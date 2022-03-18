50 Summer Party Ideas Made for Fun in the Sun

By Marissa Wu March 18, 2022
Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kathleen Varner; Hair, Makeup, and Wardrobe: Celine Russell/Zenobia

There's nothing like a summer in the South. Between sunny days and scattered thunderstorms, Southerners know how to keep cool and have a good time. Whether that means a day at the beach or lounging by the lake or pool, almost any summertime activity is best enjoyed with a bit of company. From decor ideas to snacks, mains, and desserts, our summer party ideas will help you make the most of the season. The menu ensures everyone stays refreshed with a variety of smoothies, ice creams, and popsicles, plus sangrias and cocktails for the adults. Of course, you didn't really summer if there wasn't a cookout or barbecue in the works, so get ready to throw hot dogs, steaks, and even oysters on the grill for an Independence Day celebration that can't be missed. Once your menu is set, brighten things up with a sunny palette, set up a poolside bar, or keep it elegant with a candlelit backyard dinner. Whichever way you spin it, you'll be spending your summer as you should be: in good company with great food.

1 of 50

4th of July Party

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Celebrate all things red, white, and blue on Independence Day with a color-coordinated party. Fresh flowers are a great way to lean into the color palette while keeping things feeling light and fresh. Plus, they don't need storage space after the fun's over.

2 of 50

Sunshine Smoothie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Sunshine Smoothie

There's no better way to ward off the dog days of summer than with a sunny smoothie. If you're whipping up a big batch for a crowd, use frozen mangoes for ease and make sure it's the last thing you prepare before guests arrive.

3 of 50

Pastel Punch

Credit: Robbie Caponetto

Warm weather begs for fun, light colors. A rainbow of pastels can never steer you wrong.

4 of 50

July 4th Charcuterie Board

Credit: Joy Howard

Recipe: July 4th Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie boards are always sure to please, so use one to elevate your Independence Day gathering. Load up on festive candies, berries, cured meats, and veggies for a spread worthy of the holiday.

5 of 50

Raspberry Limeade Granita

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Raspberry Limeade Granita

All you need for this stunner is fresh raspberries, lime juice, and chilled rum.

6 of 50

Beach Party

Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kathleen Varner; Hair, Makeup, and Wardrobe: Celine Russell/Zenobia

The beach is one of the first places we'll go on summer holiday. Make your summer party beach-themed, or gather friends for a party weekend at one of your favorite seaside towns.

7 of 50

Floral Arranging or Potting Party

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Celebrate the season by getting your hands dirty. Invite guests to come arrange their own bouquet of summer blooms. Or, better yet, give them something that'll last long after the party is over. Have everyone plant their own pot of wildflowers for them to enjoy all summer long.

8 of 50

An Island Getaway

Credit: Carmel Brantley

Set the theme for your guests and whisk them away to a tropical paradise by finding dishware that'll instantly transport them to a sun-kissed island.

9 of 50

Watermelon Sangría

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Karen Schroeder-Rankin; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Watermelon Sangría

Summer's unofficial fruit makes for a lovely, brightly-hued sangria filled to the brim with rosé, melon balls, and elderflower liqueur.

10 of 50

Watermelon Ice Cream

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Watermelon Ice Cream

Dish up generous scoops of this pink-hued ice cream and you're sure to elicit squeals of delight from all.

11 of 50

Poolside Bar

Credit: Laura Moss; Design: Muffie Faith; Styling: Natasha Louise King

This one's for the adults. Set up a poolside bar where guests can create their own cocktails a stone's throw from their comfortable chaises.

12 of 50

Grilled Endive-and-Halloumi Salad with Strawberries

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Grilled Endive-and-Halloumi Salad with Strawberries

You absolutely need this easy, flavorful salad at your summer grilling party. The vegetarians will thank you, and it has the potential to even entice the carnivores.

13 of 50

Porch Party

Credit: Photo: Paul Costello

All Southerners know the pleasure of sitting on the porch all afternoon, so why not invite a few friends to do it with you?

14 of 50

Keep It Light

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

Candles are always a good idea, and votives are an easy, inexpensive way to jazz up a scene. Plus, you can find candle holders that match the theme of your party.

15 of 50

Carolina Peach Sangria

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Sissy Lamerton

Recipe: Carolina Peach Sangria

Peaches are one of the sure harbingers of summertime, so be sure to have a big bowl of this Carolina Peach Sangria on hand. Don't skimp on the peach nectar, fresh raspberries, and peach slices.

