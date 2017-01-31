21 Reasons Even Non-Football Fans Love the Super Bowl

Credit: Skyler Burt
Truth be told, we'll take a potato skin over a game of pigskin.
Baked BLT Dip

Credit: Skyler Burt

Recipe: Baked BLT Dip

This hot, bubbly Baked BLT Dip is going to be a winner with your favorite fans.

Cheeseburger Egg Rolls with Special Sauce

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Cheeseburger Egg Rolls with Special Sauce

You’re going to love this reimagined takeout favorite. Don’t skip the special sauce—you’ll soon be keeping jars of it in the fridge.

Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip

Credit: Skyler Burt

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo chicken dip recipes might be a dime a dozen these days, but ours stands out in a crowd. We use a trio of cheeses and the perfect spice combination to create the most craveable buffalo chicken dip. The best part? We developed this recipe for the slow cooker.

Fried Pickle Chips

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Fried Pickle Chips

Crunchy, savory, and oh-so-good when dipped in your favorite buttermilk ranch.

Quesadillas al Pastor

Credit: Skyler Burt

Recipe: Quesadillas al Pastor

This isn’t the cheese and tortilla number you’re used to. We kicked it up with a fresh pineapple salsa and smoked pork.

Hot-Sauce-and-Honey Chicken Dip

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Hot-Sauce-and-Honey Chicken Dip

Sriracha fans, this one is for you. Hot-Sauce-and-Honey Chicken Dip is like the spicy-sweet cousin to buffalo chicken dip.

Tater Nachos

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Tater Nachos

Now these are decadent. Pile them high with your favorite nacho toppings.

Pull Apart Pizza Bread

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Pull Apart Pizza Bread

Skip the pizza delivery and opt for this cheesy pull-apart bread. You won’t be sorry you did.

Pecan Praline Dip

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Pecan Praline Dip

Is it dessert or an appetizer? You decide.

Mini Black Bean and Cheese Enchiladas

Credit: Stephen DeVries

Recipe: Mini Black Bean and Cheese Enchiladas

We love these handheld enchiladas. Serve with sour cream, guacamole, and diced tomatoes for topping.

How To Make Football Bark

Jazz up your game day spread with this fun, swirled Football Bark. Made with a mix of white and milk chocolate, we topped this sweet dessert recipe with pretzel goal posts, coconut grass, edible gold stars, and some football almonds. This is a great recipe for recruiting little helpers, as kids will love swirling together the green, white, and brown chocolate.

Chicken Enchilada Dip

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia DeGaris Pursell

Recipe: Chicken Enchilada Dip

Make individual portions of this dip by creating beds of shredded lettuce on small plates or in small bowls. Add a scoop of the enchilada mixture and serve with additional toppings and tortilla chips.

Buttermilk Chicken Tenders

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Buttermilk Chicken Tenders

These tasty chicken tenders were developed for our month of easy weeknight dinner recipes, but we think they also make an ideal snack for the big game.

Sheet Pan Nachos

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Sheet Pan Nachos

We used pinto beans, Mexican 4-cheese blend, red onion, jalapeno slices, avocado, sour cream, cilantro, and salsa—but feel free to make these nachos your own by piling on your favorite toppings.

Succotash Salsa

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Succotash Salsa

This light and healthy dip is a refreshing counterpoint to heavier game day fare.

Collard Dip

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Collard Dip

This creamy, savory dip is absolutely craveable. It serves 8, but you might want to go ahead and double it—regardless of the size of your crowd.

Nashville Hot Chicken Dip

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Nashville Hot Chicken Dip

This recipe is meant to be a dip for chicken wings. To speed things up, pick up cooked wings from your favorite restaurant or grocery store.

Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus

Hummus gets a Southern spin in our Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus. Serve with pita chips or fresh veggies.

Bacon-Pimiento Guacamole

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Bacon-Pimiento Guacamole

Everyone loves guacamole, but we just gave you another reason to fall in love all over again: bacon.

Creamy Crab Dip

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Creamy Crab Dip

No cooking is required to prepare this creamy dip. Serve with celery sticks.

Frito Pie

Recipe: Frito Pie

Top our West Texas Chili with shredded sharp Cheddar cheese, white onion, sour cream, jalapeno peppers, and—of course—corn chips.

Corn and Jalapeno Dip

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Corn and Jalapeno Dip

It’s not just corn and jalapenos in this dip—we added bacon too.

