the night before, so you know your game day morning will go smoothly. With these tailgate breakfast ideas, you'll actually be excited when your team gets scheduled for an early game. Don't forget the mimosas and a Bloody Mary bar!
Pancake Casserole
Recipe: Pancake Casserole
This is the tastiest way to make pancakes tailgate-ready.
Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole
Recipe: Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole
For a big-batch egg casserole, this recipe—packed with hash browns, sausage, and plenty of cheese—makes the ultimate crowd-pleaser.
Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins
Recipe: Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins
These bite-size muffins give every tailgating Southerner with a sweet tooth just the thing he or she needs to make it through the game.
Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich with Sausage, Egg, and Cheese
Recipe: Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich with Sausage, Egg, and Cheese
This easy breakfast recipe uses miniature biscuits and sheet-pan eggs and sausage. The tiny bite-sized portions are the perfect tailgate snack.
Cinnamon Roll Casserole
Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Casserole
Say hello to the easiest way to make cinnamon rolls portable and crowd-friendly. Switch things up later in the season with our option for an orange-apricot version.
Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Bacon
Recipe: Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Bacon
Cooking bacon little by little in the skillet isn't exactly practical for a big crowd, right? But...everyone loves bacon. This sheet pan method is easy, delicious, and serves a crowd.
Shrimp and Grits Casserole
Recipe: Shrimp and Grits Casserole
Get ready to wow the watch party with this family-style casserole version of a traditional Southern breakfast dish.
Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Roll Casserole
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Roll Casserole
Let the slow cooker do the work while you get ready to cheer on your favorite team.
Tater Tot Bake
Recipe: Tater Tot Breakfast Bake
This one-dish breakfast casserole is ideal for a crowd. Assemble it the night before and pop it in the oven before the game.
Spicy Sausage-and-Cheddar Kolaches
Recipe: Spicy Sausage-and-Cheddar Kolaches
This is just the upgraded version of sausage biscuits your tailgate needs. Our take on the Czech pastries called kolaches are filled with Southern favorite Conecuh sausage.
Mini Bananas Foster Sticky Buns
Recipe: Mini Bananas Foster Sticky Buns
Turn one of New Orleans' famous desserts into a sweet tailgate treat.
Big Batch Bloody Marys
Recipe: Big-Batch Bloody Marys
Set up a Bloody Mary bar with celery stalks, pickled okra, and lime wedges—and instantly become the tailgate everyone wants to be at.
Country Ham Hash
Recipe: Country Ham Hash
Get a headstart on this savory breakfast dish by chopping the veggies a day in advance—it'll make day-of prep so much easier.
Sausage-and-Cheese Grits Quiche
Recipe: Sausage-and-Cheese Grits Quiche
It's like two of our favorite breakfast recipes rolled into one—or rather, springformed into one.
Spinach-and-Broccoli Breakfast Bread Pudding
Recipe: Spinach-and-Broccoli Breakfast Bread Pudding
We'll never say no to bread pudding at breakfast—especially when it can be made in the slow cooker.
Ham Buttermilk Biscuits
Recipe: Ham Biscuits
If you're looking for an easy touchdown, you can't beat this classic party recipe. Pair these ham biscuits with one of our homemade spreads: Creole Mayonnaise, Chive-Radish Compound Butter, Spicy Orange-Peach Butter, or Pecan Cheese Spread.
Croissant Breakfast Casserole
Recipe: Croissant Breakfast Casserole
Did someone say croissants? In a casserole? Genius.
Best-Ever Sticky Buns
Recipe: Best-Ever Sticky Buns
These sticky and sweet pecan-topped buns will steal the show on your tailgate spread, mark our words.
Apple Cider Doughnuts
Recipe: Apple Cider Doughnuts
Fluffy and cakey on the inside with a crispy sweet exterior, these spiced doughnuts make the perfect sweet for a fall tailgate.
Sweet Potato Breakfast Casserole
Recipe: Sweet Potato Breakfast Casserole
Could you find a recipe any more perfect for an early kickoff the week of Thanksgiving?
Fresh Fruit Salad
Recipe: Fresh Fruit Salad
Dress up any fruit that's in season with a mint-honey orange juice mixture.
Fried Skillet Potatoes
Recipe: Fried Skillet Potatoes
These go-with-anything spuds will be a crispy sensation at the tailgate.
Any-Berry Muffins with Cornmeal Streusel
Recipe: Any-Berry Muffins with Cornmeal Streusel
Raspberry, blueberry, blackberry—pick your favorite combination when making these cornmeal muffins.
Herbed Sausage Breakfast Casserole
Recipe: Herbed Sausage Breakfast Casserole
Another big-batch breakfast casserole that lets the slow cooker do all the work.
Apple Muffins
Recipe: Apple Muffins
Kick off the fall season—we mean football season—with some portable and seasonal muffins.
Strawberry Kuchen
Recipe: Strawberry Kuchen
Halfway between coffee cake and strawberry cake, this classic pastry makes a fresh and fruity treat.
Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole
Recipe: Cheesy Sausage and Croissant Casserole
Game days get long, so you need a hearty breakfast like this casserole to fill you up.