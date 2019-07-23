27 Big-Batch Breakfast Recipes for Your Tailgate

By Mary Shannon Wells Updated April 05, 2022
Credit: Jennifer Causey

Just because your team has an early kickoff doesn't mean you should go without a tailgate. Although your menu is usually filled with burgers, wings, and dips galore, you've got to rethink the spread when game time is brunch time. These tailgate breakfast ideas for a crowd were made to feed a big, hungry Southern crew—so don't forget to invite family and friends. Whether you're hosting an at-home tailgate or you're going to campus for the big game, these breakfast ideas have you covered. From comforting casseroles that are easy to bake-and-take, to grab-and-go bites like doughnut hole muffins, sausage balls, and ham-stuffed biscuits, your rise-and-shine tailgate will be a winner. These easy breakfast ideas are ideal for making the night before, so you know your game day morning will go smoothly. With these tailgate breakfast ideas, you'll actually be excited when your team gets scheduled for an early game. Don't forget the mimosas and a Bloody Mary bar

1 of 27

Pancake Casserole

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Pancake Casserole

This is the tastiest way to make pancakes tailgate-ready.

2 of 27

Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

For a big-batch egg casserole, this recipe—packed with hash browns, sausage, and plenty of cheese—makes the ultimate crowd-pleaser.

3 of 27

Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins

These bite-size muffins give every tailgating Southerner with a sweet tooth just the thing he or she needs to make it through the game.

4 of 27

Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich with Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich with Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

This easy breakfast recipe uses miniature biscuits and sheet-pan eggs and sausage. The tiny bite-sized portions are the perfect tailgate snack.

5 of 27

Cinnamon Roll Casserole

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Casserole

Say hello to the easiest way to make cinnamon rolls portable and crowd-friendly. Switch things up later in the season with our option for an orange-apricot version.

6 of 27

Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Bacon

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Bacon

Cooking bacon little by little in the skillet isn't exactly practical for a big crowd, right? But...everyone loves bacon. This sheet pan method is easy, delicious, and serves a crowd.

7 of 27

Shrimp and Grits Casserole

Credit: Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Shrimp and Grits Casserole

Get ready to wow the watch party with this family-style casserole version of a traditional Southern breakfast dish.

8 of 27

Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Roll Casserole

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Roll Casserole

Let the slow cooker do the work while you get ready to cheer on your favorite team.

9 of 27

Tater Tot Bake

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Tater Tot Breakfast Bake

This one-dish breakfast casserole is ideal for a crowd. Assemble it the night before and pop it in the oven before the game.

10 of 27

Spicy Sausage-and-Cheddar Kolaches

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Spicy Sausage-and-Cheddar Kolaches

This is just the upgraded version of sausage biscuits your tailgate needs. Our take on the Czech pastries called kolaches are filled with Southern favorite Conecuh sausage.

11 of 27

Mini Bananas Foster Sticky Buns

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Mini Bananas Foster Sticky Buns

Turn one of New Orleans' famous desserts into a sweet tailgate treat.

12 of 27

Big Batch Bloody Marys

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Big-Batch Bloody Marys

Set up a Bloody Mary bar with celery stalks, pickled okra, and lime wedges—and instantly become the tailgate everyone wants to be at.

13 of 27

Country Ham Hash

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Country Ham Hash

Get a headstart on this savory breakfast dish by chopping the veggies a day in advance—it'll make day-of prep so much easier.

14 of 27

Sausage-and-Cheese Grits Quiche

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Sausage-and-Cheese Grits Quiche

It's like two of our favorite breakfast recipes rolled into one—or rather, springformed into one.

15 of 27

Spinach-and-Broccoli Breakfast Bread Pudding

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Spinach-and-Broccoli Breakfast Bread Pudding

We'll never say no to bread pudding at breakfast—especially when it can be made in the slow cooker.

16 of 27

Ham Buttermilk Biscuits

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Ham Biscuits

If you're looking for an easy touchdown, you can't beat this classic party recipe. Pair these ham biscuits with one of our homemade spreads: Creole Mayonnaise, Chive-Radish Compound Butter, Spicy Orange-Peach Butter, or Pecan Cheese Spread.

17 of 27

Croissant Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Croissant Breakfast Casserole

Did someone say croissants? In a casserole? Genius.

18 of 27

Best-Ever Sticky Buns

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Best-Ever Sticky Buns

These sticky and sweet pecan-topped buns will steal the show on your tailgate spread, mark our words.

19 of 27

Apple Cider Doughnuts

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Apple Cider Doughnuts

Fluffy and cakey on the inside with a crispy sweet exterior, these spiced doughnuts make the perfect sweet for a fall tailgate.

20 of 27

Sweet Potato Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Sweet Potato Breakfast Casserole

Could you find a recipe any more perfect for an early kickoff the week of Thanksgiving?

21 of 27

Fresh Fruit Salad

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Fresh Fruit Salad

Dress up any fruit that's in season with a mint-honey orange juice mixture.

22 of 27

Fried Skillet Potatoes

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Fried Skillet Potatoes

These go-with-anything spuds will be a crispy sensation at the tailgate.

23 of 27

Any-Berry Muffins with Cornmeal Streusel

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling; Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Any-Berry Muffins with Cornmeal Streusel

Raspberry, blueberry, blackberry—pick your favorite combination when making these cornmeal muffins.

24 of 27

Herbed Sausage Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Herbed Sausage Breakfast Casserole

Another big-batch breakfast casserole that lets the slow cooker do all the work.

25 of 27

Apple Muffins

Credit: Photo: Stephen Devries; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Apple Muffins

Kick off the fall season—we mean football season—with some portable and seasonal muffins. 

26 of 27

Strawberry Kuchen

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe: Strawberry Kuchen

Halfway between coffee cake and strawberry cake, this classic pastry makes a fresh and fruity treat.

27 of 27

Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Cheesy Sausage and Croissant Casserole

Game days get long, so you need a hearty breakfast like this casserole to fill you up.

By Mary Shannon Wells