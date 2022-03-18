50 Summer Party Ideas Made for Fun in the Sun
There's nothing like a summer in the South. Between sunny days and scattered thunderstorms, Southerners know how to keep cool and have a good time. Whether that means a day at the beach or lounging by the lake or pool, almost any summertime activity is best enjoyed with a bit of company. From decor ideas to snacks, mains, and desserts, our summer party ideas will help you make the most of the season. The menu ensures everyone stays refreshed with a variety of smoothies, ice creams, and popsicles, plus sangrias and cocktails for the adults. Of course, you didn't really summer if there wasn't a cookout or barbecue in the works, so get ready to throw hot dogs, steaks, and even oysters on the grill for an Independence Day celebration that can't be missed. Once your menu is set, brighten things up with a sunny palette, set up a poolside bar, or keep it elegant with a candlelit backyard dinner. Whichever way you spin it, you'll be spending your summer as you should be: in good company with great food.
4th of July Party
Celebrate all things red, white, and blue on Independence Day with a color-coordinated party. Fresh flowers are a great way to lean into the color palette while keeping things feeling light and fresh. Plus, they don't need storage space after the fun's over.
Sunshine Smoothie
Recipe: Sunshine Smoothie
There's no better way to ward off the dog days of summer than with a sunny smoothie. If you're whipping up a big batch for a crowd, use frozen mangoes for ease and make sure it's the last thing you prepare before guests arrive.
Pastel Punch
Warm weather begs for fun, light colors. A rainbow of pastels can never steer you wrong.
July 4th Charcuterie Board
Recipe: July 4th Charcuterie Board
Charcuterie boards are always sure to please, so use one to elevate your Independence Day gathering. Load up on festive candies, berries, cured meats, and veggies for a spread worthy of the holiday.
Raspberry Limeade Granita
Recipe: Raspberry Limeade Granita
All you need for this stunner is fresh raspberries, lime juice, and chilled rum.
Beach Party
The beach is one of the first places we'll go on summer holiday. Make your summer party beach-themed, or gather friends for a party weekend at one of your favorite seaside towns.
Floral Arranging or Potting Party
Celebrate the season by getting your hands dirty. Invite guests to come arrange their own bouquet of summer blooms. Or, better yet, give them something that'll last long after the party is over. Have everyone plant their own pot of wildflowers for them to enjoy all summer long.
An Island Getaway
Set the theme for your guests and whisk them away to a tropical paradise by finding dishware that'll instantly transport them to a sun-kissed island.
Watermelon Sangría
Recipe: Watermelon Sangría
Summer's unofficial fruit makes for a lovely, brightly-hued sangria filled to the brim with rosé, melon balls, and elderflower liqueur.
Watermelon Ice Cream
Recipe: Watermelon Ice Cream
Dish up generous scoops of this pink-hued ice cream and you're sure to elicit squeals of delight from all.
Poolside Bar
This one's for the adults. Set up a poolside bar where guests can create their own cocktails a stone's throw from their comfortable chaises.
Grilled Endive-and-Halloumi Salad with Strawberries
Recipe: Grilled Endive-and-Halloumi Salad with Strawberries
You absolutely need this easy, flavorful salad at your summer grilling party. The vegetarians will thank you, and it has the potential to even entice the carnivores.
Porch Party
All Southerners know the pleasure of sitting on the porch all afternoon, so why not invite a few friends to do it with you?
Keep It Light
Candles are always a good idea, and votives are an easy, inexpensive way to jazz up a scene. Plus, you can find candle holders that match the theme of your party.
Carolina Peach Sangria
Recipe: Carolina Peach Sangria
Peaches are one of the sure harbingers of summertime, so be sure to have a big bowl of this Carolina Peach Sangria on hand. Don't skimp on the peach nectar, fresh raspberries, and peach slices.
White Sangria Salads
Recipe: White Sangria Salads
If you want to give your summer party a blast from the past, there's only one way to do it. The distinctly Southern congealed salad gets the sangria treatment, and ours is loaded with pineapple and white grape juice, sparkling wine, green grapes, mandarin oranges, and grapefruit. They're a great accompaniment to chicken or tuna salad, two other Southern staples.
Pineapple Granita Recipe
Recipe: Pineapple Granita Recipe
This is a hands-off granita recipe that still wows in taste. Prep it ahead of your party and then serve with pineapple wedges and lime zest.
4th of July Festival
Add an instant patriotic touch to any summer party spread with an abundance of American flags.
Host a Lowcountry Boil
Recipe: Lowcountry Boil
Pull out the picnic tables and gingham tablecloths for a summer Lowcountry boil that'll be the talk of the town. Potatoes, kielbasa sausage, fresh corn, and shrimp get a seasoning of butter, lemons, and Old Bay. Plus, everything is cooked in wheat ale.
Buttermilk-Peach Popsicles
Recipe: Buttermilk-Peach Popsicles
Ripe peaches and tangy buttermilk join forces to create refreshing but creamy pops that all your guests are going to love.
Red, White, and Blue Popsicles
Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Popsicles
If one of your summer parties is celebrating Independence Day, then make sure you have these festive popsicles on hand. Kids and adults will not be able to resist.
Crab Cake Bites with Old Bay Mayo, Chives, and Lemon
Recipe: Crab Cake Bites with Old Bay Mayo, Chives, and Lemon
Celebrate summer with outstanding crab cakes. This recipe comes from Birmingham's Adam Evans of Automatic Seafood and Oysters. Mayo, chives, and lemon serve as the binders, delivering a light but essential flavoring.
Tomato Tea Sandwiches
Recipe: Tomato Tea Sandwiches
These dainty bites take everything you love about the classic tomato sandwich and make it manageable finger food for guests to enjoy.