16 of 50

White Sangria Salads

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: White Sangria Salads

If you want to give your summer party a blast from the past, there's only one way to do it. The distinctly Southern congealed salad gets the sangria treatment, and ours is loaded with pineapple and white grape juice, sparkling wine, green grapes, mandarin oranges, and grapefruit. They're a great accompaniment to chicken or tuna salad, two other Southern staples.

17 of 50

Pineapple Granita Recipe

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Pineapple Granita Recipe

This is a hands-off granita recipe that still wows in taste. Prep it ahead of your party and then serve with pineapple wedges and lime zest.

18 of 50

4th of July Festival

Credit: Evin Photography

Add an instant patriotic touch to any summer party spread with an abundance of American flags.

19 of 50

Host a Lowcountry Boil

Credit: Rinehart Family

Recipe: Lowcountry Boil

Pull out the picnic tables and gingham tablecloths for a summer Lowcountry boil that'll be the talk of the town. Potatoes, kielbasa sausage, fresh corn, and shrimp get a seasoning of butter, lemons, and Old Bay. Plus, everything is cooked in wheat ale.

20 of 50

Buttermilk-Peach Popsicles

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Buttermilk-Peach Popsicles

Ripe peaches and tangy buttermilk join forces to create refreshing but creamy pops that all your guests are going to love.

21 of 50

Red, White, and Blue Popsicles

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Popsicles

If one of your summer parties is celebrating Independence Day, then make sure you have these festive popsicles on hand. Kids and adults will not be able to resist.

22 of 50

Crab Cake Bites with Old Bay Mayo, Chives, and Lemon

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Crab Cake Bites with Old Bay Mayo, Chives, and Lemon

Celebrate summer with outstanding crab cakes. This recipe comes from Birmingham's Adam Evans of Automatic Seafood and Oysters. Mayo, chives, and lemon serve as the binders, delivering a light but essential flavoring.

23 of 50

Tomato Tea Sandwiches

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Tomato Tea Sandwiches

These dainty bites take everything you love about the classic tomato sandwich and make it manageable finger food for guests to enjoy.

24 of 50

4th of July Firecracker Punch

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: 4th of July Firecracker Punch

Test Kitchen pro Ivy Odom developed this recipe as an ode to a favorite childhood drink. With lemonade, ginger beer, and fresh fruit in the mix, adults will love it just as much as the kids.

25 of 50

4th of July Punch

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: 4th of July Punch

This punch can go either way. Keep it kid friendly or throw in some vodka, rum, or tequila for a little adult fun.

26 of 50

Old-Fashioned Tomato Pie

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Tomato Pie

All the mainstays are here—heirloom tomatoes, sweet onion, herbs, cheese, and mayo come together to create the beloved dish.

27 of 50

Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta Salad

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Melissa Gray

Recipe: Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta Salad

The addition of feta, Parmesan, pine nuts, and basil make it the ultimate summer side.

28 of 50

Red, White, and Blue Cake Mix Cookies

Credit: Joy Howard

Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Cake Mix Cookies

Thanks to some cake mix and red, white, and blue sprinkles, you'll have a summer party dessert that brings the wow-factor without too much effort.

29 of 50

Red, White, and Blue Poke Cake

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Poke Cake

Double berry filling and rich mascarpone frosting ensure this cake will be a hit.

30 of 50

Elderflower-Champagne Cocktail

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Katie Jacobs

Recipe: Elderflower-Champagne Cocktail

Hosting a summer garden party soirée? You'll need this elegant cocktail on your menu.

31 of 50

Roasted Potato Salad

Credit: Joy Howard

Recipe: Roasted Potato Salad

No matter the occasion, potato salad is a must at any Southern get-together. In this version, we forgo the creamy dressing in favor of roasting potatoes and dressing them with a tangy Dijon vinaigrette.

32 of 50

Hot Dog Bar

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Prop Styling: Allison R. Banks; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Between all the great barbecue, seafood, and steak that make an annual summer appearance, hot dogs can be the forgotten and underrated summer party food staple. They deserve a little love because they're so easy to customize. Set out toppings and let your guests build their own.

