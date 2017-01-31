21 Reasons Even Non-Football Fans Love the Super Bowl
Baked BLT Dip
Recipe: Baked BLT Dip
This hot, bubbly Baked BLT Dip is going to be a winner with your favorite fans.
Cheeseburger Egg Rolls with Special Sauce
Recipe: Cheeseburger Egg Rolls with Special Sauce
You’re going to love this reimagined takeout favorite. Don’t skip the special sauce—you’ll soon be keeping jars of it in the fridge.
Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip
Buffalo chicken dip recipes might be a dime a dozen these days, but ours stands out in a crowd. We use a trio of cheeses and the perfect spice combination to create the most craveable buffalo chicken dip. The best part? We developed this recipe for the slow cooker.
Fried Pickle Chips
Recipe: Fried Pickle Chips
Crunchy, savory, and oh-so-good when dipped in your favorite buttermilk ranch.
Quesadillas al Pastor
Recipe: Quesadillas al Pastor
This isn’t the cheese and tortilla number you’re used to. We kicked it up with a fresh pineapple salsa and smoked pork.
Hot-Sauce-and-Honey Chicken Dip
Recipe: Hot-Sauce-and-Honey Chicken Dip
Sriracha fans, this one is for you. Hot-Sauce-and-Honey Chicken Dip is like the spicy-sweet cousin to buffalo chicken dip.
Tater Nachos
Recipe: Tater Nachos
Now these are decadent. Pile them high with your favorite nacho toppings.
Pull Apart Pizza Bread
Recipe: Pull Apart Pizza Bread
Skip the pizza delivery and opt for this cheesy pull-apart bread. You won’t be sorry you did.
Pecan Praline Dip
Recipe: Pecan Praline Dip
Is it dessert or an appetizer? You decide.
Mini Black Bean and Cheese Enchiladas
Recipe: Mini Black Bean and Cheese Enchiladas
We love these handheld enchiladas. Serve with sour cream, guacamole, and diced tomatoes for topping.
How To Make Football Bark
Jazz up your game day spread with this fun, swirled Football Bark. Made with a mix of white and milk chocolate, we topped this sweet dessert recipe with pretzel goal posts, coconut grass, edible gold stars, and some football almonds. This is a great recipe for recruiting little helpers, as kids will love swirling together the green, white, and brown chocolate.
Chicken Enchilada Dip
Recipe: Chicken Enchilada Dip
Make individual portions of this dip by creating beds of shredded lettuce on small plates or in small bowls. Add a scoop of the enchilada mixture and serve with additional toppings and tortilla chips.
Buttermilk Chicken Tenders
Recipe: Buttermilk Chicken Tenders
These tasty chicken tenders were developed for our month of easy weeknight dinner recipes, but we think they also make an ideal snack for the big game.
Sheet Pan Nachos
Recipe: Sheet Pan Nachos
We used pinto beans, Mexican 4-cheese blend, red onion, jalapeno slices, avocado, sour cream, cilantro, and salsa—but feel free to make these nachos your own by piling on your favorite toppings.
Succotash Salsa
Recipe: Succotash Salsa
This light and healthy dip is a refreshing counterpoint to heavier game day fare.
Collard Dip
Recipe: Collard Dip
This creamy, savory dip is absolutely craveable. It serves 8, but you might want to go ahead and double it—regardless of the size of your crowd.
Nashville Hot Chicken Dip
Recipe: Nashville Hot Chicken Dip
This recipe is meant to be a dip for chicken wings. To speed things up, pick up cooked wings from your favorite restaurant or grocery store.
Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus
Recipe: Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus
Hummus gets a Southern spin in our Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus. Serve with pita chips or fresh veggies.
Bacon-Pimiento Guacamole
Recipe: Bacon-Pimiento Guacamole
Everyone loves guacamole, but we just gave you another reason to fall in love all over again: bacon.
Creamy Crab Dip
Recipe: Creamy Crab Dip
No cooking is required to prepare this creamy dip. Serve with celery sticks.
Frito Pie
Recipe: Frito Pie
Top our West Texas Chili with shredded sharp Cheddar cheese, white onion, sour cream, jalapeno peppers, and—of course—corn chips.
Corn and Jalapeno Dip
Recipe: Corn and Jalapeno Dip
It’s not just corn and jalapenos in this dip—we added bacon too.