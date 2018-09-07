20 Easy, Portable Recipes for a Tailgate on the Road

By Lisa Cericola Updated June 03, 2022
Credit: Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham

Although it doesn't hurt, you don't need a fancy rig to pull off a great tailgate on the road. All it takes is a little advance planning, careful packing, and recipes that travel well or that can be cooked on-site. When transporting food to a game, always keep hot food hot and cold food cold. Transport cold dishes like coleslaw or potato salad in an ice-packed cooler serve them by nesting the serving bowls inside larger bowls of ice. Keep hot foods likes baked beans or chicken wings hot by transporting them in a slow cooker (if you have access to an outlet). Also be sure to round out your menu with a few non-perishable snacks that don't require refrigeration like pretzels, chips, snack mixes, and nuts. No matter how well your team plays, your tailgate spread is sure to score. 

1 of 20

Dry-Rubbed Smoked Chicken Wings

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Dry-Rubbed Smoked Chicken Wings

Bringing your smoker to the party? Try these incredible dry-rubbed chicken wings from our barbecue cookbook, South's Best Butts. The recipe, from Butts To Go in Pell City, Alabama are coated with a Memphis-style dry rub and cooked low and slow for the most tender, finger-licking results.

2 of 20

Smoky Snack Mix

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Smoky Snack Mix

This recipe can be doubled or tripled easily, which we highly recommend. Don't skip the white Cheddar cheese crackers—their buttery richness makes them the MVP of this hard-to-resist mix. Use paper cones to make this snack mix easier to grab and enjoy.

3 of 20

Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham

Credit: Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham

Recipe: Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham

Great for outdoor tailgates, this creamy dip can be prepared in advance and reheated in a skillet on the grill. To keep the edges from burning, place the pan over indirect heat.

4 of 20

Mini Muffulettas

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Mini Muffulettas

These sandwiches are small but they're stuffed with layers of cheese, cold cut, and pickled vegetables. Prepare the muffulettas the day before the game, store in zip-top plastic freezer bags, and refrigerate overnight.

5 of 20

Crispy Baked Chicken Wings

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Crispy Baked Chicken Wings

Make these crispy wings in your oven and bring them to your tailgate in a covered container so they stay warm. The wings will still taste great at room temperature as they cool—but they likely won't last that long.

6 of 20

Ultimate Dark Chocolate Brownies

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Ultimate Dark Chocolate Brownies

Sturdy bar cookies like brownies are perfect for tailgating, and you can't go wrong with these. Make these dark chocolate brownies plain and simple, or jazz them up with swirls of peanut butter, chopped pretzels, or toasted coconut and cashews.

7 of 20

Texas Caviar

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Texas Caviar

We love this party staple because it can be served cold or at room temperature and as a side dish or a dip with tortilla chips.

8 of 20

Big Batch Bloody Marys

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Big-Batch Bloody Marys

Set up a Bloody Mary bar at your tailgate with celery stalks, pickled okra, and lime wedges.

9 of 20

Whiskey-Apple Cider Punch

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Whiskey-Apple Cider Punch

Bring a drink dispenser to your tailgate for easy distribution of this tasty punch.

10 of 20

Buffalo Chicken Bites

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray Prop Stylist: Kay Clarke

Recipe: Buffalo Chicken Bites

You just might replace your usual chicken wing recipe with these easy-to-eat boneless chicken bites that are sure to disappear long before the big game. 

11 of 20

Bacon Bow Tie Crackers

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Tami Hardeman

Recipe: Bacon Bow Tie Crackers

You might want to double this recipe, because these easy-to-take-along bow tie crackers won't last long at any tailgate. 

12 of 20

Muddy Buddy Mix

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall Prop Stylist: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Muddy Buddy Mix

Chocolate and peanut butter lovers will love this sweet mix that's a cinch to make, take, and snack on, no matter your tailgate location. Just a handful of ingredients and about ten minutes, and you're there.

13 of 20

Basic Deviled Eggs

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe Basic Deviled Eggs

There's no occasion that doesn't get tastier when a tray of deviled eggs is involved. This classic take will wow your tailgate crowd. 

14 of 20

Sweet-and-Salty Snack Mix

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Katie Jacobs

Recipe: Sweet-and-Salty Snack Mix

Whether your tailgate starts at the crack of dawn or lingers into late afternoon, this snack mix will satisfy everyone's craving.

15 of 20

Georgia-Style Boiled Peanuts

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Georgia-Style Boiled Peanuts

Nothing tastes better with a cooler of cold beer than a classic boiled peanut. Make them in a slow cooker and haul it over to the tailgate to keep the boiled peanuts warm all day. 

16 of 20

Stove-Top Bacon Popcorn

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Stove-Top Bacon Popcorn

Get creative with your popcorn game. Bacon? And popcorn? It doesn't get much better than that. Wrap your popcorn in snackable-sized paper. Extra points if it's coordinated with your team's colors. 

17 of 20

Ham-and-Cheese Sliders

Credit: Photography and Styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Ham-and-Cheese Sliders

You know a tailgate dish is going to be a hit when Hawaiian rolls are involved. 

18 of 20

All-Time Favorite Chocolate Chip Cookies

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: All-Time Favorite Chocolate Chip Cookies

Round out your spread with a chocolate chip cookie that's earned the right to be called the best of the best. 

19 of 20

Smoked-Tomato Salsa

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Smoked-Tomato Salsa

With this flavorful dip, your tailgate buddies will want to know what brand of salsa they're snacking on. Get ready for their reactions when you say it's homemade. 

20 of 20

Salted Caramel Popcorn Bars

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Prissy Lee Montiel

Recipe: Salted Caramel Popcorn Bars

Easy to execute and big on flavor, these popcorn bars combining salty and sweet to satisfy all of your pre-game cravings in one fell swoop.