4th of July Firecracker Punch
Recipe: 4th of July Firecracker Punch
Test Kitchen pro Ivy Odom developed this recipe as an ode to a favorite childhood drink. With lemonade, ginger beer, and fresh fruit in the mix, adults will love it just as much as the kids.
4th of July Punch
Recipe: 4th of July Punch
This punch can go either way. Keep it kid friendly or throw in some vodka, rum, or tequila for a little adult fun.
Old-Fashioned Tomato Pie
Recipe: Old-Fashioned Tomato Pie
All the mainstays are here—heirloom tomatoes, sweet onion, herbs, cheese, and mayo come together to create the beloved dish.
Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta Salad
Recipe: Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta Salad
The addition of feta, Parmesan, pine nuts, and basil make it the ultimate summer side.
Red, White, and Blue Cake Mix Cookies
Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Cake Mix Cookies
Thanks to some cake mix and red, white, and blue sprinkles, you'll have a summer party dessert that brings the wow-factor without too much effort.
Red, White, and Blue Poke Cake
Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Poke Cake
Double berry filling and rich mascarpone frosting ensure this cake will be a hit.
Elderflower-Champagne Cocktail
Recipe: Elderflower-Champagne Cocktail
Hosting a summer garden party soirée? You'll need this elegant cocktail on your menu.
Roasted Potato Salad
Recipe: Roasted Potato Salad
No matter the occasion, potato salad is a must at any Southern get-together. In this version, we forgo the creamy dressing in favor of roasting potatoes and dressing them with a tangy Dijon vinaigrette.
Hot Dog Bar
Between all the great barbecue, seafood, and steak that make an annual summer appearance, hot dogs can be the forgotten and underrated summer party food staple. They deserve a little love because they're so easy to customize. Set out toppings and let your guests build their own.
New England Lobster Salad Burger
Recipe: New England Lobster Salad Burger
Transport your guests to the New England coast with a generous helping of lobster on their burger. That's not all, though. We also included thick-cut bacon, Vermont cheddar, and sirloin patty.
Root Beer Float Ice Pops
Recipe: Root Beer Float Ice Pops
This classic soda fountain order is just as good in popsicle form. You start with the sweet flavor of root beer and work your way down to the rich vanilla ice cream.
Grilled Oysters
Recipe: Grilled Oysters
Consider this the simplified version of the Lowcountry oyster roast. All you need? Oysters and a grill. Serve with your favorite condiments.
Coconut Panna Cotta with Blood Orange Granita
Recipe: Coconut Panna Cotta with Blood Orange Granita
Now, we love a pie, tart, or cake as much as the next person, but sometimes a cool, light dessert is just what you need on a hot summer day. This one delivers in spades.
Outdoor Evening Party
Plan a sophisticated outdoor summer soirée by candlelight. The warm summer nights make it a perfect, comfortable setting in which to enjoy dinner and drinks with friends.
Grilled Corn-and-Salmon Salad with Tomatoes
Recipe: Grilled Corn-and-Salmon Salad with Tomatoes
Tomatoes add a vibrant hue to this seafood salad, which is a great starter or main dish at your summer garden party.
Marinated Watermelon Tomato Salad
Recipe: Marinated Watermelon Tomato Salad
This salad is the definition of summer. And, when you add the lime-ginger-mint vinaigrette, the flavor boost is over the top.
Grilled Lamb Chops with Green Garlic Chimichurri
Recipe: Grilled Lamb Chops with Green Garlic Chimichurri
Change up the rotation on the grill with the addition of lamb chops. The chimichurri adds a little elegant touch, and the lamb cooks quickly, so no one has to wait long to dig in.
Pineapple Ice Cream
Recipe: Pineapple Ice Cream
If you know the pleasure of the Dole Whip, then let us introduce you to this ice cream. Tart-sweet pineapple becomes a creamy creation with the help of a little condensed milk and whipping cream.
Spicy Grilled Chicken Wings
Recipe: Spicy Grilled Chicken Wings
Few will complain if you serve chicken wings. Kick things up a notch with Ann Taylor Pittman's version, which uses gochujang and fresh ginger.
Ice Cream Sandwich Bar
Lay out different ice cream flavors, cookies, brownies, and sprinkles so that your guests can build custom, cool treats.
Grilled Shrimp Lettuce Wraps
Recipe: Grilled Shrimp Lettuce Wraps
Set shrimp, pickled veggies, and lettuce out on plates and have guests assemble their own wraps.
Frozen Lemonade
Recipe: Frozen Lemonade
A tall glass of lemonade, fresh-pressed from backyard lemons, is a nostalgic childhood treat. Keep everyone extra cool through summer's heat with our frozen version.
Southern-Style Grilled Cobb Salad
Recipe: Southern-Style Grilled Cobb Salad
Our Southern spin includes okra and sharp Cheddar, but everything you love about it is still there, too.
Blueberry Ripple No-Churn Ice Cream
Recipe: Blueberry Ripple No-Churn Ice Cream
Think of this as a blueberry pie in ice cream form. Graham cracker crumbs and blueberry preserves swirl throughout this no-churn ice cream, making it worthy of any ice cream parlor.
Strawberry-Rosé Snack Cake
Recipe: Strawberry-Rosé Snack Cake
A great way to have your rosé and eat it, too.
No-Churn Key Lime Pie Ice Cream
Recipe: No-Churn Key Lime Pie Ice Cream
Nothing beats a big slice of key lime pie on a summer day, except maybe this ice cream. We wager it might be easier than putting together the pie itself.
Brownie Ice Cream Sandwiches
Recipe: Brownie Ice Cream Sandwiches
No one ever turned down a fudgy brownie. Make the treat doubly irresistible by turning them into ice cream sandwiches.