This Portable Neck Fan That Offers 'Instant Relief' Is 'Perfect' for Summer, Even in the Southern Heat
The summertime heat has settled in for the season, and many people are looking for new ways to stay cool. Hibernating inside with air conditioning is one option, and you can also position yourself in front of a fan. But what happens when you need to go outside when temperatures are at their highest? According to Amazon shoppers, you need a portable neck fan—and this one is currently on sale for under $40.
With more than 4,600 five-star ratings and hundreds of positive reviews, the FrSara neck fan is climbing the best-seller chart in Amazon's Personal Fans category. The portable fan's standout feature is that it's hands-free. Simply drape it around your neck and turn it on, and it'll start to cool you down in seconds, according to the brand—and plenty of Amazon shoppers who live in the South agree that it's helpful for hot summer days.
BUY IT: $36.99 (orig. $48.99); amazon.com
"It's just the right amount of cool, the fan is not too loud, and I really appreciate my hair not flying all over my face or getting caught up in the tiny little fan blades," wrote one Southerner who titled their review "Perfect!" They also noted that the fan still feels cooling against their skin even when it isn't turned on.
The wearable, fully adjustable fan is available in 17 different colors and patterns. It offers 360-degree air flow and cooling and has three speeds that you can adjust. Even if you have the fan set on the highest cooling setting, it will still remain silent just in case you decide to wear it while you're working. Shoppers note they turn to the fan for any type of outdoor activity, and they like that they can use it for up to 10 hours when the gadget's lithium batteries are fully charged.
"This neck fan is wonderful," shared a reviewer who wears the device both around the house and at baseball tournaments. They continued, "It is very lightweight, and the battery lasts a long time before you can just plug it in to recharge." Another shopper was succinct when they simply called the fan a "lifesaver," writing that it provides "instant relief."
Whether your summer adventures take you on vacation, to the ballpark, or on walks around your neighborhood, pick up a FrSara portable neck fan while the sale lasts and stay cool all season long.