33 of 50

New England Lobster Salad Burger

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Lindsey Lower; Food Styling: Mary Claire Britton

Recipe: New England Lobster Salad Burger

Transport your guests to the New England coast with a generous helping of lobster on their burger. That's not all, though. We also included thick-cut bacon, Vermont cheddar, and sirloin patty.

34 of 50

Root Beer Float Ice Pops

Credit: Photography and Prop Styling: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Root Beer Float Ice Pops

This classic soda fountain order is just as good in popsicle form. You start with the sweet flavor of root beer and work your way down to the rich vanilla ice cream.

35 of 50

Grilled Oysters

Credit: Peter Frank Edwards

Recipe: Grilled Oysters

Consider this the simplified version of the Lowcountry oyster roast. All you need? Oysters and a grill. Serve with your favorite condiments.

36 of 50

Coconut Panna Cotta with Blood Orange Granita

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Giulietta Pinna; Food Styling: Ali Ramee

Recipe: Coconut Panna Cotta with Blood Orange Granita

Now, we love a pie, tart, or cake as much as the next person, but sometimes a cool, light dessert is just what you need on a hot summer day. This one delivers in spades.

37 of 50

Outdoor Evening Party

Credit: Photo: Charles Walton IV

Plan a sophisticated outdoor summer soirée by candlelight. The warm summer nights make it a perfect, comfortable setting in which to enjoy dinner and drinks with friends.

38 of 50

Grilled Corn-and-Salmon Salad with Tomatoes

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Grilled Corn-and-Salmon Salad with Tomatoes

Tomatoes add a vibrant hue to this seafood salad, which is a great starter or main dish at your summer garden party.

39 of 50

Marinated Watermelon Tomato Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Marinated Watermelon Tomato Salad

This salad is the definition of summer. And, when you add the lime-ginger-mint vinaigrette, the flavor boost is over the top.

40 of 50

Grilled Lamb Chops with Green Garlic Chimichurri

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Grilled Lamb Chops with Green Garlic Chimichurri

Change up the rotation on the grill with the addition of lamb chops. The chimichurri adds a little elegant touch, and the lamb cooks quickly, so no one has to wait long to dig in.

41 of 50

Pineapple Ice Cream

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Pineapple Ice Cream

If you know the pleasure of the Dole Whip, then let us introduce you to this ice cream. Tart-sweet pineapple becomes a creamy creation with the help of a little condensed milk and whipping cream.

42 of 50

Spicy Grilled Chicken Wings

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Spicy Grilled Chicken Wings

Few will complain if you serve chicken wings. Kick things up a notch with Ann Taylor Pittman's version, which uses gochujang and fresh ginger.

43 of 50

Ice Cream Sandwich Bar

Credit: Evin Photography

Lay out different ice cream flavors, cookies, brownies, and sprinkles so that your guests can build custom, cool treats.

44 of 50

Grilled Shrimp Lettuce Wraps

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Grilled Shrimp Lettuce Wraps

Set shrimp, pickled veggies, and lettuce out on plates and have guests assemble their own wraps.

45 of 50

Frozen Lemonade

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Frozen Lemonade

A tall glass of lemonade, fresh-pressed from backyard lemons, is a nostalgic childhood treat. Keep everyone extra cool through summer's heat with our frozen version.

46 of 50

Southern-Style Grilled Cobb Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Southern-Style Grilled Cobb Salad

Our Southern spin includes okra and sharp Cheddar, but everything you love about it is still there, too.

47 of 50

Blueberry Ripple No-Churn Ice Cream

Credit: Joy Howard

Recipe: Blueberry Ripple No-Churn Ice Cream

Think of this as a blueberry pie in ice cream form. Graham cracker crumbs and blueberry preserves swirl throughout this no-churn ice cream, making it worthy of any ice cream parlor.

48 of 50

Strawberry-Rosé Snack Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Strawberry-Rosé Snack Cake

A great way to have your rosé and eat it, too.

49 of 50

No-Churn Key Lime Pie Ice Cream

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: No-Churn Key Lime Pie Ice Cream

Nothing beats a big slice of key lime pie on a summer day, except maybe this ice cream. We wager it might be easier than putting together the pie itself.

50 of 50

Brownie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ali Ramee, Prop Stylist Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Brownie Ice Cream Sandwiches

No one ever turned down a fudgy brownie. Make the treat doubly irresistible by turning them into ice cream sandwiches.

