50 Summer Party Ideas Made for Fun in the Sun

There's nothing like a summer in the South. Between sunny days and scattered thunderstorms, Southerners know how to keep cool and have a good time. Whether that means a day at the beach or lounging by the lake or pool, almost any summertime activity is best enjoyed with a bit of company. From decor ideas to snacks, mains, and desserts, our summer party ideas will help you make the most of the season. The menu ensures everyone stays refreshed with a variety of smoothies, ice creams, and popsicles, plus sangrias and cocktails for the adults. Of course, you didn't really summer if there wasn't a cookout or barbecue in the works, so get ready to throw hot dogs, steaks, and even oysters on the grill for an Independence Day celebration that can't be missed. Once your menu is set, brighten things up with a sunny palette, set up a poolside bar, or keep it elegant with a candlelit backyard dinner. Whichever way you spin it, you'll be spending your summer as you should be: in good company with great food.