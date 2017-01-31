9 Super Bowl Drinks for Beer-Haters

Don't like beer? Try one of these fun Super Bowl cocktails at this year's party.

Beer might be the drink of choice at Super Bowl parties, but if you don't like drinking it, that doesn't mean you should be stuck sipping soda or water. (Unless you're the designated driver, of course.) If you like watching the game with a glass of something stronger, try one of these fun cocktails. These drinks are a great match for hearty game day food like chili, nachos, or burgers. And best of all, they can be made in large batches if you're hosting a crowd so you won't have to play bartender and miss the game.

Spike Some Sweet Tea

Everyone loves an Arnold Palmer, the classic half-and-half combo of lemonade and sweet tea. Make it even more fun for the adults with a generous amount of your favorite bourbon. This recipe is great for parties because you can make it a day in advance. Follow the recipe as directed, omitting the ice and garnish. Store in the refrigerator in a pitcher. When you are ready to serve, stir in ice cubes and lemon slices.

We gave the Arnold Palmer a delicious new twist with fresh pineapple and mint sprigs. You can mix this easy cocktail with bourbon or spiced dark rum.

Try Tequila

If you're looking for the best-ever margarita, put down the bottled mix and try this recipe. The secret ingredient is powdered sugar, which sweetens the drink and dissolves instantly. Serve it on the rocks or add ice and whiz the mixture in a blender to make a frozen margarita.

Looking for something a little lighter than a margarita? Try this tangy, fizzy cocktail made with fresh red grapefruit juice, your favorite citrus soda, tequila, and a jalapeno for a little bit of heat.

We combined a margarita and a Tequila Sunrise to make one great looking and great tasting drink.

Go For Bourbon

Bourbon teams up with ginger beer and ginger liqueur in this strong but oh-so-sippable punch. Opt for ginger beer rather than ginger ale if you can find it; it has a wonderfully spicy flavor.

It doesn't matter if you're watching the game indoors, in a parking lot, or not at all—everyone will love this refreshing blend of pineapple juice, lemon-flavored sparkling water, bourbon, Southern Comfort, lemon juice, and a splash of vanilla extract.

Make Bloody Marys

The last thing you want to do at a Super Bowl party is play bartender for dozens of people. Mix up these big-batch Bloody Marys and let everyone serve themselves. You can even set the vodka out on the side so guests can make their drinks as strong (or weak) as they like.

Make a Barbecue Bloody Mary with a homemade barbecue rub that doubles as a spicy rim and cocktail seasoning. Fried pork rinds are an optional garnish, but we can't think of a single good reason to leave them off.

