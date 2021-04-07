The Best Beach Towels to Buy for Summer, According to Shopper Reviews
Like socks and lip balm, beach towels have a way of disappearing into thin air. On the night before the first pool day or beach weekend of the year, you open the linen closet where you're sure they will be, where you're fully confident they will be, where you are utterly and absolutely positive they will be. And poof! Thin. Air.
Since we're all in the market for one, two, or five new beach towels at any given time, let us show you the best beach towels you'll never want to leave behind. Cover all of your family's functional needs with a sand-free blanket that keeps itself clean, an oversized towel fit for snuggling up in after a chilly dip, or an affordable set of cabana towels that'll ship quickly with Amazon Prime. Whether you prefer the quick-drying material of Turkish beach towels or luxe plush styles, there's something for everyone. And don't forget about yourself, either. We included a few stylish options that deserve a spot in your beach bag all summer long.
These are the best beach towels of 2022:
- Best Overall: Wetcat Turkish Beach Towel
- Best Oversized: Arkwright Oversized Beach Towels
- Best Value: Utopia Towels Cabana Stripe Beach Towels
- Best Sand Repellent: Wekapo Sand Free Beach Blanket
- Best Luxe: John Robshaw Vama Beach Towel
- Best Lightweight: Nova Blue Printed Beach Towel
- Best for Kids: Ben Kaufman Personalized Beach Towel
- Best Plush: Kassatex Block Pareo Beach Towel
- Best Round Style: Zeronal Round Beach Towel
- Best for Travel: Dock & Bay Quick Drying Beach Travel Towel
These beach towels will get you excited for the season — just make sure to keep an eye on them so they don't go missing.
Below, read more about the best beach towels at Amazon and Nordstrom according to reviews.
Best Overall: Wetcat Turkish Beach Towel
As the overall best-seller in Amazon's massive beach towel category, Wetcat's Turkish Beach Towel has won over hundreds of shoppers thanks to its packable and lightweight material. The prewashed beach towels are soft and immediately absorb water rather than repel it. And practicality aside, their fringe detailing adds a pop to what can be an otherwise plain accessory.
Best Oversized: Arkwright Oversized Beach Towels
There's nothing quite as blissful as snuggling up in a plush oversized beach towel while soaking up some rays. If you want to keep things comfy, Amazon shoppers suggest wrapping up in this best-seller that "rolls up nicely." It comes in a pack of four, so you can cover the whole family with one purchase.
Best Value: Utopia Towels Cabana Stripe Beach Towels
On account of the disappearing act that beach towels have a habit of pulling, it only makes sense to stock up. This four-pack of towels is winning over beach lovers everywhere. "We live just yards from the beach and we go through towels quickly," one reviewer said. "We use them, our visiting family and friends use them, and we use them around the pool as well. So many of the 'tourist' towels really don't stand up to the wear, but these do. Absorbent and soft [and] the colors stay vibrant."
Best Sand Repellent: Wekapo Sand Free Beach Blanket
As much as we love digging our toes in the sand, having to sweep it out of our beach bags for the days following isn't the best time. That's why investing in a beach blanket designed to repel sand is the way to go. Hundreds of shoppers have fallen for this popular style that ensures sand "blows right off."
Best Luxe: John Robshaw Vama Beach Towel
A great beach towel shouldn't sacrifice style. This reversible designer towel offers two eye-catching patterns to put on display at the beach or poolside. If Nordstrom's "people are viewing" feature is any indication, you'll want to act fast — shoppers have their eyes on it.
Best Lightweight: Nova Blue Printed Beach Towel
This lightweight towel screams "summertime fun" thanks to its punchy patterns with sea animals, flamingos, and florals. Rave reviews for the best-selling beach towel mention how "excellent" the quality is and how well the towel holds up to washing.
Best for Kids: Ben Kaufman Personalized Beach Towel
Giving your little ones a personalized beach towel is one way to make sure everyone in the family has their own go-to. This Amazon shopper-favorite towel comes in 21 kid-friendly patterns and prints, all of which are available for personalized embroidery at checkout.
Best Plush: Kassatex Block Pareo Beach Towel
Not all towels are created equal. Beloved by Nordstrom shoppers for its chic style and 100 percent cotton material, this towel by Kassatex is one you won't want to pack your beach bag without. "I love this so much," one reviewer said. "Gah, it's the kind of towel I only thought could be in my dreams! It's soft, plushy, and big. After a dip in the ocean, you can grab the towel and drape it around you — makes you feel like a kid again with a carefree summer attitude!"
Best Round Style: Zeronal Round Beach Towel
If you're in the market for an Instagram-worthy towel, why not go with the round towel trend? This 100 percent cotton fast-drying towel works for picnics and outdoor yoga just as well as it does waterside. You can get the beach blanket in five mandala-inspired prints.
Best for Travel: Dock & Bay Quick Drying Beach Travel Towel
When you're traveling to the beach, packing light is everything. That's why a beach towel that easily packs down and saves space is a must. This best-selling style is as stylish as it is compact, since it comes with a travel accessory pouch. With its classic striped pattern available in 21 colors, the hardest part of this purchase is deciding which one to go with.
